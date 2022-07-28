The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science Empowers Access to Care with the IRMS Advocacy Group

LIVINGSTON, N.J., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science is proud to introduce the IRMS Advocacy Group. Led by IRMS Clinical Director Dr. Debbra A. Keegan & Resolve's Hope Award for Advocacy Recipient Dr. Serena H. Chen, the IRMS Advocacy Group will support IRMS' physicians, clinical team members & ally partners to continue their advocacy work empowering access to care for all.

The Institute For Reproductive Medicine & Science continue their fight for Reproductive Rights and Access to Fertility Care with the creation of the IRMS Advocacy Group. (PRNewswire)

"In addition to providing the best medical care and cutting edge technology to our patients, we fight for their reproductive rights and access to care behind the scenes. Our Advocacy team will track our progress in this area. We are thrilled that we have been able to help patients through our actions, outside of our own practice." Dr. Debbra A. Keegan

IRMS has a long history of advocacy for access to care and reproductive autonomy for all. Alongside their many allies, they've campaigned & championed for coverage for those who have faced an infertility diagnosis, for those cancer patients needing to preserve their fertility prior to treatment, for better maternal healthcare for women of color & family-building rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

"We are very proud to have played a role in helping to pass legislation improving access to reproductive care in NJ. We helped improve access to the LGBTQIA community with the updated family building mandate in 2018 & the Gestational Surrogacy law passed in 2019, and we improved access significantly for egg freezing for cancer patients, transgender males, and others in 2020. There is more to be done to improve access in our practice, our state, and the country, and we will continue to try to break down barriers to care as part of our practice mission." Dr. Serena H. Chen

IRMS is unequivocally emboldened to continue their advocacy to eliminate any obstacles to reproductive family-building wherever one resides in this country.

A world-class fertility center with offices throughout New Jersey & New York, IRMS features an experienced team of Reproductive Endocrinologists & Embryologists - pioneers in the field of infertility, who have trained at some of the nation's leading institutions including Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Cornell, & NYU.

At IRMS We’re Changing The Way The World Looks At Fertility.Everyone Has A Unique Fertility Journey And Where You Seek Treatment Matters. (PRNewsfoto/Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Institute for Reproductive Medicine & Science