First Financial Bancorp Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $0.55; $0.56 on an adjusted(1) basis
- Return on average assets of 1.28%; 1.31% on an adjusted(1) basis
- Net interest margin on FTE basis(1) of 3.47%; 30 bp increase from linked quarter
- Loan growth of $191.4 million, excluding PPP; 8.3% on an annualized basis
- Noninterest income of $49.8 million increased 20.6% from the linked quarter
CINCINNATI, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $51.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $41.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2022. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, First Financial had earnings per diluted share of $0.98 compared to $1.01 for the same period in 2021.
Return on average assets for the second quarter of 2022 was 1.28% while return on average tangible common equity was 20.68%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.03% and return on average tangible common equity of 14.93%(1) in the first quarter of 2022.
Second quarter 2022 highlights include:
- Strong loan growth when compared to linked quarter(2)
- Net interest margin of 3.43%, or 3.47% on a fully tax-equivalent basis(1), exceeded expectations
- Noninterest income of $49.8 million, or $50.8 million as adjusted(1)
- Noninterest expenses of $103.2 million, or $102.4 million as adjusted(1)
- Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $134.5 million; Total quarterly provision recapture of $0.8 million
- Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets
Archie Brown, President and CEO, commented on the quarter, "I am extremely pleased with our performance in the second quarter. Earnings improved from the first quarter as our asset sensitive balance sheet was positively impacted by recent rate increases. In addition, credit quality was stable with lower net charge-offs and nonaccrual loan balances. This led to a small provision recapture for the quarter."
Mr. Brown continued, "We were encouraged by our strong fee income performance for the quarter. Total fee income surpassed our expectations due to record foreign exchange income, strong income from limited partnership investments and growing leasing business income. While second quarter mortgage banking income increased 35% from the linked quarter, we continue to experience headwinds due to the rapid rise in interest rates. In addition, recent overdraft program changes led to a modest reduction in deposit account service charges during the second quarter and we expect further decline due to these program changes in the coming periods."
Mr. Brown commented on loan growth, "We were very pleased with loan growth in the second quarter. Loans (excluding PPP) increased by $191 million, or 8.3%, on an annualized basis. Loan growth was broad based, with increases in the C&I, retail mortgage and consumer portfolios. This more than offset a decline in the ICRE portfolio, which was driven by elevated prepayments. In addition, we were also pleased with Summit's growth in the quarter, including operating leases, which increased $21 million, or 33.5%, during the period. Loan origination activity remains strong as we head into the third quarter."
Mr. Brown concluded, "I want to thank our associates for their excellent performance so far this year. As we head into the back half of the year, we are optimistic that our balance sheet is positioned to further benefit from additional rate increases and loan activity remains strong. We remain diligent in our credit monitoring and are prepared to manage a downturn in the economy should it occur later in the interest rate cycle."
Full detail of the Company's second quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and Non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position. Where Non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measures, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the section titled "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this report which are not statements of historical fact constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as ''believes,'' ''anticipates,'' "likely," "expected," "estimated," ''intends'' and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make about (i) our future operating or financial performance, including revenues, income or loss and earnings or loss per share, (ii) future common stock dividends, (iii) our capital structure, including future capital levels, (iv) our plans, objectives and strategies, and (v) the assumptions that underlie our forward-looking statements.
As with any forecast or projection, forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead express only management's beliefs regarding future results or events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of management's control. It is possible that actual results and outcomes may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results or outcomes indicated in these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation:
- economic, market, liquidity, credit, interest rate, operational and technological risks associated with the Company's business;
- future credit quality and performance, including our expectations regarding future loan losses and our allowance for credit losses
- the effect of and changes in policies and laws or regulatory agencies, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and other legislation and regulation relating to the banking industry;
- Management's ability to effectively execute its business plans;
- mergers and acquisitions, including costs or difficulties related to the integration of acquired companies;
- the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions will not be realized or will not be realized within the expected time period;
- the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices;
- changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving and changes in unemployment;
- changes in customers' performance and creditworthiness;
- the costs and effects of litigation and of unexpected or adverse outcomes in such litigation;
- current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of changes in housing prices, fluctuations in unemployment rates, U.S. fiscal debt, budget and tax matters, geopolitical matters, and any slowdown in global economic growth;
- the adverse impact on the U.S. economy, including the markets in which we operate, of the novel coronavirus, which causes the Coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19"), global pandemic, and the impact on the performance of our loan and lease portfolio, the market value of our investment securities, the availability of sources of funding and the demand for our products;
- our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory capital standards, such as the Basel III capital standards) and our ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable terms;
- financial services reform and other current, pending or future legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
- the effect of the current interest rate environment or changes in interest rates or in the level or composition of our assets or liabilities on our net interest income, net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing rights and mortgage loans held for sale;
- the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our brokerage, asset and wealth management businesses;
- a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber attacks;
- the effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin; and
- our ability to develop and execute effective business plans and strategies.
Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov
All forward-looking statements included in this filing are made as of the date hereof and are based on information available at the time of the filing. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
About First Financial Bancorp.
First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $16.2 billion in assets, $9.4 billion in loans, $12.3 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.0 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2022. The Company operated 135 full service banking centers as of June 30, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Net income
$ 51,520
$ 41,301
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 92,821
$ 98,203
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.99
$ 1.02
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.98
$ 1.01
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.46
$ 0.46
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.28 %
1.03 %
1.16 %
1.49 %
1.26 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.84 %
7.53 %
8.31 %
10.53 %
9.02 %
8.66 %
8.73 %
Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1)
20.68 %
14.93 %
15.11 %
19.03 %
16.31 %
17.65 %
15.78 %
Net interest margin
3.43 %
3.12 %
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.27 %
3.27 %
3.31 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2)
3.47 %
3.17 %
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.31 %
3.32 %
3.35 %
Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets
12.74 %
13.35 %
13.83 %
14.01 %
14.15 %
12.74 %
14.15 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:
Ending tangible assets (1)
6.40 %
6.95 %
7.58 %
8.21 %
8.37 %
6.40 %
8.37 %
Risk-weighted assets (1)
8.09 %
8.85 %
9.91 %
10.76 %
11.12 %
8.09 %
11.12 %
Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets
12.97 %
13.75 %
13.98 %
14.14 %
13.96 %
13.36 %
14.06 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of
average tangible assets (1)
6.62 %
7.44 %
8.20 %
8.35 %
8.23 %
7.03 %
8.30 %
Book value per share
$ 21.90
$ 22.63
$ 23.99
$ 23.85
$ 23.59
$ 21.90
$ 23.59
Tangible book value per share (1)
$ 10.27
$ 10.97
$ 12.26
$ 13.09
$ 13.08
$ 10.27
$ 13.08
Common equity tier 1 ratio (3)
10.91 %
10.87 %
10.84 %
11.54 %
11.78 %
10.91 %
11.78 %
Tier 1 ratio (3)
11.28 %
11.24 %
11.22 %
11.92 %
12.16 %
11.28 %
12.16 %
Total capital ratio (3)
13.94 %
13.97 %
14.10 %
14.97 %
15.31 %
13.94 %
15.31 %
Leverage ratio (3)
8.76 %
8.64 %
8.70 %
9.05 %
9.14 %
8.76 %
9.14 %
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS
Loans (4)
$ 9,367,820
$ ,266,774
$ 9,283,227
$ 9,502,750
$ 9,831,965
$ 9,317,576
$ 9,891,579
Investment securities
4,118,287
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
4,212,649
3,957,559
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
236,797
234,687
166,904
32,400
45,593
235,748
46,249
Total earning assets
$ 13,722,904
$ 13,809,520
$ 13,793,644
$ 13,724,403
$ 14,007,765
$ 13,765,973
$ 13,895,387
Total assets
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,185,451
$ 16,129,539
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$ 4,224,842
$ 4,160,175
$ 4,191,457
$ 3,981,404
$ 4,003,626
$ 4,192,687
$ 3,922,288
Interest-bearing deposits
8,312,876
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,467,479
8,620,173
Total deposits
$ 12,537,718
$ 12,783,975
$ 12,885,249
$ 12,667,353
$ 12,711,179
$ 12,660,166
$ 12,542,461
Borrowings
$ 970,243
$ 701,287
$ 396,743
$ 562,964
$ 749,114
$ 836,508
$ 817,367
Shareholders' equity
$ 2,099,670
$ 2,225,495
$ 2,241,820
$ 2,261,293
$ 2,263,687
$ 2,162,235
$ 2,268,193
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance to ending loans
1.25 %
1.34 %
1.42 %
1.59 %
1.68 %
1.25 %
1.68 %
Allowance to nonaccrual loans
302.87 %
273.09 %
272.76 %
225.73 %
184.77 %
302.87 %
184.77 %
Allowance to nonperforming loans
235.08 %
231.98 %
219.96 %
192.35 %
162.12 %
235.08 %
162.12 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.03 %
0.53 %
1.03 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.41 %
0.49 %
0.52 %
0.70 %
0.91 %
0.41 %
0.91 %
Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.04 %
0.53 %
1.04 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.31 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
0.49 %
0.62 %
0.31 %
0.62 %
Classified assets to total assets
0.74 %
0.67 %
0.64 %
1.04 %
1.14 %
0.74 %
1.14 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.08 %
0.10 %
0.32 %
0.10 %
0.23 %
0.09 %
0.30 %
(1)
Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2)
The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(3)
June 30, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
(4)
Includes loans held for sale.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three months ended,
Six months ended,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 97,091
$ 97,494
(0.4) %
$ 184,273
$ 196,425
(6.2) %
Investment securities
Taxable
23,639
19,524
21.1 %
45,735
38,131
19.9 %
Tax-exempt
4,916
4,871
0.9 %
9,347
9,914
(5.7) %
Total investment securities interest
28,555
24,395
17.1 %
55,082
48,045
14.6 %
Other earning assets
497
25
N/M
618
53
N/M
Total interest income
126,143
121,914
3.5 %
239,973
244,523
(1.9) %
Interest expense
Deposits
2,963
3,693
(19.8) %
5,586
8,026
(30.4) %
Short-term borrowings
1,373
53
N/M
1,690
120
N/M
Long-term borrowings
4,612
4,142
11.3 %
9,156
8,475
8.0 %
Total interest expense
8,948
7,888
13.4 %
16,432
16,621
(1.1) %
Net interest income
117,195
114,026
2.8 %
223,541
227,902
(1.9) %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(4,267)
(4,756)
(10.3) %
(9,856)
(1,306)
N/M
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
3,481
517
N/M
3,255
1,055
208.5 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
117,981
118,265
(0.2) %
230,142
228,153
0.9 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,648
7,537
1.5 %
15,377
14,683
4.7 %
Trust and wealth management fees
6,311
6,216
1.5 %
12,371
11,846
4.4 %
Bankcard income
3,823
3,732
2.4 %
7,160
6,860
4.4 %
Client derivative fees
1,353
1,795
(24.6) %
2,152
3,351
(35.8) %
Foreign exchange income
13,470
12,037
11.9 %
23,621
22,794
3.6 %
Leasing business income
7,247
0
100.0 %
13,323
0
100.0 %
Net gains from sales of loans
5,241
8,489
(38.3) %
9,113
17,943
(49.2) %
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
0
(265)
(100.0) %
3
(431)
(100.7) %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(1,054)
161
N/M
(1,253)
273
N/M
Other
5,747
3,285
74.9 %
9,212
5,990
53.8 %
Total noninterest income
49,786
42,987
15.8 %
91,079
83,309
9.3 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
64,992
60,784
6.9 %
128,939
122,037
5.7 %
Net occupancy
5,359
5,535
(3.2) %
11,105
11,239
(1.2) %
Furniture and equipment
3,201
3,371
(5.0) %
6,768
7,340
(7.8) %
Data processing
8,334
7,864
6.0 %
16,598
15,151
9.6 %
Marketing
2,323
2,035
14.2 %
4,023
3,396
18.5 %
Communication
670
746
(10.2) %
1,336
1,584
(15.7) %
Professional services
2,214
2,029
9.1 %
4,373
3,479
25.7 %
State intangible tax
1,090
1,201
(9.2) %
2,221
2,403
(7.6) %
FDIC assessments
1,677
1,362
23.1 %
3,136
2,711
15.7 %
Intangible amortization
2,915
2,480
17.5 %
5,829
4,959
17.5 %
Leasing business expense
4,687
0
100.0 %
8,556
0
100.0 %
Other
5,765
12,236
(52.9) %
13,148
17,850
(26.3) %
Total noninterest expenses
103,227
99,643
3.6 %
206,032
192,149
7.2 %
Income before income taxes
64,540
61,609
4.8 %
115,189
119,313
(3.5) %
Income tax expense
13,020
10,721
21.4 %
22,368
21,110
6.0 %
Net income
$ 51,520
$ 50,888
1.2 %
$ 92,821
$ 98,203
(5.5) %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.55
$ 0.53
$ 0.99
$ 1.02
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.55
$ 0.52
$ 0.98
$ 1.01
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.46
$ 0.46
Return on average assets
1.28 %
1.26 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.84 %
9.02 %
8.66 %
8.73 %
Interest income
$ 126,143
$ 121,914
3.5 %
$ 239,973
$ 244,523
(1.9) %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,625
1,619
0.4 %
3,092
3,271
(5.5) %
Interest income - tax equivalent
127,768
123,533
3.4 %
243,065
247,794
(1.9) %
Interest expense
8,948
7,888
13.4 %
16,432
16,621
(1.1) %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 118,820
$ 115,645
2.7 %
$ 226,633
$ 231,173
(2.0) %
Net interest margin
3.43 %
3.27 %
3.27 %
3.31 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.47 %
3.31 %
3.32 %
3.35 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,096
2,053
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2022
Second
First
Year to
% Change
Quarter
Quarter
Date
Linked Qtr.
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 97,091
$ 87,182
$ 184,273
11.4 %
Investment securities
Taxable
23,639
22,096
45,735
7.0 %
Tax-exempt
4,916
4,431
9,347
10.9 %
Total investment securities interest
28,555
26,527
55,082
7.6 %
Other earning assets
497
121
618
310.7 %
Total interest income
126,143
113,830
239,973
10.8 %
Interest expense
Deposits
2,963
2,623
5,586
13.0 %
Short-term borrowings
1,373
317
1,690
333.1 %
Long-term borrowings
4,612
4,544
9,156
1.5 %
Total interest expense
8,948
7,484
16,432
19.6 %
Net interest income
117,195
106,346
223,541
10.2 %
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(4,267)
(5,589)
(9,856)
(23.7) %
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
3,481
(226)
3,255
N/M
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
117,981
112,161
230,142
5.2 %
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
7,648
7,729
15,377
(1.0) %
Trust and wealth management fees
6,311
6,060
12,371
4.1 %
Bankcard income
3,823
3,337
7,160
14.6 %
Client derivative fees
1,353
799
2,152
69.3 %
Foreign exchange income
13,470
10,151
23,621
32.7 %
Leasing business income
7,247
6,076
13,323
19.3 %
Net gains from sales of loans
5,241
3,872
9,113
35.4 %
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
0
3
3
(100.0) %
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
(1,054)
(199)
(1,253)
429.6 %
Other
5,747
3,465
9,212
65.9 %
Total noninterest income
49,786
41,293
91,079
20.6 %
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
64,992
63,947
128,939
1.6 %
Net occupancy
5,359
5,746
11,105
(6.7) %
Furniture and equipment
3,201
3,567
6,768
(10.3) %
Data processing
8,334
8,264
16,598
0.8 %
Marketing
2,323
1,700
4,023
36.6 %
Communication
670
666
1,336
0.6 %
Professional services
2,214
2,159
4,373
2.5 %
State intangible tax
1,090
1,131
2,221
(3.6) %
FDIC assessments
1,677
1,459
3,136
14.9 %
Intangible amortization
2,915
2,914
5,829
0.0 %
Leasing business expense
4,687
3,869
8,556
21.1 %
Other
5,765
7,383
13,148
(21.9) %
Total noninterest expenses
103,227
102,805
206,032
0.4 %
Income before income taxes
64,540
50,649
115,189
27.4 %
Income tax expense
13,020
9,348
22,368
39.3 %
Net income
$ 51,520
$ 41,301
$ 92,821
24.7 %
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 0.99
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.55
$ 0.44
$ 0.98
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.46
Return on average assets
1.28 %
1.03 %
1.16 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
9.84 %
7.53 %
8.66 %
Interest income
$ 126,143
$ 113,830
$ 239,973
10.8 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,625
1,467
3,092
10.8 %
Interest income - tax equivalent
127,768
115,297
243,065
10.8 %
Interest expense
8,948
7,484
16,432
19.6 %
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 118,820
$ 107,813
$ 226,633
10.2 %
Net interest margin
3.43 %
3.12 %
3.27 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.47 %
3.17 %
3.32 %
Full-time equivalent employees
2,096
2,050 (2)
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
(2) Includes 65 FTE from Summit acquisition.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
2021
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Full
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Year
Interest income
Loans and leases, including fees
$ 92,682
$ 96,428
$ 97,494
$ 98,931
$ 385,535
Investment securities
Taxable
20,993
20,088
19,524
18,607
79,212
Tax-exempt
4,127
4,282
4,871
5,043
18,323
Total investment securities interest
25,120
24,370
24,395
23,650
97,535
Other earning assets
71
23
25
28
147
Total interest income
117,873
120,821
121,914
122,609
483,217
Interest expense
Deposits
3,089
3,320
3,693
4,333
14,435
Short-term borrowings
10
68
53
67
198
Long-term borrowings
3,968
4,023
4,142
4,333
16,466
Total interest expense
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income
110,806
113,410
114,026
113,876
452,118
Provision for credit losses-loans and leases
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
3,450
(19,024)
Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments
1,799
(1,951)
517
538
903
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
118,532
123,554
118,265
109,888
470,239
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
8,645
8,548
7,537
7,146
31,876
Trust and wealth management fees
6,038
5,896
6,216
5,630
23,780
Bankcard income
3,602
3,838
3,732
3,128
14,300
Client derivative fees
2,303
2,273
1,795
1,556
7,927
Foreign exchange income
12,808
9,191
12,037
10,757
44,793
Leasing business income
0
0
0
0
0
Net gains from sales of loans
6,492
8,586
8,489
9,454
33,021
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
(14)
(314)
(265)
(166)
(759)
Net gain (loss) on equity securities
321
108
161
112
702
Other
5,465
4,411
3,285
2,705
15,866
Total noninterest income
45,660
42,537
42,987
40,322
171,506
Noninterest expenses
Salaries and employee benefits
62,170
61,717
60,784
61,253
245,924
Net occupancy
5,332
5,571
5,535
5,704
22,142
Furniture and equipment
3,161
3,318
3,371
3,969
13,819
Data processing
8,261
7,951
7,864
7,287
31,363
Marketing
2,152
2,435
2,035
1,361
7,983
Communication
677
669
746
838
2,930
Professional services
5,998
2,199
2,029
1,450
11,676
State intangible tax
651
1,202
1,201
1,202
4,256
FDIC assessments
1,453
1,466
1,362
1,349
5,630
Intangible amortization
2,401
2,479
2,480
2,479
9,839
Leasing business expense
0
0
0
0
0
Other
17,349
10,051
12,236
5,614
45,250
Total noninterest expenses
109,605
99,058
99,643
92,506
400,812
Income before income taxes
54,587
67,033
61,609
57,704
240,933
Income tax expense (benefit)
7,642
7,021
10,721
10,389
35,773
Net income
$ 46,945
$ 60,012
$ 50,888
$ 47,315
$ 205,160
ADDITIONAL DATA
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 0.51
$ 0.64
$ 0.53
$ 0.49
$ 2.16
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 0.50
$ 0.63
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 2.14
Dividends declared per share
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.23
$ 0.92
Return on average assets
1.16 %
1.49 %
1.26 %
1.20 %
1.28 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
8.31 %
10.53 %
9.02 %
8.44 %
9.08 %
Interest income
$ 117,873
$ 120,821
$ 121,914
$ 122,609
$ 483,217
Tax equivalent adjustment
1,386
1,434
1,619
1,652
6,091
Interest income - tax equivalent
119,259
122,255
123,533
124,261
489,308
Interest expense
7,067
7,411
7,888
8,733
31,099
Net interest income - tax equivalent
$ 112,192
$ 114,844
$ 115,645
$ 115,528
$ 458,209
Net interest margin
3.19 %
3.28 %
3.27 %
3.35 %
3.27 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)
3.23 %
3.32 %
3.31 %
3.40 %
3.31 %
Full-time equivalent employees
1,994
2,026
2,053
2,063
(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
% Change
% Change
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
Linked Qtr.
Comp Qtr.
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 302,549
$ 230,428
$ 220,031
$ 209,748
$ 206,918
31.3 %
46.2 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
184,974
227,147
214,811
29,799
38,610
(18.6) %
379.1 %
Investment securities available-for-sale
3,843,580
3,957,882
4,207,846
4,114,094
3,955,839
(2.9) %
(2.8) %
Investment securities held-to-maturity
88,057
92,597
98,420
103,886
112,456
(4.9) %
(21.7) %
Other investments
132,151
114,563
102,971
97,831
129,432
15.4 %
2.1 %
Loans held for sale
22,044
12,670
29,482
33,835
31,546
74.0 %
(30.1) %
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,927,175
2,800,209
2,720,028
2,602,848
2,701,203
4.5 %
8.4 %
Lease financing
146,639
125,867
109,624
67,855
68,229
16.5 %
114.9 %
Construction real estate
449,734
479,744
455,894
477,004
630,329
(6.3) %
(28.7) %
Commercial real estate
4,007,037
4,031,484
4,226,614
4,438,374
4,332,561
(0.6) %
(7.5) %
Residential real estate
965,387
913,838
896,069
922,492
932,112
5.6 %
3.6 %
Home equity
725,700
707,973
708,399
709,050
711,756
2.5 %
2.0 %
Installment
146,680
132,197
119,454
96,077
89,143
11.0 %
64.5 %
Credit card
52,065
50,305
52,217
47,231
46,177
3.5 %
12.8 %
Total loans
9,420,417
9,241,617
9,288,299
9,360,931
9,511,510
1.9 %
(1.0) %
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(117,885)
(124,130)
(131,992)
(148,903)
(159,590)
(5.0) %
(26.1) %
Net loans
9,302,532
9,117,487
9,156,307
9,212,028
9,351,920
2.0 %
(0.5) %
Premises and equipment
191,099
190,975
193,040
192,580
192,238
0.1 %
(0.6) %
Operating leases
82,659
61,927
60,811
0
0
33.5 %
100.0 %
Goodwill
999,959
999,959
1,000,749
937,771
937,771
0.0 %
6.6 %
Other intangibles
82,889
85,891
88,898
56,811
59,391
(3.5) %
39.6 %
Accrued interest and other assets
1,011,221
917,624
955,775
968,210
1,021,798
10.2 %
(1.0) %
Total Assets
$ 16,243,714
$ 16,009,150
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
$ 16,037,919
1.5 %
1.3 %
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,096,365
$ 3,246,646
$ 3,198,745
$ 2,916,860
$ 2,963,151
(4.6) %
4.5 %
Savings
4,029,717
4,188,867
4,157,374
4,223,905
4,093,229
(3.8) %
(1.6) %
Time
1,026,918
1,121,966
1,330,263
1,517,419
1,548,109
(8.5) %
(33.7) %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,153,000
8,557,479
8,686,382
8,658,184
8,604,489
(4.7) %
(5.2) %
Noninterest-bearing
4,124,111
4,261,429
4,185,572
4,019,197
3,901,691
(3.2) %
5.7 %
Total deposits
12,277,111
12,818,908
12,871,954
12,677,381
12,506,180
(4.2) %
(1.8) %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
0
0
51,203
81,850
255,791
0.0 %
(100.0) %
FHLB short-term borrowings
896,000
185,000
225,000
107,000
217,000
384.3 %
312.9 %
Other
0
0
20,000
0
0
0.0 %
0.0 %
Total short-term borrowings
896,000
185,000
296,203
188,850
472,791
384.3 %
89.5 %
Long-term debt
358,578
379,840
409,832
313,230
313,039
(5.6) %
14.5 %
Total borrowed funds
1,254,578
564,840
706,035
502,080
785,830
122.1 %
59.7 %
Accrued interest and other liabilities
643,355
487,957
492,210
540,962
476,402
31.8 %
35.0 %
Total Liabilities
14,175,044
13,871,705
14,070,199
13,720,423
13,768,412
2.2 %
3.0 %
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,637,237
1,634,903
1,640,358
1,637,065
1,635,470
0.1 %
0.1 %
Retained earnings
887,006
857,178
837,473
812,082
773,857
3.5 %
14.6 %
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(243,328)
(142,477)
(433)
14,230
30,735
70.8 %
N/M
Treasury stock, at cost
(212,245)
(212,159)
(218,456)
(227,207)
(170,555)
0.0 %
24.4 %
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,068,670
2,137,445
2,258,942
2,236,170
2,269,507
(3.2) %
(8.8) %
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,243,714
$ 16,009,150
$ 16,329,141
$ 15,956,593
$ 16,037,919
1.5 %
1.3 %
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 305,803
$ 248,517
$ 253,091
$ 245,212
$ 237,964
$ 277,318
$ 235,135
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
236,797
234,687
166,904
32,400
45,593
235,748
46,249
Investment securities
4,118,287
4,308,059
4,343,513
4,189,253
4,130,207
4,212,649
3,957,559
Loans held for sale
15,446
15,589
24,491
28,365
28,348
15,517
29,015
Loans and leases
Commercial and industrial
2,884,373
2,736,613
2,552,686
2,634,306
2,953,185
2,810,901
2,991,239
Lease financing
134,334
115,703
67,537
67,159
66,124
125,070
68,304
Construction real estate
460,609
474,278
460,588
567,091
630,351
467,406
638,955
Commercial real estate
4,025,493
4,139,072
4,391,328
4,413,003
4,372,679
4,081,969
4,356,106
Residential real estate
936,165
903,567
917,399
937,969
940,600
919,956
960,548
Home equity
716,219
703,714
709,954
710,794
707,409
710,001
716,720
Installment
140,145
125,579
106,188
93,937
84,768
132,902
83,082
Credit card
55,036
52,659
53,056
50,126
48,501
53,854
47,610
Total loans
9,352,374
9,251,185
9,258,736
9,474,385
9,803,617
9,302,059
9,862,564
Less:
Allowance for credit losses
(123,950)
(129,601)
(144,756)
(157,727)
(169,979)
(126,760)
(173,899)
Net loans
9,228,424
9,121,584
9,113,980
9,316,658
9,633,638
9,175,299
9,688,665
Premises and equipment
191,895
192,832
192,941
193,775
200,558
192,361
203,576
Operating leases
73,862
61,297
659
0
0
67,614
0
Goodwill
999,958
1,000,238
938,453
937,771
937,771
1,000,097
937,771
Other intangibles
84,577
87,602
56,120
58,314
60,929
86,081
62,222
Accrued interest and other assets
930,929
914,514
946,265
994,060
940,461
922,767
969,347
Total Assets
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,185,451
$ 16,129,539
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,180,846
$ 3,246,919
$ 3,069,416
$ 2,960,388
$ 2,973,930
$ 3,213,700
$ 2,961,376
Savings
4,076,380
4,145,615
4,195,504
4,150,610
4,096,077
4,110,806
3,956,471
Time
1,055,650
1,231,266
1,428,872
1,574,951
1,637,546
1,142,973
1,702,326
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,312,876
8,623,800
8,693,792
8,685,949
8,707,553
8,467,479
8,620,173
Noninterest-bearing
4,224,842
4,160,175
4,191,457
3,981,404
4,003,626
4,192,687
3,922,288
Total deposits
12,537,718
12,783,975
12,885,249
12,667,353
12,711,179
12,660,166
12,542,461
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
24,229
45,358
79,382
186,401
194,478
34,735
189,508
FHLB short-term borrowings
586,846
257,800
2,445
63,463
40,846
423,232
53,961
Other
0
12,889
654
0
0
6,409
0
Total short-term borrowings
611,075
316,047
82,481
249,864
235,324
464,376
243,469
Long-term debt
359,168
385,240
314,262
313,100
513,790
372,132
573,898
Total borrowed funds
970,243
701,287
396,743
562,964
749,114
836,508
817,367
Accrued interest and other liabilities
578,347
474,162
512,605
504,198
491,489
526,542
501,518
Total Liabilities
14,086,308
13,959,424
13,794,597
13,734,515
13,951,782
14,023,216
13,861,346
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock
1,635,990
1,638,321
1,637,828
1,635,833
1,633,950
1,637,149
1,635,409
Retained earnings
866,910
841,652
822,500
783,760
754,456
854,351
740,481
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(190,949)
(38,448)
8,542
36,917
25,832
(115,120)
33,997
Treasury stock, at cost
(212,281)
(216,030)
(227,050)
(195,217)
(150,551)
(214,145)
(141,694)
Total Shareholders' Equity
2,099,670
2,225,495
2,241,820
2,261,293
2,263,687
2,162,235
2,268,193
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,036,417
$ 15,995,808
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,185,451
$ 16,129,539
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Quarterly Averages
Year-to-Date Averages
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Interest
Yield
Balance
Yield
Balance
Yield
Earning assets
Investments:
Investment securities
$ 4,118,287
$ 28,555
2.78 %
$ 4,308,059
$ 26,527
2.50 %
$ 4,130,207
$ 24,395
2.37 %
$ 4,212,649
2.64 %
$ 3,957,559
2.45 %
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
236,797
497
0.84 %
234,687
121
0.21 %
45,593
25
0.22 %
235,748
0.53 %
46,249
0.23 %
Gross loans (1)
9,367,820
97,091
4.16 %
9,266,774
87,182
3.82 %
9,831,965
97,494
3.98 %
9,317,576
3.99 %
9,891,579
4.00 %
Total earning assets
13,722,904
126,143
3.69 %
13,809,520
113,830
3.34 %
14,007,765
121,914
3.49 %
13,765,973
3.52 %
13,895,387
3.55 %
Nonearning assets
Allowance for credit losses
(123,950)
(129,601)
(169,979)
(126,760)
(173,899)
Cash and due from banks
305,803
248,517
237,964
277,318
235,135
Accrued interest and other assets
2,281,221
2,256,483
2,139,719
2,268,920
2,172,916
Total assets
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,185,451
$ 16,129,539
Interest-bearing liabilities
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand
$ 3,180,846
$ 842
0.11 %
$ 3,246,919
$ 492
0.06 %
$ 2,973,930
$ 489
0.07 %
$ 3,213,700
0.08 %
$ 2,961,376
0.07 %
Savings
4,076,380
1,003
0.10 %
4,145,615
850
0.08 %
4,096,077
1,106
0.11 %
4,110,806
0.09 %
3,956,471
0.12 %
Time
1,055,650
1,118
0.42 %
1,231,266
1,281
0.42 %
1,637,546
2,098
0.51 %
1,142,973
0.42 %
1,702,326
0.56 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,312,876
2,963
0.14 %
8,623,800
2,623
0.12 %
8,707,553
3,693
0.17 %
8,467,479
0.13 %
8,620,173
0.19 %
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
611,075
1,373
0.90 %
316,047
317
0.41 %
235,324
53
0.09 %
464,376
0.73 %
243,469
0.10 %
Long-term debt
359,168
4,612
5.15 %
385,240
4,544
4.78 %
513,790
4,142
3.23 %
372,132
4.96 %
573,898
2.98 %
Total borrowed funds
970,243
5,985
2.47 %
701,287
4,861
2.81 %
749,114
4,195
2.25 %
836,508
2.61 %
817,367
2.12 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,283,119
8,948
0.39 %
9,325,087
7,484
0.33 %
9,456,667
7,888
0.33 %
9,303,987
0.36 %
9,437,540
0.36 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
4,224,842
4,160,175
4,003,626
4,192,687
3,922,288
Other liabilities
578,347
474,162
491,489
526,542
501,518
Shareholders' equity
2,099,670
2,225,495
2,263,687
2,162,235
2,268,193
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
$ 16,185,978
$ 16,184,919
$ 16,215,469
$ 16,185,451
$ 16,129,539
Net interest income
$ 117,195
$ 106,346
$ 114,026
$ 223,541
$ 227,902
Net interest spread
3.30 %
3.01 %
3.16 %
3.16 %
3.19 %
Net interest margin
3.43 %
3.12 %
3.27 %
3.27 %
3.31 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
0.05 %
0.04 %
Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)
3.47 %
3.17 %
3.31 %
3.32 %
3.35 %
(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1)
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Linked Qtr. Income Variance
Comparable Qtr. Income Variance
Year-to-Date Income Variance
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Rate
Volume
Total
Earning assets
Investment securities
$ 3,016
$ (988)
$ 2,028
$ 4,243
$ (83)
$ 4,160
$ 3,702
$ 3,335
$ 7,037
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
366
10
376
71
401
472
68
497
565
Gross loans (2)
7,806
2,103
9,909
4,408
(4,811)
(403)
(800)
(11,352)
(12,152)
Total earning assets
11,188
1,125
12,313
8,722
(4,493)
4,229
2,970
(7,520)
(4,550)
Interest-bearing liabilities
Total interest-bearing deposits
$ 417
$ (77)
$ 340
$ (589)
$ (141)
$ (730)
$ (2,339)
$ (101)
$ (2,440)
Borrowed funds
Short-term borrowings
385
671
1,056
476
844
1,320
766
804
1,570
Long-term debt
348
(280)
68
2,455
(1,985)
470
5,645
(4,964)
681
Total borrowed funds
733
391
1,124
2,931
(1,141)
1,790
6,411
(4,160)
2,251
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,150
314
1,464
2,342
(1,282)
1,060
4,072
(4,261)
(189)
Net interest income (1)
$ 10,038
$ 811
$ 10,849
$ 6,380
$ (3,211)
$ 3,169
$ (1,102)
$ (3,259)
$ (4,361)
(1) Not tax equivalent.
(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY
Balance at beginning of period
$ 124,130
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 169,923
$ 131,992
$ 175,679
Purchase accounting ACL for PCD
0
0
17
0
0
0
0
Provision for credit losses
(4,267)
(5,589)
(9,525)
(8,193)
(4,756)
(9,856)
(1,306)
Gross charge-offs
Commercial and industrial
773
2,845
1,364
2,617
3,729
3,618
11,639
Lease financing
8
131
0
0
0
139
0
Construction real estate
0
0
1,496
0
0
0
2
Commercial real estate
3,419
0
9,150
1,030
2,041
3,419
3,291
Residential real estate
4
22
6
74
46
26
47
Home equity
22
21
22
200
240
43
851
Installment
361
177
184
37
77
538
113
Credit card
212
246
149
230
179
458
401
Total gross charge-offs
4,799
3,442
12,371
4,188
6,312
8,241
16,344
Recoveries
Commercial and industrial
177
379
201
869
205
556
542
Lease financing
3
33
0
0
0
36
0
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
3
0
3
Commercial real estate
2,194
222
4,292
223
75
2,416
270
Residential real estate
34
90
74
56
54
124
98
Home equity
360
265
303
426
317
625
494
Installment
47
21
27
53
37
68
71
Credit card
6
159
71
67
44
165
83
Total recoveries
2,821
1,169
4,968
1,694
735
3,990
1,561
Total net charge-offs
1,978
2,273
7,403
2,494
5,577
4,251
14,783
Ending allowance for credit losses
$ 117,885
$ 124,130
$ 131,992
$ 148,903
$ 159,590
$ 117,885
$ 159,590
NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)
Commercial and industrial
0.08 %
0.37 %
0.18 %
0.26 %
0.48 %
0.22 %
0.75 %
Lease financing
0.01 %
0.34 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.17 %
0.00 %
Construction real estate
0.00 %
0.00 %
1.29 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Commercial real estate
0.12 %
(0.02) %
0.44 %
0.07 %
0.18 %
0.05 %
0.14 %
Residential real estate
(0.01) %
(0.03) %
(0.03) %
0.01 %
0.00 %
(0.02) %
(0.01) %
Home equity
(0.19) %
(0.14) %
(0.16) %
(0.13) %
(0.04) %
(0.17) %
0.10 %
Installment
0.90 %
0.50 %
0.59 %
(0.07) %
0.19 %
0.71 %
0.10 %
Credit card
1.50 %
0.67 %
0.58 %
1.29 %
1.12 %
1.10 %
1.35 %
Total net charge-offs
0.08 %
0.10 %
0.32 %
0.10 %
0.23 %
0.09 %
0.30 %
COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans (1)
Commercial and industrial
$ 11,675
$ 14,390
$ 17,362
$ 15,160
$ 27,426
$ 11,675
$ 27,426
Lease financing
217
249
203
0
16
217
16
Construction real estate
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Commercial real estate
14,650
19,843
19,512
38,564
45,957
14,650
45,957
Residential real estate
8,879
7,432
8,305
9,416
9,480
8,879
9,480
Home equity
3,331
3,377
2,922
2,735
3,376
3,331
3,376
Installment
170
163
88
91
115
170
115
Nonaccrual loans
38,922
45,454
48,392
65,966
86,370
38,922
86,370
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
11,225
8,055
11,616
11,448
12,070
11,225
12,070
Total nonperforming loans
50,147
53,509
60,008
77,414
98,440
50,147
98,440
Other real estate owned (OREO)
22
72
98
340
340
22
340
Total nonperforming assets
50,169
53,581
60,106
77,754
98,780
50,169
98,780
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
142
180
137
104
155
142
155
Total underperforming assets
$ 50,311
$ 53,761
$ 60,243
$ 77,858
$ 98,935
$ 50,311
$ 98,935
Total classified assets
$ 119,769
$ 106,839
$ 104,815
$ 165,462
$ 182,516
$ 119,769
$ 182,516
CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Allowance for credit losses to
Nonaccrual loans
302.87 %
273.09 %
272.76 %
225.73 %
184.77 %
302.87 %
184.77 %
Nonperforming loans
235.08 %
231.98 %
219.96 %
192.35 %
162.12 %
235.08 %
162.12 %
Total ending loans
1.25 %
1.34 %
1.42 %
1.59 %
1.68 %
1.25 %
1.68 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.03 %
0.53 %
1.03 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.41 %
0.49 %
0.52 %
0.70 %
0.91 %
0.41 %
0.91 %
Nonperforming assets to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.53 %
0.58 %
0.65 %
0.83 %
1.04 %
0.53 %
1.04 %
Total assets
0.31 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
0.49 %
0.62 %
0.31 %
0.62 %
Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to
Ending loans, plus OREO
0.41 %
0.49 %
0.52 %
0.71 %
0.91 %
0.41 %
0.91 %
Total assets
0.24 %
0.28 %
0.30 %
0.42 %
0.54 %
0.24 %
0.54 %
Classified assets to total assets
0.74 %
0.67 %
0.64 %
1.04 %
1.14 %
0.74 %
1.14 %
(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $9.5 million, $16.2 million, $16.0 million, $20.3 million, and $21.5 million, as of June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP.
CAPITAL ADEQUACY
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Six months ended,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
2022
2021
PER COMMON SHARE
Market Price
High
$ 23.03
$ 26.73
$ 25.79
$ 24.06
$ 26.02
$ 26.73
$ 26.40
Low
$ 19.09
$ 22.92
$ 22.89
$ 21.48
$ 23.35
$ 19.09
$ 17.62
Close
$ 19.40
$ 23.05
$ 24.38
$ 23.41
$ 23.63
$ 19.40
$ 23.63
Average shares outstanding - basic
93,555,131
93,383,932
92,903,900
94,289,097
96,123,645
93,470,005
96,496,720
Average shares outstanding - diluted
94,449,817
94,263,925
93,761,909
95,143,930
97,009,712
94,357,392
97,366,640
Ending shares outstanding
94,448,792
94,451,496
94,149,240
93,742,797
96,199,509
94,448,792
96,199,509
Total shareholders' equity
$ 2,068,670
$ ,137,445
$ 2,258,942
$ 2,236,170
$ 2,269,507
$ 2,068,670
$ 2,269,507
REGULATORY CAPITAL
Preliminary
Preliminary
Common equity tier 1 capital
$ 1,307,259
$ 1,272,115
$ 1,262,789
$ 1,316,059
$ 1,333,209
$ 1,307,259
$ 1,333,209
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.91 %
10.87 %
10.84 %
11.54 %
11.78 %
10.91 %
11.78 %
Tier 1 capital
$ 1,351,287
$ 1,316,020
$ 1,306,571
$ 1,359,297
$ 1,376,333
$ 1,351,287
$ 1,376,333
Tier 1 ratio
11.28 %
11.24 %
11.22 %
11.92 %
12.16 %
11.28 %
12.16 %
Total capital
$ 1,670,367
$ 1,635,003
$ 1,642,549
$ 1,706,513
$ 1,732,930
$ 1,670,367
$ 1,732,930
Total capital ratio
13.94 %
13.97 %
14.10 %
14.97 %
15.31 %
13.94 %
15.31 %
Total capital in excess of minimum requirement
$ 412,432
$ 406,011
$ 419,754
$ 509,536
$ 544,478
$ 412,432
$ 544,478
Total risk-weighted assets
$ 11,980,331
$ 11,704,681
$ 11,645,666
$ 11,399,782
$ 11,318,590
$ 11,980,331
$ 11,318,590
Leverage ratio
8.76 %
8.64 %
8.70 %
9.05 %
9.14 %
8.76 %
9.14 %
OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS
Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets
12.74 %
13.35 %
13.83 %
14.01 %
14.15 %
12.74 %
14.15 %
Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1)
6.40 %
6.95 %
7.58 %
8.21 %
8.37 %
6.40 %
8.37 %
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
12.97 %
13.75 %
13.98 %
14.14 %
13.96 %
13.36 %
14.06 %
Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1)
6.62 %
7.44 %
8.20 %
8.35 %
8.23 %
7.03 %
8.30 %
REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)
Shares repurchased
0
0
0
2,484,295
1,308,945
0
2,149,060
Average share repurchase price
N/A
N/A
N/A
$ 23.04
$ 25.11
N/A
$ 23.66
Total cost of shares repurchased
N/A
N/A
N/A
$ 57,231
$ 32,864
N/A
$ 50,846
(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation.
(2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.
N/A = Not applicable
