ARTISAN LAUNCHES STAR-CRISPR™ TO PROVIDE BROAD GENE EDITING ACCESS FOR DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT

DENVER, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Artisan Bio , a world-leader in CRISPR genome engineering technology, today announced the launch of its CRISPR-based 1-stop shop developed from the company's proprietary STAR-CRISPR™ platform. Artisan provides drug developers with flexible and broad access to advanced genome engineering tools for the research and commercialization of cell and gene therapies.

"Artisan has translated decades of technical experience in genome engineering into a novel, high-throughput, and multiplexed CRISPR editing system that bridges early discovery through clinical development for the biopharmaceutical industry," said Dr. Ryan Gill, Chief Executive Officer at Artisan. "Our STAR-CRISPR™ platform allows investigators to focus on research results rather than patent rights, which will ultimately provide patients with the best chance of cures for diseases like cancer."

Artisan's STAR-CRISPR™ platform includes a proprietary nuclease and guide architecture that provides accessibility for cutting-edge CRISPR tools in the commercialization of cell and gene therapies. Artisan aims to provide the industry with broad access to this platform on an array of drug targets, clinical indications, and cell types, with customizable levels of commercial exclusivity.

STAR-CRISPR™ can accelerate a partner's path to the clinic with features such as:

Validated performance in T, NK, and iPS cells

Leading gene knock-in and knock-outs efficiencies

Multiplexed editing capabilities and large payload deliveries

Guide sequence data packages and genome integrity assays

Now widely offered to the industry, Artisan previously utilized STAR-CRISPR™ and their synthetic biology expertise to construct customized and precisely engineered cell therapies for several partners, including the multinational Takeda Pharmaceuticals and Cabaletta Bio.

"The quality and speed of Artisan's data generation, as well as their expanding suite of off target analyses to support potential clinical applications, exceeded our expectations," Gwen Binder, Executive Vice President, Science and Technology, at Cabaletta Bio.

