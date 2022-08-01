Vico Therapeutics Appoints Micah Mackison as Chief Executive Officer

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vico Therapeutics B.V., a neurology-focused genetic medicine company, today announced the appointment of Micah Mackison as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Mackison brings significant biotechnology and pharmaceutical leadership experience to Vico. He will lead the company as it advances its neurology programs into the clinic and expands its oligonucleotide-based RNA modulation platform.

"We are very excited to welcome Micah to the Vico team," said Luc Dochez, Chairman of Vico. "His leadership in building biotech companies, experience in genetic neurological diseases and patient-centric focus make him uniquely suited to guide Vico as we progress to a clinical stage company."

"I am delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to lead Vico as we plan for many important milestones in execution of our business strategy," said Mr. Mackison. "As VO659 approaches the clinic and the VICOMER™ platform continues to develop, we are well positioned to deliver on the promise of genetic medicine for the patients and families that are at the center of our mission."

Micah joins us from Locanabio, an RNA-targeted gene therapy company, where he was Chief Business Officer and Executive Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development. At Locanabio, he was instrumental in setting strategy, raising capital and helping build an organization focused on genetic neurological diseases. Prior to Locanabio, he was Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy at Assembly Biosciences, where he led a range of business development efforts. Previously, Micah served as Head of Corporate Strategy and Senior Director, New Ventures at H. Lundbeck A/S focused on neuroscience. Prior to the acquisition by Lundbeck, he was Director, Corporate Development and M&A at Ovation Pharmaceuticals, a neuroscience-focused company that launched the first product for Huntington's disease.

Micah also held roles in corporate finance at Eli Lilly and Pfizer. He earned a B.S. in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

About Vico Therapeutics B.V.

Vico Therapeutics is committed to advancing RNA modulating therapies for patients with severe, genetic neurological disorders. Vico's lead product candidate, VO659, is being developed for spinocerebellar ataxia types 3 and 1 and Huntington's disease. Our VICOMER™ platform designs antisense oligonucleotides for various genetic defects by modulating or editing RNA. For more information, visit www.vicotx.com

