ET Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Energy Transfer LP Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2022 -- Energy Transfer LP ("Energy Transfer" or the "Company") (NYSE: ET).

Class Period: April 13, 2017 – December 20, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 2, 2022



The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Energy Transfer had inadequate internal controls and procedures to prevent contractors from engaging in illegal conduct with regards to drilling activities, and/or failed to properly mitigate known issues related to such controls and procedures; (2) Energy Transfer through its subsidiary Rover Pipeline, LLC hired third-party contractor to conduct HDD for the Rover Pipeline Project, whose conduct of adding illegal additives in the drilling mud caused severe pollution near the Tuscarawas River when a large inadvertent release took place on April 13, 2017; (3) Energy Transfer continually downplayed its potential civil liabilities when the FERC was actively investigating the Company's wrongdoing related to the April 13 Release and consistently provided it with updated information about FERC's findings on this matter; (4) these issues were foreseeably likely to subject Energy Transfer to increased governmental scrutiny and enforcement, as well as increased reputational and financial harm, and would also materially impact Energy Transfer's financial results; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 1999 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 1100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to info@frankcruzlaw.com, or visit our website at www.frankcruzlaw.com.

