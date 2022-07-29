Ahern Rentals Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 7.375% Second Priority Senior Secured Notes

LAS VEGAS, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahern Rentals, Inc. ("Ahern" or the "Company") today announced the extension of the 7.375% Second Priority Senior Secured Note exchange offer expiration time from 11:59 p.m. ET on July 28, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. ET on August 31, 2022.

Documents relating to the exchange offer will be distributed only to holders of existing notes who complete and return an eligibility form confirming that they are either a "qualified institutional buyer" under Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or not a "U.S. person" under Regulation S under the Securities Act (such holders, "Eligible Holders"). Noteholders who desire to complete an eligibility form should request instructions by sending an e-mail to ahern@dfking.com, or call D.F. King & Co., the information agent for the exchange offer, at (800) 669- 5550 (toll-free) or (212) 269-5550 (for banks and brokers).

The new notes will not be registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws and, unless so registered, the new notes may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States to or for the account of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from registration requirements. Accordingly, the new notes are being offered and will be issued only to Eligible Holders who are not beneficial owners in or resident of Canada or authorized representatives acting on behalf of beneficial owners in or resident of Canada. Beneficial owners in or resident of Canada or such authorized representatives should contact the information agent for the exchange offer listed in the preceding paragraph.

The complete terms and conditions of the exchange offer are set forth in the informational documents relating to the exchange offer. This press release is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell the new notes. The exchange offer and consent solicitation is only being made pursuant to the Confidential Offering Memorandum and Consent Solicitation Statement and the related letter of transmittal. The exchange offer is not being made to holders of existing notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

Ahern is the largest independently owned equipment rental company in the United States. With $906 million in fiscal year 2021 revenue, the company is ranked as the eighth largest U.S. equipment rental company by Rental Equipment Register ("RER"). Founded in 1953 in Las Vegas, Nevada, Ahern has expanded through organic growth to develop a national platform with 112 branch locations in 31 states as of March 31, 2022. Ahern focuses on the aerial market segment of the $50 billion equipment rental industry with an extensive fleet of "high reach" equipment, which is supplemented by a fleet of ground engaging, general rental, and specialty equipment to provide customers with a "one-stop" solution for their equipment needs. Serving a large and diverse customer base comprised of commercial and residential construction companies, specialty contractors, industrial companies, utility companies, governmental entities, and homeowners, Ahern provides a comprehensive range of equipment and solutions, including renting and selling used/new equipment, parts, supplies, and related merchandise, as well as providing maintenance, repair, and other services that supplement rental and sales activities.

