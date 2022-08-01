OSMO FROM BYJU'S KID ZONES OPEN FOR PLAY AT BRITISH AIRWAYS LOUNGES THIS SUMMER

Osmo STEM-inspired kid zones open in British Airways lounges at London Heathrow and Gatwick Airport, unlocking a summer of fun and learning

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Osmo from BYJU'S is bringing STEM-inspired kid zones to British Airways lounges this summer. Osmo's suite of "phygital" learning products are designed to give kids the opportunity to play and learn at home, school or while on the go. During the peak family travel season, children will be able to get fun, hands-on experience with a range of Osmo toys in designated areas located across British Airways Terminal 3 and Terminal 5 Executive Lounges at London Heathrow and Gatwick Airport's South Terminal Executive Lounge. Osmo Kids Zones with British Airways will be open for a limited period of time, starting 1 August 2022.

"Summer holidays are for fun activities and travelling, but as parents fill their children's time there are now ways to make the most of downtime with games that blur the line between learning and play," said Cherian Thomas, senior vice president of International Business at BYJU'S. "We are excited to bring families travelling with British Airways into the exciting world of Osmo before their flights, showing that fun and learning can happen no matter where you are."

For select flights, Osmo will also be handing out special giveaways to kids between the ages of 3-10 years old travelling with British Airways lounge members. The giveaways will be available during the pre-flight boarding process or on board flights, subject to availability and while supplies last.

As part of the partnership, travellers will also be able to learn more about Osmo's products in British Airways' in-flight entertainment.

The Osmo Kid Zones will be available to kids travelling with lounge members every day during the lounges' operational hours while British Airways staff are present. Kids will be able to play with Osmo Creative Kit, Osmo Genius Kit, and Osmo Little Genius Kit. For more information about Osmo products, please visit https://www.playosmo.com/en/.

About Osmo from BYJU'S

Osmo is an award-winning STEAM brand, which is part of BYJU'S, the leading global edtech company. Osmo and Osmo Education products are used in more than 2.5 million homes and 50,000 classrooms. Osmo builds a universe of hands-on gamified learning experiences validated by education experts that nourish the minds of children. Leveraging its proprietary reflective artificial intelligence, Osmo unleashes the power of physical tools combined with the digital world through augmented reality to deliver dynamic phygital education games, programs and platforms. Learn more at PlayOsmo.com and Osmo Education .

ABOUT BYJU'S

BYJU'S, the world's largest education technology company, provides engaging and personalized learning programs to more than 150 million students around the world. Founded and headquartered in India, BYJU'S mission is to make high-quality and innovative education available to all students. The BYJU'S family of brands cater to a wide range of learners of all ages and includes BYJU'S FutureSchool, Epic, Osmo, Tynker and the BYJU'S Learning App featuring Disney. With users in more than 100 countries and learning programs offered in multiple languages, BYJU'S is at the forefront of creating tech-driven and immersive learning experiences for students around the world. For more information, visit www.byjus.com/global .

