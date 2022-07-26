WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Company Raises Full-Year 2022 Outlook and Grows Global Development Pipeline by 9% to a Record 208,000 Rooms

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Highlights include:

Global RevPAR grew 23% compared to second quarter 2021 in constant currency.

System-wide rooms grew 3% year-over-year, including 2% of growth in the U.S. and 4% of growth internationally.

Hotel Franchising segment revenues grew 18% year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per share of $1.00 and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.07 .

Net income of $92 million and adjusted net income of $99 million .

Adjusted EBITDA of $175 million .

Year-to-date net cash provided by operating activities of $242 million and free cash flow of $224 million .

Domestic development signings increased 77%, including 22 new construction projects for the Company's new extended-stay brand, bringing the total number to 72 since launch in March.

Completed the sale of the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort.

Returned $171 million to shareholders through $142 million of share repurchases and a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share.

Company raises full-year 2022 outlook.

"We kicked off our high-demand summer season with the strongest Memorial Day we've ever experienced, as guests traveled further, stayed longer and spent more at our hotels than they did pre-pandemic," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Our business experienced another strong quarter performing above both last year and 2019 as international recovery accelerated and our development teams grew our pipeline to a record level. Our second quarter results once again demonstrated the strength and durability of our business model and we are well on track to deliver on our 2022 commitments."

Fee-related and other revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $354 million as the impact from the increase of global RevPAR and higher license fees were partially offset by a $21 million impact from the sale of the Company's owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business.

The Company generated net income of $92 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, an increase of $24 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, reflecting higher adjusted EBITDA, lower depreciation and amortization expense due to the sale of the Company's owned hotels and lower expenses associated with the early extinguishment of debt. Adjusted EBITDA increased $7 million, or 4%, versus 2021 to $175 million reflecting the revenue growth, which was partially offset by an $8 million impact from the sale of the Company's owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business as well as a $2 million unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

System Size





June 30,

2022

June 30,

2021

YOY

Change (bps) United States

492,400

484,800

160 International

326,500

313,200

420 Global

818,900

798,000

260



The Company's global system grew 3%, reflecting 2% growth in the U.S. and 4% growth internationally. As expected, these increases included strong growth in both the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S. and the direct franchising business in China, which grew 7% and 12%, respectively. The Company remains solidly on track with its goal of achieving a retention rate above 95% and its net room growth outlook of 2 to 4% for the full year 2022.

RevPAR





Second Quarter 2022

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change

Constant

Currency %

Change vs. 2019 United States

$ 55.57

15 %

9 % International

27.46

59

(6) Global

44.28

23

3















Second quarter RevPAR grew 23% globally in constant currency, including 15% growth in the U.S. and 59% growth internationally. The increase is approximately 80% driven by stronger pricing power and 20% driven by higher occupancy levels.

Business Segment Discussion



Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Second

Quarter

2022

Second

Quarter

2021

%

Change

Second

Quarter

2022

Second

Quarter

2021

%

Change Hotel Franchising $ 335

$ 283

18 %

$ 185

$ 166

11 % Hotel Management 51

123

(59)

6

16

(63) Corporate and Other —

—

—

(16)

(14)

(14) Total Company $ 386

$ 406

(5)

$ 175

$ 168

4



Hotel Franchising revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $335 million primarily due to the global RevPAR increase and higher license and other fees. Hotel Franchising adjusted EBITDA increased 11% to $185 million reflecting the growth in revenues, partially offset by a 340 basis point unfavorable timing impact from the marketing fund.

Hotel Management revenues decreased 59% year-over-year to $51 million, including a $53 million decrease in cost-reimbursement revenues, which have no impact on adjusted EBITDA. Absent cost-reimbursements, Hotel Management revenues decreased $19 million, or 50%, to $19 million due to the sale of the Company's owned hotels and the exit of its select-service management business. Hotel Management adjusted EBITDA decreased $10 million year-over-year reflecting the same.

Development

The Company awarded 187 new contracts this quarter compared to 154 in the second quarter 2021. On June 30, 2022, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of approximately 1,600 hotels and approximately 208,000 rooms, of which approximately 80% is in the midscale and above segments (nearly 70% in the U.S.). The pipeline grew 9% year-over-year, including 17% domestically and 5% internationally. Approximately 62% of the Company's development pipeline is international and 78% is new construction, of which approximately 36% has broken ground.

Sale of Owned Hotel

On May 24, 2022, the Company completed the sale of the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort in Puerto Rico for gross proceeds of approximately $62 million. There was no gain or loss on the sale as the proceeds approximated adjusted net book value. The Company entered into a 20-year franchise agreement with the buyer.

Cash and Liquidity

The Company generated $242 million of net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date and $224 million of free cash flow. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $400 million and approximately $1.1 billion in total liquidity.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of its common stock for $142 million. The Company also paid common stock dividends of $29 million, or $0.32 per share, in the second quarter.

Full-Year 2022 Outlook

The Company is increasing its outlook as follows to reflect future projections related to the Company's license fees from Travel & Leisure based on their full-year 2022 Gross VOI Sales outlook provided on April 28, 2022 as well as the impact of second quarter share repurchase activity:





Updated Outlook

Prior Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

2% - 4%

2% - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth

12% - 16%

12% - 16% Fee-related and other revenues

$1.29 - $1.32 billion

$1.28 - $1.31 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$611 - $631 million

$605 - $625 million Adjusted net income

$323 - $334 million

$317 - $329 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$3.51 - $3.63

$3.39 - $3.51 Free cash flow conversion rate (a)

~55%

~55%











(a) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Conference Call Information

Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888 632-3382 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on July 27, 2022. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on July 27, 2022 at 800 925-9942.

Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. The Company uses these measures internally to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this press release.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 819,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 95 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements related to the Company's current views and expectations with respect to its future performance and operations, including revenues, earnings, cash flow and other financial and operating measures, share repurchases and dividends, restructuring charges and statements related to the coronavirus pandemic ("COVID-19"). Forward-looking statements include those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time the Company makes the statements and may be identified by words such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "objective," "estimate," "projection" and similar words or expressions, including the negative version of such words and expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, general economic conditions; the continuation or worsening of the effects from COVID-19, its scope, duration, resurgence and impact on the Company's business operations, financial results, cash flows and liquidity, as well as the impact on the Company's franchisees and property owners, guests and team members, the hospitality industry and overall demand for travel; the success of the Company's mitigation efforts in response to COVID-19; the Company's performance during the recovery from COVID-19 and any resurgence or mutations of the virus; various actions governments, businesses and individuals continue to take in response to the pandemic, including stay-in-place directives (including, for instance, quarantine and isolation guidelines and mandates), safety mitigation guidance, as well as the timing, availability and adoption rates of vaccinations, booster shots and other treatments for COVID-19; concerns with or threats of other pandemics, contagious diseases or health epidemics, including the effects of COVID-19; the performance of the financial and credit markets; the economic environment for the hospitality industry; operating risks associated with the hotel franchising and management businesses; the Company's relationships with franchisees and property owners; the impact of war, terrorist activity, political instability or political strife; risks related to restructuring or strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to satisfy obligations and agreements under its outstanding indebtedness, including the payment of principal and interest and compliance with the covenants thereunder; risks related to the Company's ability to obtain financing and the terms of such financing, including access to liquidity and capital; and the Company's ability to make or pay, plans for, and the timing and amount of any future share repurchases and/or dividends, as well as the risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Contacts Investors: Matt Capuzzi Senior Vice President, Investor Relations 973 753-6453 ir@wyndham.com Media: Maire Griffin Senior Vice President, Global Communications 973 753-6590 WyndhamHotelsNews@wyndham.com

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 133

$ 122

$ 242

$ 200 Marketing, reservation and loyalty 145

119

257

204 Management and other fees 16

30

51

50 License and other fees 27

20

46

40 Other 33

30

73

60 Fee-related and other revenues 354

321

669

554 Cost reimbursements 32

85

88

155 Net revenues 386

406

757

709















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 133

105

237

198 Operating 28

31

64

58 General and administrative 31

27

59

51 Cost reimbursements 32

85

88

155 Depreciation and amortization 17

24

40

47 Loss/(gain) on asset sales 1

—

(35)

— Separation-related (income)/expenses (1)

1

(1)

3 Total expenses 241

273

452

512















Operating income 145

133

305

197 Interest expense, net 20

22

39

51 Early extinguishment of debt 2

18

2

18















Income before income taxes 123

93

264

128 Provision for income taxes 31

25

66

35 Net income $ 92

$ 68

$ 198

$ 93















Earnings per share













Basic $ 1.00

$ 0.73

$ 2.15

$ 0.99 Diluted 1.00

0.73

2.13

0.99















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 91.6

93.6

92.0

93.5 Diluted 92.1

94.1

92.7

93.9

Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segments presented below represent our operating segments for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segments, we also consider the nature of services provided by our operating segments. Management evaluates the operating results of each of our reportable segments based upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. During the first quarter of 2021, we modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how our chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. We have applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.































First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising





















Net revenues





















2022 $ 272

$ 335

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 209

283

$ 337

$ 270

$ 1,099



2020 243

182

236

202

863



2019 269

331

379

300

1,279



Adjusted EBITDA (a)





















2022 $ 155

$ 185

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 105

166

$ 193

$ 128

$ 592



2020 110

86

119

77

392



2019 115

164

197

153

629























Hotel Management





















Net revenues





















2022 $ 99

$ 51

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 94

123

$ 126

$ 122

$ 466



2020 167

76

101

94

437



2019 197

201

180

190

768



Adjusted EBITDA





















2022 $ 20

$ 6

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 5

16

$ 16

$ 19

$ 57



2020 17

(4)

2

(1)

13



2019 16

16

13

21

66























Corporate and Other





















Net revenues





















2022 $ —

$ —

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 —

—

$ —

$ —

$ —



2020 —

—

—

—

—



2019 2

1

1

2

6



Adjusted EBITDA





















2022 $ (16)

$ (16)

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 (13)

(14)

$ (15)

$ (16)

$ (59)



2020 (18)

(16)

(18)

(18)

(69)



2019 (18)

(19)

(18)

(19)

(74)

Table 2 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT













First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Total Company





















Net revenues





















2022 $ 371

$ 386

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 303

406

$ 463

$ 392

$ 1,565



2020 410

258

337

296

1,300



2019 468

533

560

492

2,053



Net income/(loss)





















2022 $ 106

$ 92

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 24

68

$ 103

$ 48

$ 244



2020 22

(174)

27

(7)

(132)



2019 21

26

45

64

157



Adjusted EBITDA (a)





















2022 $ 159

$ 175

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021 97

168

$ 194

$ 131

$ 590



2020 109

66

103

58

336



2019 113

161

192

155

621















NOTE: Amounts include the results of the Company's Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort, which were sold in March 2022 and May 2022, respectively, and its select-service management business, which was exited in March 2022. Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.

(a) Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 and 2020 has been recast to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to be consistent with the presentation adopted in 2021.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021 Operating activities





Net income $ 198

$ 93 Depreciation and amortization 40

47 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 2

18 Trade receivables (5)

(16) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (5)

6 Deferred revenues 16

11 Payments of development advance notes (13)

(16) Other, net 9

37 Net cash provided by operating activities 242

180 Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (18)

(17) Proceeds from asset sales, net (a) 263

— Other, net (1)

(1) Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 244

(18) Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt, net 400

45 Payments of long-term debt, net (404)

(566) Dividends to shareholders (59)

(30) Repurchases of common stock (179)

— Other, net (14)

(1) Net cash used in financing activities (256)

(552) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

— Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 229

(390) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 171

493 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 400

$ 103















(a) Includes proceeds of $179 million, net of transaction costs, received from the Company's sales of the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort and $84 million of proceeds from CPLG related to the Company's exit of its select-service management business.

Free Cash Flow:













We define free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions, which we also refer to as capital expenditures. We believe free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to us and investors to evaluate the ability of our operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, our ability to grow our business through acquisitions and investments, as well as our ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Free cash flow is not necessarily a representation of how we will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.















Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107

$ 116

$ 242

$ 180 Less: Property and equipment additions (8)

(12)

(18)

(17) Free cash flow $ 99

$ 104

$ 224

$ 163

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)









As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 400

$ 171 Trade receivables, net 255

246 Assets held for sale —

154 Property and equipment, net 103

106 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,097

3,200 Other current and non-current assets 395

392 Total assets $ 4,250

$ 4,269







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Total debt $ 2,078

$ 2,084 Other current liabilities 377

376 Deferred income tax liabilities 346

366 Other non-current liabilities 353

354 Total liabilities 3,154

3,180 Total stockholders' equity 1,096

1,089 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,250

$ 4,269







Our outstanding debt was as follows:







As of June 30, 2022

As of December 31, 2021 $750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) (a) $ —

$ — Term loan A (due April 2027) (a) 399

— Term loan B (due May 2025) (a) 1,138

1,541 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 494

493 Finance leases 47

50 Total debt 2,078

2,084 Cash and cash equivalents 400

171 Net debt $ 1,678

$ 1,913





Our outstanding debt as of June 30, 2022 matures as follows:



Amount Within 1 year $ 10 Between 1 and 2 years 26 Between 2 and 3 years 1,167 Between 3 and 4 years 36 Between 4 and 5 years 328 Thereafter 511 Total $ 2,078















(a) In April 2022, the Company amended its credit agreement, which extended the maturity of the revolving credit facility from May 2023 to April 2027 and issued a new $400 million term loan A, which also matures in April 2027. The proceeds from the new term loan were used to pay down a portion of the existing term loan B, which matures in May 2025.

Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 490,600

487,300

3,300

1 %



International 319,500

308,600

10,900

4



Global 810,100

795,900

14,200

2























Additions

















United States 13,100

8,100

5,000

62



International 12,700

9,300

3,400

37



Global 25,800

17,400

8,400

48























Deletions

















United States (11,300)

(10,600)

(700)

(7)



International (5,700)

(4,700)

(1,000)

(21)



Global (17,000)

(15,300)

(1,700)

(11)























Ending Room Count (June 30)

















United States 492,400

484,800

7,600

2



International 326,500

313,200

13,300

4



Global 818,900

798,000

20,900

3 %

























As of June 30,

FY 2019

Royalty

Contribution (a)

2022

2021

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 238,500

247,500

(9,000)

(4 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 235,400

219,600

15,800

7



Upscale and Above 18,500

17,700

800

5



Total United States 492,400

484,800

7,600

2 %

86 %



















International

















Greater China 156,800

148,600

8,200

6 %

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 29,200

28,300

900

3

1 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 67,900

66,700

1,200

2

4 Canada 39,100

39,600

(500)

(1)

5 Latin America 33,500

30,000

3,500

12

1 Total International 326,500

313,200

13,300

4 %

14



















Global 818,900

798,000

20,900

3 %

100 %







(a) FY 2019 provided to illustrate pre-pandemic results.

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2022

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Three-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 46.58

9 %

13 % Midscale and Upper Midscale 61.76

17

6 Upscale and Above 108.06

43

(3) Total United States $ 55.57

15 %

9 %











International









Greater China $ 13.20

(27 %)

(32 %) Rest of Asia Pacific 26.11

28

(21) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 44.45

223

6 Canada 50.64

104

4 Latin America 34.64

175

33 Total International $ 27.46

59 %

(6 %)











Global $ 44.28

23 %

3 %













Three Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

% Change (c) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

— International 2.1 %

2.2 %

(10 bps) Global 4.0 %

4.2 %

(20 bps)













Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2022

Constant Currency % Change (a)

Three-Year Basis % Change (b) Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 40.86

17 %

12 % Midscale and Upper Midscale 54.54

26

3 Upscale and Above 93.88

55

(8) Total United States $ 48.87

24 %

7 %











International









Greater China $ 13.26

(17 %)

(30 %) Rest of Asia Pacific 24.49

22

(29) Europe, the Middle East and Africa 37.43

175

(5) Canada 42.17

85

— Latin America 33.61

153

33 Total International $ 24.73

53 %

(11 %)











Global $ 39.20

29 %

— %













Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

% Change (c) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

— International 2.2 %

2.1 %

10 bps Global 4.0 %

4.1 %

(10 bps)















(a) International excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Compares 2022 to 2019; international excludes the impact of currency exchange movements. (c) Declines in royalty rates are due to international regions recovering at a faster pace.

Table 6 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS









First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year





















Hotel Franchising













































Global RevPAR











































2022

$ 33.08

$ 43.74

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

$ 24.02

$ 35.69

$ 44.67

$ 34.77

$ 34.85

























2020

$ 25.90

$ 17.05

$ 28.83

$ 23.19

$ 23.74

























2019

$ 33.76

$ 42.04

$ 45.23

$ 34.51

$ 38.91

























U.S. RevPAR













































2022

$ 41.01

$ 54.70

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

$ 29.68

$ 46.99

$ 56.38

$ 42.45

$ 43.95

























2020

$ 31.43

$ 23.19

$ 36.06

$ 27.28

$ 29.50

























2019

$ 37.69

$ 48.65

$ 51.93

$ 37.96

$ 44.09

























International RevPAR









































2022

$ 21.05

$ 26.80

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

$ 15.26

$ 18.21

$ 26.62

$ 23.13

$ 20.86

























2020

$ 17.39

$ 7.66

$ 17.39

$ 16.71

$ 14.75

























2019

$ 27.56

$ 31.59

$ 34.79

$ 29.15

$ 30.80

























Global Rooms











































2022

793,200

799,200

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

748,700

752,500

758,600

769,400

769,400

























2020

769,000

754,700

748,200

746,500

746,500

























2019

745,300

751,300

758,400

770,200

770,200

























U.S. Rooms













































2022

486,600

487,600

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

452,500

454,200

458,000

465,100

465,100

























2020

463,900

460,200

459,600

452,600

452,600

























2019

454,900

457,600

460,100

464,600

464,600

























International Rooms









































2022

306,600

311,600

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

296,200

298,300

300,600

304,300

304,300

























2020

305,100

294,500

288,600

293,900

293,900

























2019

290,400

293,700

298,300

305,600

305,600





































































Hotel Management











































Global RevPAR











































2022

$ 56.55

$ 65.13

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

$ 38.17

$ 56.08

$ 64.63

$ 57.57

$ 53.81

























2020

$ 50.00

$ 20.67

$ 34.34

$ 32.91

$ 34.67

























2019

$ 63.25

$ 66.67

$ 66.65

$ 59.19

$ 64.01

























U.S. RevPAR













































2022

$ 69.92

$ 135.35

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

$ 42.89

$ 67.42

$ 78.27

$ 66.77

$ 63.20

























2020

$ 54.35

$ 23.21

$ 39.12

$ 34.14

$ 37.97

























2019

$ 65.58

$ 71.61

$ 70.75

$ 60.89

$ 67.32

























International RevPAR









































2022

$ 40.26

$ 40.89

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

$ 27.12

$ 31.20

$ 37.53

$ 40.96

$ 34.31

























2020

$ 38.07

$ 13.78

$ 23.16

$ 29.86

$ 26.21

























2019

$ 55.12

$ 49.53

$ 52.49

$ 53.67

$ 52.69

























Global Rooms











































2022

20,100

19,700

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

48,500

45,500

44,000

40,700

40,700

























2020

59,300

58,200

55,800

49,400

49,400

























2019

66,800

65,200

63,400

60,800

60,800

























U.S. Rooms













































2022

5,300

4,800

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

33,500

30,600

28,800

25,500

25,500

























2020

42,900

41,800

38,100

34,700

34,700

























2019

51,700

50,700

49,100

45,600

45,600

























International Rooms









































2022

14,800

14,900

n/a

n/a

n/a

























2021

15,000

14,900

15,200

15,200

15,200

























2020

16,400

16,400

17,700

14,700

14,700

























2019

15,100

14,500

14,300

15,200

15,200























Table 6 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS

































First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System























Global RevPAR





















2022

$ 34.06

$ 44.28

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021

$ 24.90

$ 36.92

$ 45.80

$ 35.99

$ 35.95



2020

$ 27.68

$ 17.31

$ 29.23

$ 23.84

$ 24.51



2019

$ 36.21

$ 44.06

$ 46.94

$ 36.36

$ 40.92



U.S. RevPAR























2022

$ 42.11

$ 55.57

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021

$ 30.62

$ 48.37

$ 57.73

$ 43.84

$ 45.19



2020

$ 33.45

$ 23.19

$ 36.31

$ 27.80

$ 30.20



2019

$ 40.56

$ 50.98

$ 53.79

$ 40.09

$ 46.39



International RevPAR



















2022

$ 21.95

$ 27.46

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021

$ 15.83

$ 18.84

$ 27.15

$ 23.99

$ 21.52



2020

$ 18.45

$ 7.96

$ 17.72

$ 17.37

$ 15.35



2019

$ 28.92

$ 32.47

$ 35.63

$ 30.29

$ 31.85



Global Rooms





















2022

813,300

818,900

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021

797,200

798,000

802,600

810,100

810,100



2020

828,300

812,900

804,000

795,900

795,900



2019

812,100

816,600

821,800

831,000

831,000



U.S. Rooms























2022

491,900

492,400

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021

486,000

484,800

486,800

490,600

490,600



2020

506,800

502,000

497,700

487,300

487,300



2019

506,600

508,300

509,200

510,200

510,200



International Rooms





















2022

321,400

326,500

n/a

n/a

n/a



2021

311,200

313,200

315,800

319,500

319,500



2020

321,500

310,900

306,300

308,600

308,600



2019

305,500

308,300

312,600

320,800

320,800















NOTE: Amounts may not foot due to rounding. Results reflect the reclassification of rooms from the Hotel Management segment to the Hotel Franchising segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales, including approximately 19,000 rooms in first quarter 2022.

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP reconciliation tables should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.



















Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2022

















Net income $ 106

$ 92











Provision for income taxes 34

31











Depreciation and amortization 24

17











Interest expense, net 20

20











Early extinguishment of debt (a) —

2











Stock-based compensation expense 8

9











Development advance notes amortization (b) 3

3











(Gain)/loss on asset sales (c) (36)

1











Separation-related (income)/expenses (d) —

(1)











Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —

1











Adjusted EBITDA $ 159

$ 175































2021

















Net income $ 24

$ 68

$ 103

$ 48

$ 244 Provision for income taxes 11

25

36

19

91 Depreciation and amortization 24

24

23

25

95 Interest expense, net 28

22

22

22

93 Early extinguishment of debt (a) —

18

—

—

18 Stock-based compensation expense 5

8

7

8

28 Development advance notes amortization (b) 2

2

3

3

11 Impairments, net (f) —

—

—

6

6 Separation-related expenses (d) 2

1

—

—

3 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1

—

—

—

1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 97

$ 168

$ 194

$ 131

$ 590



















2020

















Net income/(loss) $ 22

$ (174)

$ 27

$ (7)

$ (132) Provision for/(benefit from) income taxes 9

(48)

15

(2)

(26) Depreciation and amortization 25

25

24

24

98 Interest expense, net 25

28

29

30

112 Stock-based compensation expense 4

5

5

5

19 Development advance notes amortization (b) 2

2

2

2

9 Impairments, net (f) —

206

—

—

206 Restructuring costs (g) 13

16

—

5

34 Transaction-related expenses, net (h) 8

5

—

—

12 Separation-related expenses (d) 1

—

—

1

2 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) —

—

1

—

2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 109

$ 66

$ 103

$ 58

$ 336

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)





















First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2019

















Net income $ 21

$ 26

$ 45

$ 64

$ 157 Provision for income taxes 5

10

21

14

50 Depreciation and amortization 29

27

26

28

109 Interest expense, net 24

26

25

25

100 Stock-based compensation expense 3

4

4

4

15 Development advance notes amortization (b) 2

2

2

2

8 Impairment, net (i) —

45

—

—

45 Contract termination costs (j) —

9

34

(1)

42 Restructuring costs (k) —

—

—

8

8 Transaction-related expenses, net (h) 7

11

12

10

40 Separation-related expenses (d) 21

1

—

—

22 Transaction-related item (l) —

—

20

—

20 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (e) 1

—

3

1

5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 113

$ 161

$ 192

$ 155

$ 621







NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

(a) Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (b) Represents the non-cash amortization of development advance notes, which is now excluded from adjusted EBITDA to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance. (c) Represents (gain)/loss on sales of the Company's owned hotels, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Resort. (d) Represents costs associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (e) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement. (f) 2021 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of the Company's owned hotels long-lived assets to their fair value in connection with the Company's Board approval of a plan to sell these assets in 2022. 2020 represents a non-cash charge to reduce the carrying values of certain intangible assets to their fair values principally attributable to higher discount rates primarily resulting from increased share price volatility, partially offset by $3 million of cash proceeds from a previously impaired asset. (g) Represents charges associated with restructuring initiatives implemented in response to the effects on travel demand as a result of COVID-19. (h) Primarily relates to integration costs incurred in connection with the Company's acquisition of La Quinta. (i) Represents a non-cash charge associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (j) Represents costs associated with the termination of certain hotel-management arrangements. (k) Represents a charge related to enhancing the Company's organizational efficiency and rationalizing our operations. (l) Represents the one-time fee credit related to the Company's agreement with CorePoint Lodging, which is reflected as a reduction to hotel management revenues on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.00

$ 0.73

$ 2.13

$ 0.99















Net income $ 92

$ 68

$ 198

$ 93















Adjustments:













Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 6

9

18

18 Early extinguishment of debt (b) 2

18

2

18 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries 1

—

2

1 Loss/(gain) on asset sales (c) 1

—

(35)

— Separation-related (income)/expenses (1)

1

(1)

3 Total adjustments before tax 9

28

(14)

40 Income tax provision/(benefit) (d) 2

7

(3)

10 Total adjustments after tax 7

21

(11)

30 Adjusted net income $ 99

$ 89

$ 187

$ 123 Adjustments - EPS impact 0.07

0.22

(0.11)

0.32 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.07

$ 0.95

$ 2.02

$ 1.31















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 92.1

94.1

92.7

93.9















(a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (b) Amount in 2022 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's extension of its revolving credit facility and the prepayment of $400 million of its term loan B. Amount in 2021 relates to the redemption premium and non-cash expenses associated with the early redemption of the Company's 5.375% senior unsecured notes. (c) Represents (gain)/loss on sales of the Company's owned hotels, the Wyndham Grand Bonnet Creek Resort and Wyndham Grand Rio Mar. (d) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2022 OUTLOOK As of July 26, 2022 (In millions, except per share data)



















2022 Outlook (b)

2021

2019 Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,286 - 1,316

$ 1,245

$ 1,430 Adjusted EBITDA (a)

611 - 631



590



621 Depreciation and amortization expense (c)

46 - 48



57



72 Development advance notes amortization expense

12 - 14



11



8 Stock-based compensation expense

34 - 36



28



15 Interest expense, net

83 - 85



93



100 Adjusted income before income taxes

434 - 448



401



426 Income tax expense (d)

111 - 114



104



109 Adjusted net income (a) $ 323 - 334

$ 297

$ 317

















Adjusted diluted EPS $ 3.51 - 3.63

$ 3.16

$ 3.28

















Diluted shares (e)

91.9



93.9



96.6

















Marketing, reservation and loyalty funds

Approx. $10

$ 18

$ (1)

















Capital expenditures

Approx. $40

$ 37

$ 50 Development advance notes

Approx. $55

$ 32

$ 19

















Free cash flow conversion rate (f)

Approx. 55%



66 %



8 %

















Year-over-Year Growth















Global RevPAR (g)

12% - 16%



47 %



0 % Number of rooms

2% - 4%



2 %



3 %















(a) Net income for full-year 2021 and 2019 was $244 million and $157 million, respectively. Please see Table 7 for reconciliation. (b) Primarily updated, where applicable, for future projections related to the Company's license fees from Travel & Leisure based on their full-year 2022 Gross VOI Sales outlook provided on April 28, 2022. (c) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of $32 - $34 million. (d) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 26%. (e) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after June 30, 2022. (f) Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is expected to produce free cash flow. Free cash flow plus capital expenditures equals net cash from operating activities. Net cash provided by operating activities was $426 million and $100 million during 2021 and 2019, respectively. (g) Outlook represents global RevPAR consistent with 2019 levels.



In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income/(loss) and diluted earnings/(loss) per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income/(loss) excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or separation-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income/(loss) or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

During the first quarter of 2021, the Company modified the definition of adjusted EBITDA to exclude the amortization of development advance notes to reflect how the Company's chief operating decision maker reviews operating performance beginning in 2021. The Company has applied the modified definition of adjusted EBITDA to all periods presented.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: See Table 3 for definition.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which we receive a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on our franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.



