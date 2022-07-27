Chris Evans and Jinx are on a mission to make dog food healthier.

Chris Evans is teaming up with Jinx—the leading dog nutrition brand—to make better, healthier dog food.

LOS ANGELES , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The brand announced that the actor, entrepreneur, and dog dad will play an active role in the business and creative direction of the brand. Evans' introduction to Jinx was first as a customer, after searching for a safer food brand for his beloved best friend, Dodger. "I was thrilled to find Jinx – a food Dodger loves to eat and that I know is safe and healthy for him," says Evans. "I'm excited to come on board and help grow awareness for the company so all dogs can have the highest quality food possible at an accessible price point."

Chris Evans and his dog Dodger eating Jinx dog food (PRNewswire)

In his role, Evans will be involved in the brand's strategy and marketing campaigns, including a commercial campaign launching later in the year.

This is just the beginning: Jinx aims to be a single destination for all things relating to dog wellness. Jinx recently closed a Series A round of funding reaching over $28M, allowing the company to expand its product portfolio to move beyond a direct-to-consumer model and bringing on high profile investors including Halsey, Odell Beckham Jr., Zachary Quinto, Trevor Noah, Lily Singh, NAS, and more.

Jinx is redefining dog nutrition with better, healthier, and tastier food for dogs across the country, already available in over 2,000+ Walmart locations and on walmart.com. Every Jinx product has a transparent approach to ingredients; full of real, nutrient-rich superfoods, and free from preservatives or fillers. Formulated by animal nutritionists and approved by certified veterinarians, Jinx's rigorous vetting makes sure that dogs are getting the balanced nutrition they need, without anything they don't.

They're also expanding their audience in partnering with Evans: "We are thrilled to have Chris on our team. His entrepreneurship and his love for his dog, makes him a valuable addition to the Jinx leadership team," says Sameer Mehta, Co-Founder of Jinx. "Our vision is to elevate the way we care for our dogs by providing premium, clean-label nutrition at an attainable price point."

With this new addition to the team, Jinx has its short- and long-term focus set on making a high-impact difference in the lives of American dogs and their pet parents.

The full line of Jinx premium pet products includes all-natural kibble ($10.88-$45.88), limited-ingredient dental chews ($8.97), slow-cooked jerky treats ($4.98-$9.48), and freeze-dried meal toppers ($9.99).

About Jinx: Jinx is a healthier alternative to dog nutrition, using superfood-packed recipes with functional ingredients to make food, treats, chews, and toppers. Backed by science and rigorously tested, Jinx provides balanced options for dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes. Co-founded by members of the founding team at Casper and backed by celebrity investors, Jinx is more than just a dog food company: it's the future of pet wellness. Learn more at ThinkJinx.com and follow Jinx on Instagram @thinkjinx .

Chris Evans with Dodger (PRNewswire)

