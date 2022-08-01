4Front Ventures to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 15, 2022

PHOENIX, August 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - 4Front Ventures Corp. (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) ("4Front" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, will report its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results and provide an update on current business trends at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

DATE: Monday, August 15, 2022



TIME: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time



NORTH AMERICA

TOLL-FREE DIAL-IN: 1-888-664-6392



WEBCAST: The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at

this link .



REPLAY: A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until

August 29, 2022. Toll-free replay number: 1-888-390-0541 Replay

entry code: 694065#

For assistance, please contact IR@4FrontVentures.com .

About 4Front Ventures Corp.

4Front Ventures Corp. ("4Front" or the "Company") (CSE: FFNT) (OTCQX: FFNTF) is a national, vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator that owns or manages operations and facilities in strategic medical and adult-use cannabis markets, including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan and Washington.

