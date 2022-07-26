Vitalxchange Joins Buoy Health's Marketplace to Provide Special Needs and Disability Parenting Solutions

CLEVELAND, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalxchange announced today that it has partnered with Buoy Health to bring its parenting solutions for special needs children to the 2.5M monthly visitors to Buoy's innovative healthcare marketplace.

Vitalxchange is a web and mobile platform. It gives parents like you finger-tip access to day-to-day parenting guidance matched to your child's needs and your parenting styles. Vitalxchange is reimagining special needs caregiver support through its comprehensive parent guidance platform to provide parenting support for the whole parenting journey from diagnosis to adult transition, for a wide range of neurodiversity from Autism to learning disabilities.

Digital health innovator Vitalxchange brings its personalized parenting solutions to the Buoy Health platform

"Buoy's marketplace provides Vitalxchange a tremendous opportunity to reach families actively seeking support. We are excited and honored that Buoy has chosen to partner with us to bring awareness, inclusion, and solutions to families caring for children with special needs and disabilities," said Dr. Charu Ramanathan, Co-founder and CEO of Vitalxchange.

Vitalxchange is a comprehensive platform for parents that provides content and coaching solutions from qualified pediatric professionals and parent mentors ('VitalGuides'). Based on the child's needs and family profile, Vitalxchange matches the parent to personalized coaching to engage actively in their child's development and care. The platform's unique engagement approach provides continuous support for the family to make informed decisions while reducing the feeling of isolation and helplessness that parents often experience, and to ensure that the overall wellbeing of the family is a priority.

"Our priority as a healthcare matchmaker is to guide people to clinically relevant and timely care sources using our algorithms and medical engine," said Adrienne McFadden, Chief Medical Officer, Buoy Health. "Expanding our marketplace partners with innovative solutions like Vitalxchange allows us to provide a diverse and inclusive range of care options suitable for personalized care matching, while keeping usability top of mind."

Vitalxchange is currently offering parenting solutions for early developmental delays, autism, behavioral challenges, and learning disabilities through the Buoy marketplace platform.

About Vitalxchange

Vitalxchange is a comprehensive parenting platform for families caring for children with developmental challenges or special needs. Based on each child's needs and family profile, Vitalxchange provides a personalized 'prescription' of actions, content, and coaching to empower parents to engage actively in their child's development. Vitalxchange is actively partnering with family support platforms, employers, schools, and regional disability centers to increase access for families. For more information, visit www.vitalxchange.com

