Ambri Batteries Achieve Certification for Its Liquid Metal™ Battery Cells

Certification for UL 1973, the Standard for Batteries for Use in Stationary and Motive Auxiliary Power Applications

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 21, 2022 -- Ambri, provider of long-duration Liquid Metal™ battery storage systems, today announced its battery cells achieved its first safety certification from UL Solutions, a leader in applied safety science.

Ambri's Liquid Metal™ battery received certification for UL 1973, the Standard for Batteries for Use in Stationary and Motive Auxiliary Power Applications, after successfully complying with the applicable requirements of the standard.

"This certification helps illustrate what we at Ambri have known all along: our technology is not only effective and high-performing, but it's also incredibly safe, starting long before the manufacturing process with the materials we source for our battery cells," said David Bradwell, Chief Technology Officer at Ambri. "This is an important milestone for our company, and it sends a strong and positive message to the market about the safety and resilience of our battery technology, as well as our ability to deliver a product that sets us apart thanks to smart and reliable sourcing, development, and manufacturing."

"UL 1973 is a Standard that addresses battery safety criteria. It is not technology-specific, but includes criteria for many commercially available chemistries," said Maurice Johnson, product manager in the Energy and Industrial Automation division at UL Solutions. "By assessing, validating, and confirming key elements that take into consideration the entirety of a battery system, UL Solutions is helping support Ambri's commitment to battery system safety and performance. We thank them for putting their trust in us to deliver on that promise."

Safety and reliability have been key tenets in Ambri's work to design and produce its Liquid Metal™ battery system, which utilizes commonly available, commercial-grade raw materials. The unique cell chemistry permits sourcing from a diverse mix of suppliers to reduce supply chain risk, including Ambri's partnership with Perpetua Resources, whose Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho could provide the only domestically mined source of antimony.

Following this achievement, Ambri will continue to pursue additional UL Solutions certifications as it expands into new markets and delivers additional projects.

About Ambri

Ambri's Liquid Metal™ battery technology solves the world's biggest energy problems – fundamentally changing the way power grids operate by increasing the contribution from renewable resources and reducing the need to build traditional power plants. Ambri's long-duration energy storage solution is built for daily cycling – even in extreme, harsh environments. With a lifespan of 20+ years with minimal fade, Ambri systems are not only extremely reliable but also safe, as Ambri systems do not produce or emit any gases and there is no possibility for thermal runaway. For more information visit: www.ambri.com.

