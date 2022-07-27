ZKW expands at its Mexican location

Lighting systems specialist invests an additional total of over 102 million USD in production plant in Silao

WIESELBURG, Austria, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZKW Group is massively expanding its site in Silao, Mexico. The plant, which went into operation in 2016, is now being expanded by 15,700 to a total of 48,700 square meters of production space. At the same time, 830 additional jobs will be created. The site manufactures high-quality headlights for premium car manufacturers such as BMW, Ford Lincoln, General Motors, Mercedes Benz, Nissan Infiniti, Volkswagen and Volvo. By 2025, ZKW Mexico plans to produce around 3.5 million headlights per year with 2,522 employees. Total investment since the establishment of ZKW México will be around 255 million USD. "One of our main goals has been to work on innovations in terms of performance, quality, design and solutions, and thanks to the trust of our customers, this 3rd Phase expansion will not only increase the turnover, manufacturing capacity and quantity of team members, but also the possibility to develop and produce in our site more complex and cutting edge headlights," explains Dr. Wilhelm Steger, CEO der ZKW Group GmbH.

State-of-the-art production technologies

With the 3rd Phase expansion, ZKW México will increase its production capacity by 1.5 million headlights. The new building will be equipped with state-of-the-art technologies for the production of automotive lighting systems – such as plastic injection molding systems, surface treatments and painting systems. A new technology that increases the possibility to metallize the reflectors in several new colors, not only in aluminum but also in silver, steel, rose gold and gold. The production of optical lenses is also being modernized to optimize the quality and cleanliness of the products. Engineers, technicians, administrative and support staff, among others, are being sought for the upcoming job vacancies. "We want the most talented people, with and without experience, to design, develop and produce the most innovative headlights in the automotive industry" says Jan Seumenicht, General Plant Manager ZKW Mexico.

Renowned customers in the NAFTA region

With its high-quality lighting systems, ZKW Mexico supplies numerous car manufacturers in the NAFTA region. In collaboration with Volvo, ZKW is developing a new type of headlamp with dynamic mechatronics and various integrated systems. "Out of this 3rd Phase, we will produce headlights and center lights for electric vehicles and SUVs for BMW, Ford and General Motors. We are also working on a first project with Volkswagen," says Seumenicht.

Click to download images of the technology.

About ZKW

The ZKW Group is the specialist for innovative premium lighting systems and electronics. As a system supplier, ZKW is a global partner to the automotive industry. The group develops and produces products based on our motto of "Bright Minds, Bright Lights," combining bright minds with modern production technologies to produce complex premium lighting and electronic modules for international automotive manufacturers.

Our top products include powerful and cost-efficient complete LED systems. The ZKW Group has a total of twelve locations worldwide, with intelligently networked development and production. In 2021, the Group employed around 10,000 workers and generated total revenues of 1.07 billion euros.

In accordance with the corporate vision "Ground-breaking premium lighting and electronic systems from ZKW for all mobility concepts of the global automotive industry", the company's primary goal is to produce top-quality high-tech products and to promote the development of innovative holistic lighting systems.

With our discoveries and inventions, the ZKW corporate group makes vehicles more desirable, more unique, safer, and more energy efficient.

Our 360 degree product portfolio includes headlamps and fog lamps, rear lamps, flashers, interior and license plate lamps as well as electronic modules. Major automotive manufacturers trust their brands to innovative products from ZKW. We are proud of our customers like BMW (BMW, Rolls Royce), DAIMLER (MERCEDES-BENZ Cars and Trucks), FORD (Lincoln, Ford), GEELY (Volvo, Polestar, Lynk & Co, Geely), GENERAL MOTORS (Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac), Hyundai (Kia), JLR (Jaguar, Land Rover), Stellantis (Opel, Citroen), RENAULT/NISSAN (Infiniti, Alpine), VGTT (Volvo Trucks, MACK) and VW (Audi, Porsche, Skoda, Lamborghini, MAN, VW, Seat).

With intelligent lighting systems and innovative styling, ZKW is shaping the look and character of vehicles worldwide.

Contact

ZKW Group GmbH

Sandra Simeonidis-Huber

Group Communication und Marketing

Rottenhauser Straße 8

3250 Wieselburg

T +43 7416 505 2051

sandra.simeonidis-huber@zkw-group.com

View original content:

SOURCE ZKW Group