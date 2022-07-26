HarbourView Equity Partners Acquires Lady A Music Catalog

NEWARK, N.J., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), the global alternative asset management company founded by Sherrese Clarke Soares has acquired the publishing catalog of multi-Platinum band Lady A.

Over the course of their decade-plus career, Lady A has become one of the 21st century's premier vocal groups. Built around rich vocal harmony, vivid emotional writing and a smooth fusion of Country, rock and pop, Lady A have long been a model of mainstream success, ushering more than 18 million album units, 34 million tracks sold, nearly five billion digital streams and 11 No. One hits.

The trio, which consists of Hillary Scott Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, earned the biggest first week streams of their career with their critically acclaimed No. One album OCEAN. Known for their 9X Platinum hit "Need You Now," which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned CMA "Vocal Group of the Year" trophies three years in a row and countless other honors including five GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, a Tony Award nod, and were recently inducted as members of the Grand Ole Opry.

The band's LadyAID Scholarship Fund supports students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

HarbourView has been extremely active since launching just nine months ago, acquiring over 36 catalogs to date. The firm's distinctly diverse portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres and decades. Most recently the company acquired the catalogs rock of rock band Hollywood Undead, multi-GRAMMY Award winning duo Dre & Vidal, and global superstar Luis Fonsi.

Focused on investment opportunities in the media and entertainment space, HarbourView combines decades of industry experience and investing expertise, supported by an experienced team, to present a fresh take on investment management, built on intellectual curiosity.

The company strives to be the standard for excellence and integrity in investing in assets and companies driven by premier intellectual property, with expertise in and around esoteric asset classes, including in music, film, TV, and sports.

Fox Rothschild LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in the transaction. Lady A is represented by Greenberg Traurig LLP's Jess L. Rosen.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

HarbourView is a global investment firm focused on niche markets and esoteric investment opportunities that aim to build enduring value and returns. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

