Martin's Potato Rolls Expansion to Ohio

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin's® Famous Potato Rolls and Bread has geographically expanded into the Cleveland, Ohio, retail market.

Martin's is pleased to announce that their fresh-baked products are now available for purchase in Cleveland, Ohio, through retail and club stores. Cleveland consumers can now find Martin's full product offering, including the popular Martin's Sandwich Potato Rolls and Martin's Long (hot dog) Potato Rolls. Other available products include: Martin's Slider Potato Rolls, Martin's Dinner Potato Rolls, Martin's Party Potato Rolls, Martin's Hoagie Rolls, Martin's "Big Marty's" Rolls, Martin's Old-Fashioned Real Butter Bread, Martin's Potato Bread, Martin's 100% Whole Wheat Potato Bread, and Martin's Swirl Breads.

Martin's products are famous for their freshness, great taste, and soft, pillowy texture. High quality ingredients, such as high protein wheat flour (and for the whole wheat product, 100% stone-ground whole wheat), nonfat milk, potatoes, pure cane sugar, yeast, and real butter, are used in their bakery products. Martin's sources non-GMO ingredients, and their products contain no artificial colors or sweeteners.

"We are thrilled to be kicking things off in the Cleveland market! Our team is focused on providing the best product with the best possible service for our stores and customers," says Tom Sullivan, regional sales manager for Martin's. "We are looking forward to serving additional retail chains, foodservice venues, and restaurants in the near future."

Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread have been a staple in Pennsylvania households since 1955, when Lloyd and Lois Martin turned their garage into a bakery and began selling their products in farmers markets. Since then, in its 60-plus years of existence, the company has grown and spread into a much larger retail market , covering most of the East Coast of the United States as well as various major cities such as Chicago, Nashville, New Orleans, and Houston. Martin's Dallas-Fort Worth expansion occurred within the past year as well.

Martin's continuously searches for ways to bring its iconic rolls and bread to more areas of the United States. Consumers can use Martin's "store locator" to find out which local stores carry Martin's Famous Potato Rolls and Bread at: https://potatorolls.com/where-to-buy/

Martin's Famous Pastry Shoppe, Inc.® is a family owned and operated consumer goods company headquartered in Chambersburg, PA, with a second bakery in Valdosta, GA. The Martin's company focuses on baking high-quality bread and roll products using high-quality ingredients. They are rigorously dedicated to extraordinary taste, quality, and customer service that proudly represents their legacy of cherished eating experiences and truly sets them apart from their competitors. Since the 1950s, the business has expanded from a home garage business into two commercial baking plants and continues to grow and flourish in areas of established distribution. For more information, visit: www.potatorolls.com .

