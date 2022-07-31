Vial adds Dr. Guru Sonpavde of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to their Oncology CRO Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Guru Sonpavde is the Bladder Cancer Director at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and a practicing physician. Dr. Sonpavde, along with the other members of Vial's Oncology CRO Scientific Advisory Board, will work hand-in-hand with the Vial team to launch and optimize the new CRO.

On joining the board, Dr. Sonpavde said, "The primary focus of my career has been to develop new drugs and combinations for urinary bladder cancer as well as prostate and kidney cancer through clinical trials. With new treatments like immunotherapies, antibody drug conjugates and targeted therapies, the field is accelerating towards improved cure rates. However, the clinical trials industry needs to be accelerating at that same pace, which is why I'm looking forward to working with Vial to ensure that Oncology trials are run with the utmost efficiency."

Vial has worked closely with Oncology sponsors and investigators to develop a deep understanding of the nuances of clinical trials and the current pain points in running them. The result of that research is a tech-enabled CRO offering that's "Built for Sponsors." The new Oncology CRO will leverage Vial's streamlined trial management system that integrates eSource, ePro, EDC, and CTMS into a seamless operating system. The CRO also offers additional best-in-class services to sponsors including more efficient study startup processes, a centralized pre-screening call center, and an unparalleled approach to patient recruitment.

Dr. Sonpavde joins Dr. Arati Rao, Dr. Antoni Ribas, and Dr. Neeraj Agarwal on Vial's Oncology CRO Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sonpavde is a leading urological oncologist with a specialty in bladder cancer. He also has led translational projects and developed prognostic classifications and endpoints focused on bladder cancer. In addition to his roles at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School, Dr. Sonpavde is a member of the Genitourinary Committee of Southwest Oncology Group (SWOG) and the Bladder Cancer Task Force of the National Cancer Institute Genitourinary Steering Committee.

About Vial: Vial's mission is to empower scientists to cure all human diseases. Vial has executed that vision by launching a next-generation Contract Research Organization (CRO) (with slated launches in Ophthalmology CRO , Oncology CRO , Gastroenterology CRO , and a Neurology CRO), a site network ( Dermatology Clinical Trials , Ophthalmology Clinical Trials , Gastroenterology Clinical Trials , Women's Health Clinical Trials , Neurology Clinical Trials ), and technology platform ( VialConnect CTMS ) to accelerate research. Vial has over 125 employees and is based in San Francisco, California, and has contributed to over 750 trials from Phase I through Phase IV.

