ControlUp Enhances VMware vRealize Operations (vROps) with End-User Data to Optimize the Digital Employee Experience

User experience, Session, and Application Data from ControlUp's Management Pack Enables IT to Reduce Logon Times and Improve App Performance in Multi-Cloud Environments

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlUp , the industry leader in Digital Employee Experience ( DEX ) management, announced today the launch of its vROps Management Pack . The ControlUp vROps management pack is designed to provide real-time data to proactively spot performance issues, reduce troubleshooting time, to improve the digital experience of EUC environments running in private, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The release of the ControlUp Management Pack for vROps marks a deeper integration with VMware products and a further expansion of its VMware partnership.

The management pack forwards real-time data captured by ControlUp about the user, machine, hypervisor, session, network, and application to VMware vRealize Operations (vROps). The ControlUp vROps Management Pack includes real-time insights from metrics such as:

Horizon desktop performance

User logon times

User input delay

Client Wi-Fi strength

Application load time

User experience score

And more.

"Having greater visibility into VMware Horizon gives IT departments the extra depth and granularity of insights needed for more efficient problem detection and troubleshooting," said Ilan Shmargad, VP of Business Development at ControlUp. "Our expanded partnership with VMware continues to result in joint solutions that relieve pressure on IT teams who are now tasked with managing the performance of thousands of home offices."

VMware, Horizon, and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About ControlUp

ControlUp powers the work-from-anywhere world by delivering a Digital Employee Experience (DEX) Management Platform built for IT teams to make remote work more flexible and reliable. Whether your desktops are physical or virtual, your applications are local or SaaS, IT can optimize remote work environments from the datacenter or from the cloud with rich, real-time visibility across the entire digital employee experience. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel, ControlUp supports over 2,000 customers and counting. Learn more at www.controlup.com . Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , and YouTube.

