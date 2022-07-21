Mentice publishes the company's interim report for the period April - June 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The acquisition of Ankyras is finalized and a large order in the quarter

The order book increased to 108.9 (67.9) MSEK and compared to 87.1 MSEK at the end of 2021.

We acquired all relevant assets relating to Ankyras from Galgo Medical in Spain on the 30th of June.

A significant order of 1.93 MUSD for development and systems from a large medical device company in the US was received.

Higher cost levels during the quarter affecting the result and continued long payment terms with customers affects our cash flow.

We performed a direct issue of shares in the quarter adding 56.5 MSEK after deduction of transaction costs of 3.5 MSEK.

SECOND QUARTER (APRIL– JUNE 2022)

Order intake amounted to 57,3 (40,1) MSEK.

Order book by the end of the period was 108,9 (67,9) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 45,1 (46,4) MSEK.

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled -12,2 (0,5) MSEK.

Net income for the period amounted to -17,6 (-5,4) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) was -0,71 (-0,22) SEK .

Cash flow from operating activities totaled -18,3 (8,3) MSEK.

FIRST HALF YEAR (JANUARY – JUNE 2022)

Order intake amounted to 111,7 (80,1) MSEK.

Net sales amounted to 98,2 (78.7) MSEK.

Earnings before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled -13,5 (-8,9) MSEK.

Net income for the period amounted to -25,1 (-17,8) MSEK.

Earnings per share (EPS) was -1,01 (-0,72) SEK .

Cash flow from operating activities totaled -7.0 (-4,8) MSEK.

CEO Göran Malmberg comments:

"During the second quarter Mentice acquired the assets of Ankyras from Galgo Medical (Barcelona). Ankyras develops applications for precision medicine and will take Mentice into the operating room with a regulatory approved solutions assisting physicians in their aim to improve the outcome for patients. This acquisition is well in-line with our strategy to expand in our vertical for image guided interventional therapies."

About Mentice

Mentice (STO: MNTC) is the world leader in proficiency based simulation solutions for image guided interventional therapies. Our solutions help healthcare professionals acquire, retain, and enhance their procedural skills driving improved productivity and outcomes. Mentice solutions are scientifically validated and have been specifically developed for healthcare providers and the medical device industry. Neurovascular, cardiovascular, and peripheral interventions are just some of the clinical areas covered by our solutions. Learn more about the features and benefits of Mentice solutions at: www.mentice.com

This information is information that Mentice AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08.30 CEST on July 21, 2022.

Marketplace| Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Stockholm | Ticker symbol MNTC

Certified Adviser| FNCA Sweden AB, phone +46 8 528 00 399

