First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.55 ; $0.56 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.28%; 1.31% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis (1) of 3.47%; 30 bp increase from linked quarter

Loan growth of $191.4 million , excluding PPP; 8.3% on an annualized basis

Noninterest income of $49.8 million increased 20.6% from the linked quarter

CINCINNATI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $51.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $41.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $0.98 compared to $1.01 for the same period in 2021.

Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2022 was 1.28% while return on average tangible common equity was 20.68%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.03% and return on average tangible common equity of 14.93%(1) in the first quarter of 2022.

Second quarter 2022 highlights include:

Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter (2)

Net interest margin of 3.43%, or 3.47% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations

Noninterest income of $49.8 million , or $50.8 million as adjusted(1)

(1) Non-GAAP measure.

the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and

"Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The consolidated balance sheets at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets

acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets

acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition

as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.

Noninterest expenses of $103.2 million , or $102.4 million as adjusted(1)

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $134.5 million ; Total quarterly provision recapture of $0.8 million

Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets

Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am extremely pleased with our performance in the second quarter. Earnings improved from the first quarter as our asset sensitive balance sheet was positively impacted by recent rate increases. In addition, credit quality was stable with lower net charge-offs and nonaccrual loan balances. This led to a small provision recapture for the quarter."

Mr. Brown continued, "We were encouraged by our strong fee income performance for the quarter. Total fee income surpassed our expectations due to record foreign exchange income, strong income from limited partnership investments and growing leasing business income. While second quarter mortgage banking income increased 35% from the linked quarter, we continue to experience headwinds due to the rapid rise in interest rates. In addition, recent overdraft program changes led to a modest reduction in deposit account service charges during the second quarter and we expect further decline due to these program changes in the coming periods."

Mr. Brown commented on loan growth, "We were very pleased with loan growth in the second quarter. Loans (excluding PPP) increased by $191 million, or 8.3%, on an annualized basis. Loan growth was broad based, with increases in the C&I, retail mortgage and consumer portfolios. This more than offset a decline in the ICRE portfolio, which was driven by elevated prepayments. In addition, we were also pleased with Summit's growth in the quarter, including operating leases, which increased $21 million, or 33.5%, during the period. Loan origination activity remains strong as we head into the third quarter."

Mr. Brown concluded, "I want to thank our associates for their excellent performance so far this year. As we head into the back half of the year, we are optimistic that our balance sheet is positioned to further benefit from additional rate increases and loan activity remains strong. We remain diligent in our credit monitoring and are prepared to manage a downturn in the economy should it occur later in the interest rate cycle."

Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Company operated 135 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com .

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

























Net income $ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 92,821

$ 98,203 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.99

$ 1.02 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.98

$ 1.01 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46

$ 0.46



























KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

























Return on average assets 1.28 %

1.03 %

1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.16 %

1.23 % Return on average shareholders' equity 9.84 %

7.53 %

8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.66 %

8.73 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 20.68 %

14.93 %

15.11 %

19.03 %

16.31 %

17.65 %

15.78 %



























Net interest margin 3.43 %

3.12 %

3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.27 %

3.31 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.47 %

3.17 %

3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.32 %

3.35 %



























Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

14.01 %

14.15 %

12.74 %

14.15 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

























Ending tangible assets (1) 6.40 %

6.95 %

7.58 %

8.21 %

8.37 %

6.40 %

8.37 % Risk-weighted assets (1) 8.09 %

8.85 %

9.91 %

10.76 %

11.12 %

8.09 %

11.12 %



























Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 12.97 %

13.75 %

13.98 %

14.14 %

13.96 %

13.36 %

14.06 % Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

























average tangible assets (1) 6.62 %

7.44 %

8.20 %

8.35 %

8.23 %

7.03 %

8.30 %



























Book value per share $ 21.90

$ 22.63

$ 23.99

$ 23.85

$ 23.59

$ 21.90

$ 23.59 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.27

$ 10.97

$ 12.26

$ 13.09

$ 13.08

$ 10.27

$ 13.08



























Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 10.91 %

10.87 %

10.84 %

11.54 %

11.78 %

10.91 %

11.78 % Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.92 %

12.16 %

11.28 %

12.16 % Total capital ratio (3) 13.94 %

13.97 %

14.10 %

14.97 %

15.31 %

13.94 %

15.31 % Leverage ratio (3) 8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

9.05 %

9.14 %

8.76 %

9.14 %



























AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

























Loans (4) $ 9,367,820

$ ,266,774

$ 9,283,227

$ 9,502,750

$ 9,831,965

$ 9,317,576

$ 9,891,579 Investment securities 4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,189,253

4,130,207

4,212,649

3,957,559 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 236,797

234,687

166,904

32,400

45,593

235,748

46,249 Total earning assets $ 13,722,904

$ 13,809,520

$ 13,793,644

$ 13,724,403

$ 14,007,765

$ 13,765,973

$ 13,895,387 Total assets $ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,185,451

$ 16,129,539 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,224,842

$ 4,160,175

$ 4,191,457

$ 3,981,404

$ 4,003,626

$ 4,192,687

$ 3,922,288 Interest-bearing deposits 8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,467,479

8,620,173 Total deposits $ 12,537,718

$ 12,783,975

$ 12,885,249

$ 12,667,353

$ 12,711,179

$ 12,660,166

$ 12,542,461 Borrowings $ 970,243

$ 701,287

$ 396,743

$ 562,964

$ 749,114

$ 836,508

$ 817,367 Shareholders' equity $ 2,099,670

$ 2,225,495

$ 2,241,820

$ 2,261,293

$ 2,263,687

$ 2,162,235

$ 2,268,193



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS























Allowance to ending loans 1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.25 %

1.68 % Allowance to nonaccrual loans 302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

225.73 %

184.77 %

302.87 %

184.77 % Allowance to nonperforming loans 235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

192.35 %

162.12 %

235.08 %

162.12 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

1.03 %

0.53 %

1.03 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.70 %

0.91 %

0.41 %

0.91 % Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

1.04 %

0.53 %

1.04 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.62 %

0.31 %

0.62 % Classified assets to total assets 0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

1.04 %

1.14 %

0.74 %

1.14 % Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.10 %

0.23 %

0.09 %

0.30 %





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3) June 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three months ended,

Six months ended,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 97,091

$ 97,494

(0.4) %

$ 184,273

$ 196,425

(6.2) % Investment securities





















Taxable 23,639

19,524

21.1 %

45,735

38,131

19.9 % Tax-exempt 4,916

4,871

0.9 %

9,347

9,914

(5.7) % Total investment securities interest 28,555

24,395

17.1 %

55,082

48,045

14.6 % Other earning assets 497

25

N/M

618

53

N/M Total interest income 126,143

121,914

3.5 %

239,973

244,523

(1.9) %























Interest expense





















Deposits 2,963

3,693

(19.8) %

5,586

8,026

(30.4) % Short-term borrowings 1,373

53

N/M

1,690

120

N/M Long-term borrowings 4,612

4,142

11.3 %

9,156

8,475

8.0 % Total interest expense 8,948

7,888

13.4 %

16,432

16,621

(1.1) % Net interest income 117,195

114,026

2.8 %

223,541

227,902

(1.9) % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (4,267)

(4,756)

(10.3) %

(9,856)

(1,306)

N/M Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 3,481

517

N/M

3,255

1,055

208.5 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 117,981

118,265

(0.2) %

230,142

228,153

0.9 %























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,648

7,537

1.5 %

15,377

14,683

4.7 % Trust and wealth management fees 6,311

6,216

1.5 %

12,371

11,846

4.4 % Bankcard income 3,823

3,732

2.4 %

7,160

6,860

4.4 % Client derivative fees 1,353

1,795

(24.6) %

2,152

3,351

(35.8) % Foreign exchange income 13,470

12,037

11.9 %

23,621

22,794

3.6 % Leasing business income 7,247

0

100.0 %

13,323

0

100.0 % Net gains from sales of loans 5,241

8,489

(38.3) %

9,113

17,943

(49.2) % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 0

(265)

(100.0) %

3

(431)

(100.7) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities (1,054)

161

N/M

(1,253)

273

N/M Other 5,747

3,285

74.9 %

9,212

5,990

53.8 % Total noninterest income 49,786

42,987

15.8 %

91,079

83,309

9.3 %























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 64,992

60,784

6.9 %

128,939

122,037

5.7 % Net occupancy 5,359

5,535

(3.2) %

11,105

11,239

(1.2) % Furniture and equipment 3,201

3,371

(5.0) %

6,768

7,340

(7.8) % Data processing 8,334

7,864

6.0 %

16,598

15,151

9.6 % Marketing 2,323

2,035

14.2 %

4,023

3,396

18.5 % Communication 670

746

(10.2) %

1,336

1,584

(15.7) % Professional services 2,214

2,029

9.1 %

4,373

3,479

25.7 % State intangible tax 1,090

1,201

(9.2) %

2,221

2,403

(7.6) % FDIC assessments 1,677

1,362

23.1 %

3,136

2,711

15.7 % Intangible amortization 2,915

2,480

17.5 %

5,829

4,959

17.5 % Leasing business expense 4,687

0

100.0 %

8,556

0

100.0 % Other 5,765

12,236

(52.9) %

13,148

17,850

(26.3) % Total noninterest expenses 103,227

99,643

3.6 %

206,032

192,149

7.2 % Income before income taxes 64,540

61,609

4.8 %

115,189

119,313

(3.5) % Income tax expense 13,020

10,721

21.4 %

22,368

21,110

6.0 % Net income $ 51,520

$ 50,888

1.2 %

$ 92,821

$ 98,203

(5.5) %























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.55

$ 0.53





$ 0.99

$ 1.02



Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.55

$ 0.52





$ 0.98

$ 1.01



Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23





$ 0.46

$ 0.46



























Return on average assets 1.28 %

1.26 %





1.16 %

1.23 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 9.84 %

9.02 %





8.66 %

8.73 %



























Interest income $ 126,143

$ 121,914

3.5 %

$ 239,973

$ 244,523

(1.9) % Tax equivalent adjustment 1,625

1,619

0.4 %

3,092

3,271

(5.5) % Interest income - tax equivalent 127,768

123,533

3.4 %

243,065

247,794

(1.9) % Interest expense 8,948

7,888

13.4 %

16,432

16,621

(1.1) % Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 118,820

$ 115,645

2.7 %

$ 226,633

$ 231,173

(2.0) %























Net interest margin 3.43 %

3.27 %





3.27 %

3.31 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.47 %

3.31 %





3.32 %

3.35 %



























Full-time equivalent employees 2,096

2,053











































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



















2022



Second

First

Year to

% Change



Quarter

Quarter

Date

Linked Qtr. Interest income















Loans and leases, including fees

$ 97,091

$ 87,182

$ 184,273

11.4 % Investment securities















Taxable

23,639

22,096

45,735

7.0 % Tax-exempt

4,916

4,431

9,347

10.9 % Total investment securities interest

28,555

26,527

55,082

7.6 % Other earning assets

497

121

618

310.7 % Total interest income

126,143

113,830

239,973

10.8 %

















Interest expense















Deposits

2,963

2,623

5,586

13.0 % Short-term borrowings

1,373

317

1,690

333.1 % Long-term borrowings

4,612

4,544

9,156

1.5 % Total interest expense

8,948

7,484

16,432

19.6 % Net interest income

117,195

106,346

223,541

10.2 % Provision for credit losses-loans and leases

(4,267)

(5,589)

(9,856)

(23.7) % Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments

3,481

(226)

3,255

N/M Net interest income after provision for credit losses

117,981

112,161

230,142

5.2 %

















Noninterest income















Service charges on deposit accounts

7,648

7,729

15,377

(1.0) % Trust and wealth management fees

6,311

6,060

12,371

4.1 % Bankcard income

3,823

3,337

7,160

14.6 % Client derivative fees

1,353

799

2,152

69.3 % Foreign exchange income

13,470

10,151

23,621

32.7 % Leasing business income

7,247

6,076

13,323

19.3 % Net gains from sales of loans

5,241

3,872

9,113

35.4 % Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities

0

3

3

(100.0) % Net gain (loss) on equity securities

(1,054)

(199)

(1,253)

429.6 % Other

5,747

3,465

9,212

65.9 % Total noninterest income

49,786

41,293

91,079

20.6 %

















Noninterest expenses















Salaries and employee benefits

64,992

63,947

128,939

1.6 % Net occupancy

5,359

5,746

11,105

(6.7) % Furniture and equipment

3,201

3,567

6,768

(10.3) % Data processing

8,334

8,264

16,598

0.8 % Marketing

2,323

1,700

4,023

36.6 % Communication

670

666

1,336

0.6 % Professional services

2,214

2,159

4,373

2.5 % State intangible tax

1,090

1,131

2,221

(3.6) % FDIC assessments

1,677

1,459

3,136

14.9 % Intangible amortization

2,915

2,914

5,829

0.0 % Leasing business expense

4,687

3,869

8,556

21.1 % Other

5,765

7,383

13,148

(21.9) % Total noninterest expenses

103,227

102,805

206,032

0.4 % Income before income taxes

64,540

50,649

115,189

27.4 % Income tax expense

13,020

9,348

22,368

39.3 % Net income

$ 51,520

$ 41,301

$ 92,821

24.7 %

















ADDITIONAL DATA















Net earnings per share - basic

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.99



Net earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.55

$ 0.44

$ 0.98



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.46





















Return on average assets

1.28 %

1.03 %

1.16 %



Return on average shareholders' equity

9.84 %

7.53 %

8.66 %





















Interest income

$ 126,143

$ 113,830

$ 239,973

10.8 % Tax equivalent adjustment

1,625

1,467

3,092

10.8 % Interest income - tax equivalent

127,768

115,297

243,065

10.8 % Interest expense

8,948

7,484

16,432

19.6 % Net interest income - tax equivalent

$ 118,820

$ 107,813

$ 226,633

10.2 %

















Net interest margin

3.43 %

3.12 %

3.27 %



Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)

3.47 %

3.17 %

3.32 %





















Full-time equivalent employees

2,096

2,050 (2)





























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.

















FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















2021

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 92,682

$ 96,428

$ 97,494

$ 98,931

$ 385,535 Investment securities

















Taxable 20,993

20,088

19,524

18,607

79,212 Tax-exempt 4,127

4,282

4,871

5,043

18,323 Total investment securities interest 25,120

24,370

24,395

23,650

97,535 Other earning assets 71

23

25

28

147 Total interest income 117,873

120,821

121,914

122,609

483,217



















Interest expense

















Deposits 3,089

3,320

3,693

4,333

14,435 Short-term borrowings 10

68

53

67

198 Long-term borrowings 3,968

4,023

4,142

4,333

16,466 Total interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income 110,806

113,410

114,026

113,876

452,118 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(19,024) Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments 1,799

(1,951)

517

538

903 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 118,532

123,554

118,265

109,888

470,239



















Noninterest income

















Service charges on deposit accounts 8,645

8,548

7,537

7,146

31,876 Trust and wealth management fees 6,038

5,896

6,216

5,630

23,780 Bankcard income 3,602

3,838

3,732

3,128

14,300 Client derivative fees 2,303

2,273

1,795

1,556

7,927 Foreign exchange income 12,808

9,191

12,037

10,757

44,793 Leasing business income 0

0

0

0

0 Net gains from sales of loans 6,492

8,586

8,489

9,454

33,021 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (14)

(314)

(265)

(166)

(759) Net gain (loss) on equity securities 321

108

161

112

702 Other 5,465

4,411

3,285

2,705

15,866 Total noninterest income 45,660

42,537

42,987

40,322

171,506



















Noninterest expenses

















Salaries and employee benefits 62,170

61,717

60,784

61,253

245,924 Net occupancy 5,332

5,571

5,535

5,704

22,142 Furniture and equipment 3,161

3,318

3,371

3,969

13,819 Data processing 8,261

7,951

7,864

7,287

31,363 Marketing 2,152

2,435

2,035

1,361

7,983 Communication 677

669

746

838

2,930 Professional services 5,998

2,199

2,029

1,450

11,676 State intangible tax 651

1,202

1,201

1,202

4,256 FDIC assessments 1,453

1,466

1,362

1,349

5,630 Intangible amortization 2,401

2,479

2,480

2,479

9,839 Leasing business expense 0

0

0

0

0 Other 17,349

10,051

12,236

5,614

45,250 Total noninterest expenses 109,605

99,058

99,643

92,506

400,812 Income before income taxes 54,587

67,033

61,609

57,704

240,933 Income tax expense (benefit) 7,642

7,021

10,721

10,389

35,773 Net income $ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315

$ 205,160



















ADDITIONAL DATA

















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 2.16 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 2.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92



















Return on average assets 1.16 %

1.49 %

1.26 %

1.20 %

1.28 % Return on average shareholders' equity 8.31 %

10.53 %

9.02 %

8.44 %

9.08 %



















Interest income $ 117,873

$ 120,821

$ 121,914

$ 122,609

$ 483,217 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,386

1,434

1,619

1,652

6,091 Interest income - tax equivalent 119,259

122,255

123,533

124,261

489,308 Interest expense 7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 112,192

$ 114,844

$ 115,645

$ 115,528

$ 458,209



















Net interest margin 3.19 %

3.28 %

3.27 %

3.35 %

3.27 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.23 %

3.32 %

3.31 %

3.40 %

3.31 %



















Full-time equivalent employees 1,994

2,026

2,053

2,063



























(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

% Change

% Change

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 302,549

$ 230,428

$ 220,031

$ 209,748

$ 206,918

31.3 %

46.2 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 184,974

227,147

214,811

29,799

38,610

(18.6) %

379.1 % Investment securities available-for-sale 3,843,580

3,957,882

4,207,846

4,114,094

3,955,839

(2.9) %

(2.8) % Investment securities held-to-maturity 88,057

92,597

98,420

103,886

112,456

(4.9) %

(21.7) % Other investments 132,151

114,563

102,971

97,831

129,432

15.4 %

2.1 % Loans held for sale 22,044

12,670

29,482

33,835

31,546

74.0 %

(30.1) % Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,927,175

2,800,209

2,720,028

2,602,848

2,701,203

4.5 %

8.4 % Lease financing 146,639

125,867

109,624

67,855

68,229

16.5 %

114.9 % Construction real estate 449,734

479,744

455,894

477,004

630,329

(6.3) %

(28.7) % Commercial real estate 4,007,037

4,031,484

4,226,614

4,438,374

4,332,561

(0.6) %

(7.5) % Residential real estate 965,387

913,838

896,069

922,492

932,112

5.6 %

3.6 % Home equity 725,700

707,973

708,399

709,050

711,756

2.5 %

2.0 % Installment 146,680

132,197

119,454

96,077

89,143

11.0 %

64.5 % Credit card 52,065

50,305

52,217

47,231

46,177

3.5 %

12.8 % Total loans 9,420,417

9,241,617

9,288,299

9,360,931

9,511,510

1.9 %

(1.0) % Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (117,885)

(124,130)

(131,992)

(148,903)

(159,590)

(5.0) %

(26.1) % Net loans 9,302,532

9,117,487

9,156,307

9,212,028

9,351,920

2.0 %

(0.5) % Premises and equipment 191,099

190,975

193,040

192,580

192,238

0.1 %

(0.6) % Operating leases 82,659

61,927

60,811

0

0

33.5 %

100.0 % Goodwill 999,959

999,959

1,000,749

937,771

937,771

0.0 %

6.6 % Other intangibles 82,889

85,891

88,898

56,811

59,391

(3.5) %

39.6 % Accrued interest and other assets 1,011,221

917,624

955,775

968,210

1,021,798

10.2 %

(1.0) % Total Assets $ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

$ 16,037,919

1.5 %

1.3 %



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,096,365

$ 3,246,646

$ 3,198,745

$ 2,916,860

$ 2,963,151

(4.6) %

4.5 % Savings 4,029,717

4,188,867

4,157,374

4,223,905

4,093,229

(3.8) %

(1.6) % Time 1,026,918

1,121,966

1,330,263

1,517,419

1,548,109

(8.5) %

(33.7) % Total interest-bearing deposits 8,153,000

8,557,479

8,686,382

8,658,184

8,604,489

(4.7) %

(5.2) % Noninterest-bearing 4,124,111

4,261,429

4,185,572

4,019,197

3,901,691

(3.2) %

5.7 % Total deposits 12,277,111

12,818,908

12,871,954

12,677,381

12,506,180

(4.2) %

(1.8) % Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 0

0

51,203

81,850

255,791

0.0 %

(100.0) % FHLB short-term borrowings 896,000

185,000

225,000

107,000

217,000

384.3 %

312.9 % Other 0

0

20,000

0

0

0.0 %

0.0 % Total short-term borrowings 896,000

185,000

296,203

188,850

472,791

384.3 %

89.5 % Long-term debt 358,578

379,840

409,832

313,230

313,039

(5.6) %

14.5 % Total borrowed funds 1,254,578

564,840

706,035

502,080

785,830

122.1 %

59.7 % Accrued interest and other liabilities 643,355

487,957

492,210

540,962

476,402

31.8 %

35.0 % Total Liabilities 14,175,044

13,871,705

14,070,199

13,720,423

13,768,412

2.2 %

3.0 %



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,637,237

1,634,903

1,640,358

1,637,065

1,635,470

0.1 %

0.1 % Retained earnings 887,006

857,178

837,473

812,082

773,857

3.5 %

14.6 % Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (243,328)

(142,477)

(433)

14,230

30,735

70.8 %

N/M Treasury stock, at cost (212,245)

(212,159)

(218,456)

(227,207)

(170,555)

0.0 %

24.4 % Total Shareholders' Equity 2,068,670

2,137,445

2,258,942

2,236,170

2,269,507

(3.2) %

(8.8) % Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,243,714

$ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

$ 16,037,919

1.5 %

1.3 %



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 305,803

$ 248,517

$ 253,091

$ 245,212

$ 237,964

$ 277,318

$ 235,135 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 236,797

234,687

166,904

32,400

45,593

235,748

46,249 Investment securities 4,118,287

4,308,059

4,343,513

4,189,253

4,130,207

4,212,649

3,957,559 Loans held for sale 15,446

15,589

24,491

28,365

28,348

15,517

29,015 Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,884,373

2,736,613

2,552,686

2,634,306

2,953,185

2,810,901

2,991,239 Lease financing 134,334

115,703

67,537

67,159

66,124

125,070

68,304 Construction real estate 460,609

474,278

460,588

567,091

630,351

467,406

638,955 Commercial real estate 4,025,493

4,139,072

4,391,328

4,413,003

4,372,679

4,081,969

4,356,106 Residential real estate 936,165

903,567

917,399

937,969

940,600

919,956

960,548 Home equity 716,219

703,714

709,954

710,794

707,409

710,001

716,720 Installment 140,145

125,579

106,188

93,937

84,768

132,902

83,082 Credit card 55,036

52,659

53,056

50,126

48,501

53,854

47,610 Total loans 9,352,374

9,251,185

9,258,736

9,474,385

9,803,617

9,302,059

9,862,564 Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (123,950)

(129,601)

(144,756)

(157,727)

(169,979)

(126,760)

(173,899) Net loans 9,228,424

9,121,584

9,113,980

9,316,658

9,633,638

9,175,299

9,688,665 Premises and equipment 191,895

192,832

192,941

193,775

200,558

192,361

203,576 Operating leases 73,862

61,297

659

0

0

67,614

0 Goodwill 999,958

1,000,238

938,453

937,771

937,771

1,000,097

937,771 Other intangibles 84,577

87,602

56,120

58,314

60,929

86,081

62,222 Accrued interest and other assets 930,929

914,514

946,265

994,060

940,461

922,767

969,347 Total Assets $ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,185,451

$ 16,129,539



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,180,846

$ 3,246,919

$ 3,069,416

$ 2,960,388

$ 2,973,930

$ 3,213,700

$ 2,961,376 Savings 4,076,380

4,145,615

4,195,504

4,150,610

4,096,077

4,110,806

3,956,471 Time 1,055,650

1,231,266

1,428,872

1,574,951

1,637,546

1,142,973

1,702,326 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,312,876

8,623,800

8,693,792

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,467,479

8,620,173 Noninterest-bearing 4,224,842

4,160,175

4,191,457

3,981,404

4,003,626

4,192,687

3,922,288 Total deposits 12,537,718

12,783,975

12,885,249

12,667,353

12,711,179

12,660,166

12,542,461 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 24,229

45,358

79,382

186,401

194,478

34,735

189,508 FHLB short-term borrowings 586,846

257,800

2,445

63,463

40,846

423,232

53,961 Other 0

12,889

654

0

0

6,409

0 Total short-term borrowings 611,075

316,047

82,481

249,864

235,324

464,376

243,469 Long-term debt 359,168

385,240

314,262

313,100

513,790

372,132

573,898 Total borrowed funds 970,243

701,287

396,743

562,964

749,114

836,508

817,367 Accrued interest and other liabilities 578,347

474,162

512,605

504,198

491,489

526,542

501,518 Total Liabilities 14,086,308

13,959,424

13,794,597

13,734,515

13,951,782

14,023,216

13,861,346



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,635,990

1,638,321

1,637,828

1,635,833

1,633,950

1,637,149

1,635,409 Retained earnings 866,910

841,652

822,500

783,760

754,456

854,351

740,481 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (190,949)

(38,448)

8,542

36,917

25,832

(115,120)

33,997 Treasury stock, at cost (212,281)

(216,030)

(227,050)

(195,217)

(150,551)

(214,145)

(141,694) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,099,670

2,225,495

2,241,820

2,261,293

2,263,687

2,162,235

2,268,193 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,185,978

$ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,185,451

$ 16,129,539































FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)













Quarterly Averages

Year-to-Date Averages



June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021



Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Yield

Balance

Yield Earning assets



















































Investments:



















































Investment securities

$ 4,118,287

$ 28,555

2.78 %

$ 4,308,059

$ 26,527

2.50 %

$ 4,130,207

$ 24,395

2.37 %

$ 4,212,649

2.64 %

$ 3,957,559

2.45 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

236,797

497

0.84 %

234,687

121

0.21 %

45,593

25

0.22 %

235,748

0.53 %

46,249

0.23 % Gross loans (1)

9,367,820

97,091

4.16 %

9,266,774

87,182

3.82 %

9,831,965

97,494

3.98 %

9,317,576

3.99 %

9,891,579

4.00 % Total earning assets

13,722,904

126,143

3.69 %

13,809,520

113,830

3.34 %

14,007,765

121,914

3.49 %

13,765,973

3.52 %

13,895,387

3.55 %





















































Nonearning assets



















































Allowance for credit losses

(123,950)









(129,601)









(169,979)









(126,760)





(173,899)



Cash and due from banks

305,803









248,517









237,964









277,318





235,135



Accrued interest and other assets

2,281,221









2,256,483









2,139,719









2,268,920





2,172,916



Total assets

$ 16,185,978









$ 16,184,919









$ 16,215,469









$ 16,185,451





$ 16,129,539

























































Interest-bearing liabilities



















































Deposits:



















































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,180,846

$ 842

0.11 %

$ 3,246,919

$ 492

0.06 %

$ 2,973,930

$ 489

0.07 %

$ 3,213,700

0.08 %

$ 2,961,376

0.07 % Savings

4,076,380

1,003

0.10 %

4,145,615

850

0.08 %

4,096,077

1,106

0.11 %

4,110,806

0.09 %

3,956,471

0.12 % Time

1,055,650

1,118

0.42 %

1,231,266

1,281

0.42 %

1,637,546

2,098

0.51 %

1,142,973

0.42 %

1,702,326

0.56 % Total interest-bearing deposits

8,312,876

2,963

0.14 %

8,623,800

2,623

0.12 %

8,707,553

3,693

0.17 %

8,467,479

0.13 %

8,620,173

0.19 % Borrowed funds



















































Short-term borrowings

611,075

1,373

0.90 %

316,047

317

0.41 %

235,324

53

0.09 %

464,376

0.73 %

243,469

0.10 % Long-term debt

359,168

4,612

5.15 %

385,240

4,544

4.78 %

513,790

4,142

3.23 %

372,132

4.96 %

573,898

2.98 % Total borrowed funds

970,243

5,985

2.47 %

701,287

4,861

2.81 %

749,114

4,195

2.25 %

836,508

2.61 %

817,367

2.12 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,283,119

8,948

0.39 %

9,325,087

7,484

0.33 %

9,456,667

7,888

0.33 %

9,303,987

0.36 %

9,437,540

0.36 %





















































Noninterest-bearing liabilities



















































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,224,842









4,160,175









4,003,626









4,192,687





3,922,288



Other liabilities

578,347









474,162









491,489









526,542





501,518



Shareholders' equity

2,099,670









2,225,495









2,263,687









2,162,235





2,268,193



Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,185,978









$ 16,184,919









$ 16,215,469









$ 16,185,451





$ 16,129,539

























































Net interest income

$ 117,195









$ 106,346









$ 114,026









$ 223,541





$ 227,902



Net interest spread









3.30 %









3.01 %









3.16 %





3.16 %





3.19 % Net interest margin









3.43 %









3.12 %









3.27 %





3.27 %





3.31 %





















































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.04 %









0.05 %









0.04 %





0.05 %





0.04 % Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









3.47 %









3.17 %









3.31 %





3.32 %





3.35 %











































































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.





FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)















































































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance

Year-to-Date Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets



































Investment securities

$ 3,016

$ (988)

$ 2,028

$ 4,243

$ (83)

$ 4,160

$ 3,702

$ 3,335

$ 7,037 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

366

10

376

71

401

472

68

497

565 Gross loans (2)

7,806

2,103

9,909

4,408

(4,811)

(403)

(800)

(11,352)

(12,152) Total earning assets

11,188

1,125

12,313

8,722

(4,493)

4,229

2,970

(7,520)

(4,550)





































Interest-bearing liabilities



































Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 417

$ (77)

$ 340

$ (589)

$ (141)

$ (730)

$ (2,339)

$ (101)

$ (2,440) Borrowed funds



































Short-term borrowings

385

671

1,056

476

844

1,320

766

804

1,570 Long-term debt

348

(280)

68

2,455

(1,985)

470

5,645

(4,964)

681 Total borrowed funds

733

391

1,124

2,931

(1,141)

1,790

6,411

(4,160)

2,251 Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,150

314

1,464

2,342

(1,282)

1,060

4,072

(4,261)

(189) Net interest income (1)

$ 10,038

$ 811

$ 10,849

$ 6,380

$ (3,211)

$ 3,169

$ (1,102)

$ (3,259)

$ (4,361)







































(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY



















Balance at beginning of period $ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 169,923

$ 131,992

$ 175,679 Purchase accounting ACL for PCD 0

0

17

0

0

0

0 Provision for credit losses (4,267)

(5,589)

(9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

(9,856)

(1,306) Gross charge-offs

























Commercial and industrial 773

2,845

1,364

2,617

3,729

3,618

11,639 Lease financing 8

131

0

0

0

139

0 Construction real estate 0

0

1,496

0

0

0

2 Commercial real estate 3,419

0

9,150

1,030

2,041

3,419

3,291 Residential real estate 4

22

6

74

46

26

47 Home equity 22

21

22

200

240

43

851 Installment 361

177

184

37

77

538

113 Credit card 212

246

149

230

179

458

401 Total gross charge-offs 4,799

3,442

12,371

4,188

6,312

8,241

16,344 Recoveries

























Commercial and industrial 177

379

201

869

205

556

542 Lease financing 3

33

0

0

0

36

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

3

0

3 Commercial real estate 2,194

222

4,292

223

75

2,416

270 Residential real estate 34

90

74

56

54

124

98 Home equity 360

265

303

426

317

625

494 Installment 47

21

27

53

37

68

71 Credit card 6

159

71

67

44

165

83 Total recoveries 2,821

1,169

4,968

1,694

735

3,990

1,561 Total net charge-offs 1,978

2,273

7,403

2,494

5,577

4,251

14,783 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 117,885

$ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 117,885

$ 159,590



























NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)



















Commercial and industrial 0.08 %

0.37 %

0.18 %

0.26 %

0.48 %

0.22 %

0.75 % Lease financing 0.01 %

0.34 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.17 %

0.00 % Construction real estate 0.00 %

0.00 %

1.29 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

0.00 % Commercial real estate 0.12 %

(0.02) %

0.44 %

0.07 %

0.18 %

0.05 %

0.14 % Residential real estate (0.01) %

(0.03) %

(0.03) %

0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.02) %

(0.01) % Home equity (0.19) %

(0.14) %

(0.16) %

(0.13) %

(0.04) %

(0.17) %

0.10 % Installment 0.90 %

0.50 %

0.59 %

(0.07) %

0.19 %

0.71 %

0.10 % Credit card 1.50 %

0.67 %

0.58 %

1.29 %

1.12 %

1.10 %

1.35 % Total net charge-offs 0.08 %

0.10 %

0.32 %

0.10 %

0.23 %

0.09 %

0.30 %



























COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS



Nonaccrual loans (1)

























Commercial and industrial $ 11,675

$ 14,390

$ 17,362

$ 15,160

$ 27,426

$ 11,675

$ 27,426 Lease financing 217

249

203

0

16

217

16 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 14,650

19,843

19,512

38,564

45,957

14,650

45,957 Residential real estate 8,879

7,432

8,305

9,416

9,480

8,879

9,480 Home equity 3,331

3,377

2,922

2,735

3,376

3,331

3,376 Installment 170

163

88

91

115

170

115 Nonaccrual loans 38,922

45,454

48,392

65,966

86,370

38,922

86,370 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 11,225

8,055

11,616

11,448

12,070

11,225

12,070 Total nonperforming loans 50,147

53,509

60,008

77,414

98,440

50,147

98,440 Other real estate owned (OREO) 22

72

98

340

340

22

340 Total nonperforming assets 50,169

53,581

60,106

77,754

98,780

50,169

98,780 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 142

180

137

104

155

142

155 Total underperforming assets $ 50,311

$ 53,761

$ 60,243

$ 77,858

$ 98,935

$ 50,311

$ 98,935 Total classified assets $ 119,769

$ 106,839

$ 104,815

$ 165,462

$ 182,516

$ 119,769

$ 182,516



























CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS



















Allowance for credit losses to

























Nonaccrual loans 302.87 %

273.09 %

272.76 %

225.73 %

184.77 %

302.87 %

184.77 % Nonperforming loans 235.08 %

231.98 %

219.96 %

192.35 %

162.12 %

235.08 %

162.12 % Total ending loans 1.25 %

1.34 %

1.42 %

1.59 %

1.68 %

1.25 %

1.68 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

1.03 %

0.53 %

1.03 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.70 %

0.91 %

0.41 %

0.91 % Nonperforming assets to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.53 %

0.58 %

0.65 %

0.83 %

1.04 %

0.53 %

1.04 % Total assets 0.31 %

0.33 %

0.37 %

0.49 %

0.62 %

0.31 %

0.62 % Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

























Ending loans, plus OREO 0.41 %

0.49 %

0.52 %

0.71 %

0.91 %

0.41 %

0.91 % Total assets 0.24 %

0.28 %

0.30 %

0.42 %

0.54 %

0.24 %

0.54 % Classified assets to total assets 0.74 %

0.67 %

0.64 %

1.04 %

1.14 %

0.74 %

1.14 %





























(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $9.5 million, $16.2 million, $16.0 million, $20.3 million, and $21.5 million, as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Six months ended,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2022

2022

2021

2021

2021

2022

2021 PER COMMON SHARE

























Market Price

























High $ 23.03

$ 26.73

$ 25.79

$ 24.06

$ 26.02

$ 26.73

$ 26.40 Low $ 19.09

$ 22.92

$ 22.89

$ 21.48

$ 23.35

$ 19.09

$ 17.62 Close $ 19.40

$ 23.05

$ 24.38

$ 23.41

$ 23.63

$ 19.40

$ 23.63



























Average shares outstanding - basic 93,555,131

93,383,932

92,903,900

94,289,097

96,123,645

93,470,005

96,496,720 Average shares outstanding - diluted 94,449,817

94,263,925

93,761,909

95,143,930

97,009,712

94,357,392

97,366,640 Ending shares outstanding 94,448,792

94,451,496

94,149,240

93,742,797

96,199,509

94,448,792

96,199,509



























Total shareholders' equity $ 2,068,670

$ ,137,445

$ 2,258,942

$ 2,236,170

$ 2,269,507

$ 2,068,670

$ 2,269,507



























REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary

















Preliminary



Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,307,259

$ 1,272,115

$ 1,262,789

$ 1,316,059

$ 1,333,209

$ 1,307,259

$ 1,333,209 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.91 %

10.87 %

10.84 %

11.54 %

11.78 %

10.91 %

11.78 % Tier 1 capital $ 1,351,287

$ 1,316,020

$ 1,306,571

$ 1,359,297

$ 1,376,333

$ 1,351,287

$ 1,376,333 Tier 1 ratio 11.28 %

11.24 %

11.22 %

11.92 %

12.16 %

11.28 %

12.16 % Total capital $ 1,670,367

$ 1,635,003

$ 1,642,549

$ 1,706,513

$ 1,732,930

$ 1,670,367

$ 1,732,930 Total capital ratio 13.94 %

13.97 %

14.10 %

14.97 %

15.31 %

13.94 %

15.31 % Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 412,432

$ 406,011

$ 419,754

$ 509,536

$ 544,478

$ 412,432

$ 544,478 Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,980,331

$ 11,704,681

$ 11,645,666

$ 11,399,782

$ 11,318,590

$ 11,980,331

$ 11,318,590 Leverage ratio 8.76 %

8.64 %

8.70 %

9.05 %

9.14 %

8.76 %

9.14 %



























OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

























Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 12.74 %

13.35 %

13.83 %

14.01 %

14.15 %

12.74 %

14.15 % Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 6.40 %

6.95 %

7.58 %

8.21 %

8.37 %

6.40 %

8.37 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 12.97 %

13.75 %

13.98 %

14.14 %

13.96 %

13.36 %

14.06 % Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 6.62 %

7.44 %

8.20 %

8.35 %

8.23 %

7.03 %

8.30 %



























REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

























Shares repurchased 0

0

0

2,484,295

1,308,945

0

2,149,060 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

N/A

$ 23.04

$ 25.11

N/A

$ 23.66 Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

N/A

$ 57,231

$ 32,864

N/A

$ 50,846































(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

N/A = Not applicable

