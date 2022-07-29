FAIR Applauds House Republican Border Security Framework

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to border security legislative recommendations unveiled by House Republicans this morning:

The Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is a national, nonprofit, public-interest, membership organization of concerned citizens who share a common belief that our nation's immigration policies must be reformed to serve the national interest. Visit FAIR's website at www.fairus.org . (PRNewsFoto/FAIR) (PRNewswire)

"Over the past 18 months, we have all witnessed the devastating harm wrought by a rogue administration that is asserting near dictatorial powers in a relentless effort to keep our borders open. The American people are appalled by what is going on and want to see it ended.

"When the 118th Congress opens with a new House majority, it will be in large part because Americans rejected the Biden administration's purposeful dismantling of our nation's borders, as well as Speaker Pelosi's amnesty-first legislative agenda. House Republicans will have a mandate to immediately act decisively to restore control of our borders and this framework from the American Security Task Force is a great first step.

"FAIR has been proud to stand with the strongest-ever assembled coalition of public interest groups and former immigration officials in calling for legislation right out the gate to end a border crisis deliberately instigated by the Biden administration. We thank Republican leaders for listening to our expertise and insight, and stand ready to work with them on turning this into legislative text."

Contact: Ron Kovach, 202-328-7004 or rkovach@fairus.org

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)