On Friendship Day, Scientologists Share the Way to Happiness

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- July 30 is set aside by the United Nations as International Day of Friendship .

There are many ways to describe a friend. And perhaps the most basic and all-encompassing is someone who cares about your happiness and who does everything he or she can to help you achieve it. But is happiness even possible in today's world: A world in which crime, corruption and violence are a fact of life; a world plagued by drug abuse and overdose deaths, school shooters and soaring suicide rates?

Struck by the dramatic increase in crime, corruption and violence in society, Scientology Founder and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard noted that "the ties that held man together as Mankind and made them honorable have been sundered by an onslaught of false materialism."

His solution was the creation of a "nonreligious moral code" that could be applied by people of all faiths or none who could use its precepts to better their own lives and pass it along to others. The result was The Way to Happiness , a common-sense guide to better living.

"True joy and happiness are valuable," wrote Mr. Hubbard in his introduction to the book. "Trying to survive in a chaotic, dishonest and generally immoral society is difficult." But by using and sharing the booklet with others "their chances of survival and happiness can be improved. And with theirs, yours will be. It is in your power to point the way to a less dangerous and happier life."

Scientology Churches around the world mark this day with open houses and community forums. Religious and civic leaders and officials attend and coordinate actions to help uplift their communities. And the Church shares The Way to Happiness as a tool anyone may use to better their own life and the lives of others.

The Way to Happiness has been creating positive change for people the world over since its first publication in 1981. Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network documents stellar examples of its success:

Rosalba Cordero successfully fights back against crime and moral decay by bringing a powerful and popular message about the importance of basic moral values to schools and prisons across the country. Among prison populations where recidivism is usually 80 percent, for those who graduate from her program only 1 percent return to jail.

Jorge Perez grew up in a culture of drugs, corruption and violence in the Philippines. Vowing to help his country secure a brighter future, his nationwide effort to spread the message of morality has reached millions and is reaping amazing results.

Leon Kelly uses L. Ron Hubbard's common-sense guide to better living to tackle the gang problem in Denver, Colorado. Kelly introduces hard-core gang members to its teachings and transforms their lives and the community.

Tony Muhammad has built a peace movement among notorious warring gangs in South-Central Los Angeles and the success of his motorcycle rallies, known as the "Peace Rides," have inspired cities across the nation.

Voices for Humanity is a Scientology Network original series of short documentaries introducing change-makers from all faiths, cultures and nations who extend help to their communities through Scientology-sponsored humanitarian programs.

Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige , Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions , the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at Scientology.tv , on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

