Bitdefender Technologies Now Support Amazon GuardDuty for Advanced Threat Detection

Bitdefender Powers Detection of Malware, Zero-Day Attacks, Malicious Activity, and Other Cybersecurity Threats to Further Protect AWS Customers

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced Bitdefender antimalware technologies supports Amazon GuardDuty, a threat detection service that monitors for malicious activity and anomalous behavior to protect Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts, workloads, and data.

Bitdefender antimalware technology provides AWS customers with advanced threat detection to identify known and unknown malware, zero-day attacks, and malicious activity. When Bitdefender detects malware or abnormal activity in an Amazon GuardDuty environment, it alerts the customer and provides contextualized, actionable insights to help accelerate and guide response actions. Available in AWS Marketplace, Amazon GuardDuty customers can quickly and easily purchase a Bitdefender license for automated remediation capabilities to eliminate detected threats from their environment.

Organizations of all sizes and across all industries are increasingly migrating their architectures and workloads to the cloud. Gartner® estimates that by 2025, more than 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, up from just 30% in 2021. When running workloads in the cloud, effective security necessitates a shared responsibility model, where both the cloud provider and end customer jointly protect the environment and workloads, however, many organizations lack visibility into threats targeting their cloud workloads at runtime. Bitdefender technology supports Amazon GuardDuty with a focus on addressing this challenge.

Bitdefender antimalware technology provides multiple layers of protection, including heuristic analysis, machine-learning models for standard detection, advanced signatureless detection, signature-based detection and emulation. This security integration provides Amazon GuardDuty customers with multi-layered threat detection and protection for all cloud workloads across Windows and Linux operating systems.

"Adversaries are ramping up their attacks on public cloud workloads because they know that's where organizations' valuable data assets increasingly reside," said Amy Blackshaw, vice president of product and technical marketing at Bitdefender. "The integration of Bitdefender technology within Amazon GuardDuty helps organizations become more cyber resilient in the cloud by providing accurate, real-time threat detection to stop attacks before they gain a foothold in their environment."

Availability

Use of Bitdefender antimalware technology within Amazon GuardDuty is available now. To learn more about Bitdefender threat prevention, detection, and response solutions for AWS visit AWS Marketplace.

Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Says Cloud Will Be the Centerpiece of New Digital Experiences", April 6, 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender provides cybersecurity solutions with leading security efficacy, performance and ease of use to small and medium businesses, mid-market enterprises and consumers. Guided by a vision to be the world's most trusted cybersecurity solutions provider, Bitdefender is committed to defending organizations and individuals around the globe against cyberattacks to transform and improve their digital experience. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

