JPAR® The Sears Group Wins Battle of the Brokers

Chris Sears Crowned King of NAHREP Real Estate Industry Event

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JPAR® – Real Estate, America's #1 fastest-growing, 100% commission brokerage, is pleased to announce Chris Sears was recognized by his peers at the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals "Battle of the Brokers".

"NAHREP is an incredible organization and I am honored to be recognized by my peers," said Chris Sears, Co-Founder, The Sears Group. "A focus on diversity and culture is important to our success as we continue to grow our business," said Sears.

The Sears Group is co-managed with Jennifer Sears, managing partner, and together they continue to achieve impressive growth through the expansion of their organization from 40 agents to 330 agents in just three (3) years.

The Battle of the Brokers event featured a competition among six real estate brokerages where participants were asked a series of questions and their responses were voted on by a crowd of local agents in attendance. The participants had two minutes to respond and brokers were eliminated after each round. Content topics included:

Round 1: Tools

Round 2: Education

Round 3: Diversity/Culture

Round 4: Marketing/Branding

Round 5: Retention/Recruiting

Round 6: Commission Splits

"Chris Sears and The Sears Group provide an excellent example of how the JPAR® brand's emphasis on culture drives positive business results," said Mark Johnson, President and CEO, JPAR – Real Estate.

JPAR® – Real Estate was recently recognized by Franchise Business Review as one of the Top 100 franchise brands with the best culture in 2022.

About JPAR® – Real Estate: JPAR® – Real Estate and JPAR® Franchising is a full-service real estate brokerage and franchise platform offering a highly competitive transaction fee-based model and agent-centric culture. The JPAR® platform provides agents 7 day-per-week broker support, physical office locations, a comprehensive tech stack and open architecture, physical office locations, marketing, lead generation, training, coaching, mentoring and agent health care. The company boasts more than 4,000 agents operating in 65 offices across 26 states and closes more than $8B annually in sales volume.

For more information about franchise opportunities, visit franchise.jpar.com.

Media Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JPAR® Real Estate