Caterpillar Reports Second-Quarter 2022 Results

- Second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues increased 11% to $14.2 billion
- Second-quarter 2022 profit per share of $3.13; adjusted profit per share of $3.18
- Returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends in the quarter
DEERFIELD, Ill., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Second Quarter
($ in billions except profit per share)
2022
2021
Sales and Revenues
$14.2
$12.9
Profit Per Share
$3.13
$2.56
Adjusted Profit Per Share
$3.18
$2.60
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) announced second-quarter 2022 sales and revenues of $14.2 billion, an 11% increase compared with $12.9 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume.
Operating profit margin was 13.6% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 13.9% for the second quarter of 2021. Second-quarter 2022 profit per share was $3.13, compared with second-quarter 2021 profit per share of $2.56. Adjusted profit per share in the second quarter of 2022 was $3.18, compared with second-quarter 2021 adjusted profit per share of $2.60. Adjusted profit per share for both quarters excluded restructuring costs. Please see a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the appendix on page 13.
For the first half of 2022, enterprise operating cash flow was $2.5 billion. In the quarter, the company repurchased $1.1 billion of Caterpillar common stock and paid dividends of $0.6 billion. The company ended the period with $6.0 billion of enterprise cash.
"Our team delivered another good quarter with double-digit top line and adjusted profit per share growth despite ongoing supply chain challenges," said Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our second-quarter results reflect healthy demand across most of our end markets. We remain focused on executing our strategy for long-term profitable growth."
CONSOLIDATED RESULTS
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
Consolidated Sales and Revenues Comparison
Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2022 earnings.
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees.
Total sales and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $14.247 billion, an increase of $1.358 billion, or 11%, compared with $12.889 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Australian dollar and Japanese yen. The increase in sales volume was driven by services, partially offset by lower sales of equipment to end users.
Sales were higher across the three primary segments.
Sales and Revenues by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second
Sales
Volume
Price
Realization
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 5,656
$ (25)
$ 535
$ (122)
$ (11)
$ 6,033
$ 377
7 %
Resource Industries
2,547
140
317
(33)
(10)
2,961
414
16 %
Energy & Transportation
4,975
363
260
(103)
210
5,705
730
15 %
All Other Segment
128
4
1
(1)
(14)
118
(10)
(8 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(1,113)
17
(8)
1
(175)
(1,278)
(165)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
12,193
499
1,105
(258)
—
13,539
1,346
11 %
Financial Products Segment
774
—
—
—
24
798
24
3 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(78)
—
—
—
(12)
(90)
(12)
Financial Products Revenues
696
—
—
—
12
708
12
2 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 12,889
$ 499
$ 1,105
$ (258)
$ 12
$ 14,247
$ 1,358
11 %
Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region
North America
Latin America
EAME
Asia/Pacific
External Sales
Inter-Segment
Total Sales
(Millions of dollars)
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
$
% Chg
Second Quarter 2022
Construction Industries
$ 3,006
20 %
$ 635
48 %
$ 1,202
(7 %)
$ 1,148
(17 %)
$ 5,991
7 %
$ 42
(21 %)
$ 6,033
7 %
Resource Industries
1,027
29 %
466
(4 %)
489
(7 %)
913
38 %
2,895
17 %
66
(13 %)
2,961
16 %
Energy & Transportation
2,277
14 %
382
53 %
1,215
2 %
766
12 %
4,640
13 %
1,065
25 %
5,705
15 %
All Other Segment
18
64 %
—
(100 %)
5
25 %
15
(17 %)
38
12 %
80
(15 %)
118
(8 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(20)
(2)
—
(3)
(25)
(1,253)
(1,278)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
6,308
20 %
1,481
27 %
2,911
(3 %)
2,839
4 %
13,539
11 %
—
— %
13,539
11 %
Financial Products Segment
505
3 %
87
34 %
97
1 %
109
(13 %)
798
3 %
—
— %
798
3 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(42)
(21)
(10)
(17)
(90)
—
(90)
Financial Products Revenues
463
3 %
66
22 %
87
— %
92
(12 %)
708
2 %
—
— %
708
2 %
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 6,771
18 %
$ 1,547
27 %
$ 2,998
(3 %)
$ 2,931
3 %
$ 14,247
11 %
$ —
— %
$ 14,247
11 %
Second Quarter 2021
Construction Industries
$ 2,498
$ 430
$ 1,291
$ 1,384
$ 5,603
$ 53
$ 5,656
Resource Industries
799
487
525
660
2,471
76
2,547
Energy & Transportation
1,992
250
1,196
682
4,120
855
4,975
All Other Segment
11
1
4
18
34
94
128
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(31)
(1)
(1)
(2)
(35)
(1,078)
(1,113)
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
5,269
1,167
3,015
2,742
12,193
—
12,193
Financial Products Segment
488
65
96
125
774
—
774
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(38)
(11)
(9)
(20)
(78)
—
(78)
Financial Products Revenues
450
54
87
105
696
—
696
Consolidated Sales and Revenues
$ 5,719
$ 1,221
$ 3,102
$ 2,847
$ 12,889
$ —
$ 12,889
Consolidated Operating Profit
Consolidated Operating Profit Comparison
Second Quarter 2022 vs. Second Quarter 2021
To access this chart, go to https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx for the downloadable version of Caterpillar second-quarter 2022 earnings.
The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the second quarter of 2021 (at left) and the second quarter of 2022 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses.
Operating profit for the second quarter of 2022 was $1.944 billion, an increase of $155 million, or 9%, compared with $1.789 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume, partially offset by higher manufacturing costs and higher selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was mainly driven by investments aligned with the company's strategy for profitable growth and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
Profit (Loss) by Segment
(Millions of dollars)
Second Quarter
Second Quarter
$
Change
%
Change
Construction Industries
$ 989
$ 1,029
$ (40)
(4 %)
Resource Industries
355
349
6
2 %
Energy & Transportation
659
738
(79)
(11 %)
All Other Segment
31
(10)
41
n/a
Corporate Items and Eliminations
(230)
(453)
223
Machinery, Energy & Transportation
1,804
1,653
151
9 %
Financial Products Segment
217
243
(26)
(11 %)
Corporate Items and Eliminations
17
(29)
46
Financial Products
234
214
20
9 %
Consolidating Adjustments
(94)
(78)
(16)
Consolidated Operating Profit
$ 1,944
$ 1,789
$ 155
9 %
Corporate Items and Eliminations included corporate-level expenses, timing differences (as some expenses are reported in segment profit on a cash basis), methodology differences between segment and consolidated external reporting (the company values segment inventories and cost of sales using a current cost methodology), certain restructuring costs and inter-segment eliminations.
Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items
- Other income (expense) in the second quarter of 2022 was income of $260 million, compared with income of $201 million in the second quarter of 2021. The change was primarily driven by favorable impacts from foreign currency exchange, partially offset by unfavorable impacts from commodity hedges, unrealized losses on marketable securities and lower pension and other postemployment benefit (OPEB) plan income.
- The provision for income taxes for the second quarter of 2022 reflected an estimated annual global tax rate of approximately 24%, compared with 26% for the second quarter of 2021, excluding the discrete items discussed below. The comparative tax rate for full-year 2021 was 23%.
In the second quarter of 2022, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $55 million, primarily for a prior year tax adjustment due to a change in estimate, compared with a $17 million benefit in the second quarter of 2021 for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense.
CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 5,656
$ (25)
$ 535
$ (122)
$ (11)
$ 6,033
$ 377
7 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 3,006
$ 2,498
$ 508
20 %
Latin America
635
430
205
48 %
EAME
1,202
1,291
(89)
(7 %)
Asia/Pacific
1,148
1,384
(236)
(17 %)
External Sales
5,991
5,603
388
7 %
Inter-segment
42
53
(11)
(21 %)
Total Sales
$ 6,033
$ 5,656
$ 377
7 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 989
$ 1,029
$ (40)
(4 %)
Segment Profit Margin
16.4 %
18.2 %
(1.8 pts)
Construction Industries' total sales were $6.033 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $377 million, or 7%, compared with $5.656 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was due to favorable price realization, partially offset by unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, Japanese yen and Australian dollar. Sales volume decreased slightly as lower sales of equipment to end users was mostly offset by higher sales of aftermarket parts.
- In North America, sales increased due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Higher sales volume was driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased more during the second quarter of 2021 than during the second quarter of 2022.
- Sales increased in Latin America primarily due to higher sales volume and favorable price realization. Higher sales volume was driven by higher sales of equipment to end users, partially offset by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2021.
- In EAME, sales decreased due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the euro, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was primarily driven by the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealer inventory decreased during the second quarter of 2022, compared with an increase during the second quarter of 2021.
- Sales decreased in Asia/Pacific mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable currency impacts primarily related to the Japanese yen and Australian dollar, partially offset by favorable price realization. Lower sales volume was driven by lower sales of equipment to end users, primarily in China.
Construction Industries' profit was $989 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $40 million, or 4%, compared with $1.029 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Favorable price realization was offset by unfavorable manufacturing costs and lower sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.
RESOURCE INDUSTRIES
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 2,547
$ 140
$ 317
$ (33)
$ (10)
$ 2,961
$ 414
16 %
Sales by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 1,027
$ 799
$ 228
29 %
Latin America
466
487
(21)
(4 %)
EAME
489
525
(36)
(7 %)
Asia/Pacific
913
660
253
38 %
External Sales
2,895
2,471
424
17 %
Inter-segment
66
76
(10)
(13 %)
Total Sales
$ 2,961
$ 2,547
$ 414
16 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 355
$ 349
$ 6
2 %
Segment Profit Margin
12.0 %
13.7 %
(1.7 pts)
Resource Industries' total sales were $2.961 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $414 million, or 16%, compared with $2.547 billion in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to favorable price realization and higher sales volume. The increase in sales volume was due to higher sales of aftermarket parts.
Resource Industries' profit was $355 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $6 million, or 2%, compared with $349 million in the second quarter of 2021. Unfavorable manufacturing costs were offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs.
ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION
(Millions of dollars)
Segment Sales
Second
Sales
Price
Currency
Inter-
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Total Sales
$ 4,975
$ 363
$ 260
$ (103)
$ 210
$ 5,705
$ 730
15 %
Sales by Application
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
Oil and Gas
$ 1,232
$ 1,137
$ 95
8 %
Power Generation
1,186
1,052
134
13 %
Industrial
1,117
899
218
24 %
Transportation
1,105
1,032
73
7 %
External Sales
4,640
4,120
520
13 %
Inter-segment
1,065
855
210
25 %
Total Sales
$ 5,705
$ 4,975
$ 730
15 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 659
$ 738
$ (79)
(11 %)
Segment Profit Margin
11.6 %
14.8 %
(3.2 pts)
Energy & Transportation's total sales were $5.705 billion in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $730 million, or 15%, compared with $4.975 billion in the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased across all applications and inter-segment sales.
- Oil and Gas – Sales increased due to higher sales of reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and engines used in well servicing and gas compression applications, primarily in North America, partially offset by lower sales for turbines and turbine-related services.
- Power Generation – Sales rose due to higher sales volume in small reciprocating engine applications, reciprocating engine aftermarket parts and turbines and turbine-related services.
- Industrial – Sales were up due to higher sales volumes across all regions.
- Transportation – Sales increased in reciprocating engines aftermarket parts and rail services.
Energy & Transportation's profit was $659 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $79 million, or 11%, compared with $738 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to unfavorable manufacturing costs and higher SG&A/R&D expenses, partially offset by favorable price realization and higher sales volume. Unfavorable manufacturing costs largely reflected higher material and freight costs. The increase in SG&A/R&D expenses was primarily driven by investments aligned with strategic initiatives and higher short-term incentive compensation expense.
FINANCIAL PRODUCTS SEGMENT
(Millions of dollars)
Revenues by Geographic Region
Second
Second
$
Change
%
Change
North America
$ 505
$ 488
$ 17
3 %
Latin America
87
65
22
34 %
EAME
97
96
1
1 %
Asia/Pacific
109
125
(16)
(13 %)
Total Revenues
$ 798
$ 774
$ 24
3 %
Segment Profit
Second
Second
Change
%
Change
Segment Profit
$ 217
$ 243
$ (26)
(11 %)
Financial Products' segment revenues were $798 million in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $24 million, or 3%, compared with $774 million in the second quarter of 2021.The increase was primarily due to a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment in North America and higher average financing rates in Latin America, partially offset by lower average earning assets in Asia/Pacific.
Financial Products' segment profit was $217 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $26 million, or 11%, compared with $243 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease was mainly due to an unfavorable impact from equity securities in Insurance Services and a higher provision for credit losses at Cat Financial, partially offset by a favorable impact from returned or repossessed equipment.
At the end of the second quarter of 2022, past dues at Cat Financial were 2.19%, compared with 2.58% at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in past dues was mostly driven by the Caterpillar Power Finance, EAME and North America portfolios. Write-offs, net of recoveries, were less than $1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared with $54 million for the second quarter of 2021. As of June 30, 2022, Cat Financial's allowance for credit losses totaled $376 million, or 1.41% of finance receivables, compared with $357 million, or 1.29% of finance receivables at March 31, 2022. The increase in allowance for credit losses included a higher reserve for the Russia and Ukraine portfolios. The allowance for credit losses at year-end 2021 was $337 million, or 1.22% of finance receivables.
Corporate Items and Eliminations
Expense for corporate items and eliminations was $213 million in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of $269 million from the second quarter of 2021, primarily driven by lower expenses due to timing differences, favorable impacts of segment reporting methodology and a favorable change in fair value adjustments related to deferred compensation plans, partially offset by higher corporate costs.
Notes
i. Glossary of terms is included on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx.
ii. Sales of equipment to end users is demonstrated by the company's Rolling 3 Month Retail Sales Statistics filed in a Form 8-K on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
iii. Information on non-GAAP financial measures is included in the appendix on page 13.
iv. Some amounts within this report are rounded to the millions or billions and may not add.
v. Caterpillar will conduct a teleconference and live webcast, with a slide presentation, beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, to discuss its 2022 second-quarter results. The accompanying slides will be available before the webcast on the Caterpillar website at https://investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations/default.aspx.
About Caterpillar
With 2021 sales and revenues of $51.0 billion, Caterpillar Inc. is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. For nearly 100 years, we've been helping customers build a better, more sustainable world and are committed and contributing to a reduced-carbon future. Our innovative products and services, backed by our global dealer network, provide exceptional value that helps customers succeed. Caterpillar does business on every continent, principally operating through three primary segments – Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation – and providing financing and related services through our Financial Products segment. Visit us at caterpillar.com or join the conversation on our social media channels at caterpillar.com/en/news/social-media.html.
Caterpillar's latest financial results are also available online:
https://investors.caterpillar.com/overview/default.aspx
https://investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx (live broadcast/replays of quarterly conference call)
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release relate to future events and expectations and are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "forecast," "target," "guide," "project," "intend," "could," "should" or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding our outlook, projections, forecasts or trend descriptions. These statements do not guarantee future performance and speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements.
Caterpillar's actual results may differ materially from those described or implied in our forward-looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (i) global and regional economic conditions and economic conditions in the industries we serve; (ii) commodity price changes, material price increases, fluctuations in demand for our products or significant shortages of material; (iii) government monetary or fiscal policies; (iv) political and economic risks, commercial instability and events beyond our control in the countries in which we operate; (v) international trade policies and their impact on demand for our products and our competitive position, including the imposition of new tariffs or changes in existing tariff rates; (vi) our ability to develop, produce and market quality products that meet our customers' needs; (vii) the impact of the highly competitive environment in which we operate on our sales and pricing; (viii) information technology security threats and computer crime; (ix) inventory management decisions and sourcing practices of our dealers and our OEM customers; (x) a failure to realize, or a delay in realizing, all of the anticipated benefits of our acquisitions, joint ventures or divestitures; (xi) union disputes or other employee relations issues; (xii) adverse effects of unexpected events; (xiii) disruptions or volatility in global financial markets limiting our sources of liquidity or the liquidity of our customers, dealers and suppliers; (xiv) failure to maintain our credit ratings and potential resulting increases to our cost of borrowing and adverse effects on our cost of funds, liquidity, competitive position and access to capital markets; (xv) our Financial Products segment's risks associated with the financial services industry; (xvi) changes in interest rates or market liquidity conditions; (xvii) an increase in delinquencies, repossessions or net losses of Cat Financial's customers; (xviii) currency fluctuations; (xix) our or Cat Financial's compliance with financial and other restrictive covenants in debt agreements; (xx) increased pension plan funding obligations; (xxi) alleged or actual violations of trade or anti-corruption laws and regulations; (xxii) additional tax expense or exposure, including the impact of U.S. tax reform; (xxiii) significant legal proceedings, claims, lawsuits or government investigations; (xxiv) new regulations or changes in financial services regulations; (xxv) compliance with environmental laws and regulations; (xxvi) the duration and geographic spread of, business disruptions caused by, and the overall global economic impact of, the COVID-19 pandemic; and (xxvii) other factors described in more detail in Caterpillar's Forms 10-Q, 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
APPENDIX
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The following definitions are provided for the non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures have no standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and therefore are unlikely to be comparable to the calculation of similar measures for other companies. Management does not intend these items to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.
The company believes it is important to separately quantify the profit impact of one significant item in order for the company's results to be meaningful to readers. This item consists of (i) restructuring costs, which were incurred to generate longer-term benefits. The company does not consider this item indicative of earnings from ongoing business activities and believes the non-GAAP measure provides investors with useful perspective on underlying business results and trends and aids with assessing the company's period-over-period results. The company intends to discuss adjusted profit per share for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, excluding mark-to-market gains or losses for remeasurement of pension and other postemployment benefit plans along with any other discrete items.
Reconciliations of adjusted results to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are as follows:
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Operating
Operating
Profit
Provision
Effective
Profit
Profit per
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,944
13.6 %
$ 2,096
$ 427
20.4 %
$ 1,673
$ 3.13
Restructuring costs
28
0.2 %
28
2
10.0 %
26
$ 0.05
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 - Adjusted
$ 1,972
13.8 %
$ 2,124
$ 429
20.2 %
$ 1,699
$ 3.18
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - U.S. GAAP
$ 1,789
13.9 %
$ 1,870
$ 470
25.1 %
$ 1,413
$ 2.56
Restructuring costs
25
0.2 %
25
3
15.0 %
22
$ 0.04
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 - Adjusted
$ 1,814
14.1 %
$ 1,895
$ 473
25.0 %
$ 1,435
$ 2.60
Supplemental Consolidating Data
The company is providing supplemental consolidating data for the purpose of additional analysis. The data has been grouped as follows:
Consolidated – Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Machinery, Energy & Transportation (ME&T) – The company defines ME&T as it is presented in the supplemental data as Caterpillar Inc. and its subsidiaries, excluding Financial Products. ME&T's information relates to the design, manufacturing and marketing of its products.
Financial Products – The company defines Financial Products as it is presented in the supplemental data as its finance and insurance subsidiaries, primarily Caterpillar Financial Services Corporation (Cat Financial) and Caterpillar Insurance Holdings Inc. (Insurance Services). Financial Products' information relates to the financing to customers and dealers for the purchase and lease of Caterpillar and other equipment.
Consolidating Adjustments – Eliminations of transactions between ME&T and Financial Products.
The nature of the ME&T and Financial Products businesses is different, especially with regard to the financial position and cash flow items. Caterpillar management utilizes this presentation internally to highlight these differences. The company believes this presentation will assist readers in understanding its business.
Pages 14 to 24 reconcile ME&T and Financial Products to Caterpillar Inc. consolidated financial information.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Results of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in millions except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 13,539
$ 12,193
$ 26,425
$ 23,384
Revenues of Financial Products
708
696
1,411
1,392
Total sales and revenues
14,247
12,889
27,836
24,776
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,975
8,881
19,534
16,893
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,425
1,364
2,771
2,603
Research and development expenses
480
446
937
820
Interest expense of Financial Products
120
116
226
241
Other operating (income) expenses
303
293
569
616
Total operating costs
12,303
11,100
24,037
21,173
Operating profit
1,944
1,789
3,799
3,603
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
108
120
217
262
Other income (expense)
260
201
513
526
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,096
1,870
4,095
3,867
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
427
470
896
945
Profit of consolidated companies
1,669
1,400
3,199
2,922
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
4
14
11
23
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,673
1,414
3,210
2,945
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
1
—
2
Profit 1
$ 1,673
$ 1,413
$ 3,210
$ 2,943
Profit per common share
$ 3.15
$ 2.58
$ 6.03
$ 5.38
Profit per common share — diluted 2
$ 3.13
$ 2.56
$ 5.99
$ 5.33
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (millions)
– Basic
531.0
547.9
532.6
547.1
– Diluted 2
534.1
552.1
536.1
551.8
1
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
2
Diluted by assumed exercise of stock-based compensation awards using the treasury stock method.
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,014
$ 9,254
Receivables – trade and other
8,393
8,477
Receivables – finance
8,922
8,898
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,772
2,788
Inventories
15,881
14,038
Total current assets
41,982
43,455
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,744
12,090
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,197
1,204
Long-term receivables – finance
12,372
12,707
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,121
1,840
Intangible assets
889
1,042
Goodwill
6,195
6,324
Other assets
4,607
4,131
Total assets
$ 81,107
$ 82,793
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ —
$ 9
-- Financial Products
5,002
5,395
Accounts payable
8,092
8,154
Accrued expenses
3,782
3,757
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,772
2,242
Customer advances
1,608
1,087
Dividends payable
633
595
Other current liabilities
2,333
2,256
Long-term debt due within one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
124
45
-- Financial Products
5,617
6,307
Total current liabilities
28,963
29,847
Long-term debt due after one year:
-- Machinery, Energy & Transportation
9,589
9,746
-- Financial Products
16,630
16,287
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,160
5,592
Other liabilities
5,006
4,805
Total liabilities
65,348
66,277
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,464
6,398
Treasury stock
(29,501)
(27,643)
Profit employed in the business
41,263
39,282
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,499)
(1,553)
Noncontrolling interests
32
32
Total shareholders' equity
15,759
16,516
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 81,107
$ 82,793
Caterpillar Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 3,210
$ 2,945
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,110
1,173
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(283)
68
Other
49
(20)
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
283
(343)
Inventories
(2,003)
(1,179)
Accounts payable
427
893
Accrued expenses
(80)
22
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(445)
618
Customer advances
514
49
Other assets – net
86
(47)
Other liabilities – net
(322)
(133)
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
2,546
4,046
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(586)
(419)
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(688)
(681)
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
468
636
Additions to finance receivables
(6,705)
(6,203)
Collections of finance receivables
6,519
5,580
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
21
27
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(36)
(398)
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
28
Proceeds from sale of securities
1,204
276
Investments in securities
(2,118)
(500)
Other – net
32
(63)
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,888)
(1,717)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,187)
(1,126)
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
4
123
Common shares repurchased
(1,924)
(251)
Proceeds from debt issued (original maturities greater than three months)
4,015
4,906
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
(4,246)
(5,966)
Short-term borrowings – net (original maturities three months or less)
(553)
1,460
Other – net
—
(2)
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,891)
(856)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(7)
3
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,240)
1,476
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
9,366
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,023
$ 10,842
Cash equivalents primarily represent short-term, highly liquid investments with original maturities of generally three months or less.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 13,539
$ 13,539
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
708
—
828
(120)
1
Total sales and revenues
14,247
13,539
828
(120)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
9,975
9,978
—
(3)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,425
1,261
167
(3)
2
Research and development expenses
480
480
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
120
—
120
—
Other operating (income) expenses
303
16
307
(20)
2
Total operating costs
12,303
11,735
594
(26)
Operating profit
1,944
1,804
234
(94)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
108
108
—
—
Other income (expense)
260
180
(14)
94
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
2,096
1,876
220
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
427
374
53
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,669
1,502
167
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
4
7
—
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,673
1,509
167
(3)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
3
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,673
$ 1,509
$ 164
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 12,193
$ 12,193
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
696
—
796
(100)
1
Total sales and revenues
12,889
12,193
796
(100)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
8,881
8,884
—
(3)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,364
1,210
159
(5)
2
Research and development expenses
446
446
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
116
—
116
—
Other operating (income) expenses
293
—
307
(14)
2
Total operating costs
11,100
10,540
582
(22)
Operating profit
1,789
1,653
214
(78)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
120
120
—
—
Other income (expense)
201
445
28
(272)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
1,870
1,978
242
(350)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
470
415
55
—
Profit of consolidated companies
1,400
1,563
187
(350)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
14
17
—
(3)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
1,414
1,580
187
(353)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
1
3
(3)
5
Profit 6
$ 1,413
$ 1,579
$ 184
$ (350)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 26,425
$ 26,425
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
1,411
—
1,641
(230)
1
Total sales and revenues
27,836
26,425
1,641
(230)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
19,534
19,538
—
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,771
2,443
339
(11)
2
Research and development expenses
937
937
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
226
—
226
—
Other operating (income) expenses
569
(12)
621
(40)
2
Total operating costs
24,037
22,906
1,186
(55)
Operating profit
3,799
3,519
455
(175)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
217
217
—
—
Other income (expense)
513
337
1
175
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
4,095
3,639
456
—
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
896
786
110
—
Profit of consolidated companies
3,199
2,853
346
—
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
11
15
—
(4)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
3,210
2,868
346
(4)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
—
4
(4)
5
Profit 6
$ 3,210
$ 2,868
$ 342
$ —
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Results of Operations
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Sales and revenues:
Sales of Machinery, Energy & Transportation
$ 23,384
$ 23,384
$ —
$ —
Revenues of Financial Products
1,392
—
1,584
(192)
1
Total sales and revenues
24,776
23,384
1,584
(192)
Operating costs:
Cost of goods sold
16,893
16,897
—
(4)
2
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,603
2,324
283
(4)
2
Research and development expenses
820
820
—
—
Interest expense of Financial Products
241
—
241
—
Other operating (income) expenses
616
26
621
(31)
2
Total operating costs
21,173
20,067
1,145
(39)
Operating profit
3,603
3,317
439
(153)
Interest expense excluding Financial Products
262
262
—
—
Other income (expense)
526
676
47
(197)
3
Consolidated profit before taxes
3,867
3,731
486
(350)
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
945
827
118
—
Profit of consolidated companies
2,922
2,904
368
(350)
Equity in profit (loss) of unconsolidated affiliated companies
23
29
—
(6)
4
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
2,945
2,933
368
(356)
Less: Profit (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2
2
6
(6)
5
Profit 6
$ 2,943
$ 2,931
$ 362
$ (350)
1
Elimination of Financial Products' revenues earned from ME&T.
2
Elimination of net expenses recorded by ME&T paid to Financial Products.
3
Elimination of discount recorded by ME&T on receivables sold to Financial Products and of interest earned between ME&T and Financial Products as well as dividends paid by Financial Products to ME&T.
4
Elimination of equity profit (loss) earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
5
Elimination of noncontrolling interest profit (loss) recorded by Financial Products for subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
6
Profit attributable to common shareholders.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 6,014
$ 5,213
$ 801
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
8,393
3,422
541
4,430
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,922
—
13,499
(4,577)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,772
2,706
320
(254)
3
Inventories
15,881
15,881
—
—
Total current assets
41,982
27,222
15,161
(401)
Property, plant and equipment – net
11,744
7,852
3,892
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,197
324
398
475
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,372
—
12,877
(505)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
2,121
2,644
109
(632)
4
Intangible assets
889
889
—
—
Goodwill
6,195
6,195
—
—
Other assets
4,607
3,801
2,005
(1,199)
5
Total assets
$ 81,107
$ 48,927
$ 34,442
$ (2,262)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,002
$ —
$ 5,002
$ —
Accounts payable
8,092
8,008
231
(147)
6
Accrued expenses
3,782
3,398
384
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
1,772
1,737
35
—
Customer advances
1,608
1,608
—
—
Dividends payable
633
633
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,333
1,865
745
(277)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
5,741
124
5,617
—
Total current liabilities
28,963
17,373
12,014
(424)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,219
9,619
16,630
(30)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,160
5,160
—
—
Other liabilities
5,006
4,179
1,517
(690)
4
Total liabilities
65,348
36,331
30,161
(1,144)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,464
6,464
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(29,501)
(29,501)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
41,263
37,029
4,223
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,499)
(1,430)
(1,069)
—
Noncontrolling interests
32
34
208
(210)
9
Total shareholders' equity
15,759
12,596
4,281
(1,118)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 81,107
$ 48,927
$ 34,442
$ (2,262)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Financial Position
At December 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Energy &
Transportation
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,254
$ 8,428
$ 826
$ —
Receivables – trade and other
8,477
3,279
435
4,763
1,2
Receivables – finance
8,898
—
13,828
(4,930)
2
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,788
2,567
358
(137)
3
Inventories
14,038
14,038
—
—
Total current assets
43,455
28,312
15,447
(304)
Property, plant and equipment – net
12,090
8,172
3,918
—
Long-term receivables – trade and other
1,204
375
204
625
1,2
Long-term receivables – finance
12,707
—
13,358
(651)
2
Noncurrent deferred and refundable income taxes
1,840
2,396
105
(661)
4
Intangible assets
1,042
1,042
—
—
Goodwill
6,324
6,324
—
—
Other assets
4,131
3,388
1,952
(1,209)
5
Total assets
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
$ 5,404
$ 9
$ 5,395
$ —
Accounts payable
8,154
8,079
242
(167)
6
Accrued expenses
3,757
3,385
372
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
2,242
2,186
56
—
Customer advances
1,087
1,086
1
—
Dividends payable
595
595
—
—
Other current liabilities
2,256
1,773
642
(159)
4,7
Long-term debt due within one year
6,352
45
6,307
—
Total current liabilities
29,847
17,158
13,015
(326)
Long-term debt due after one year
26,033
9,772
16,287
(26)
8
Liability for postemployment benefits
5,592
5,592
—
—
Other liabilities
4,805
4,106
1,425
(726)
4
Total liabilities
66,277
36,628
30,727
(1,078)
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
6,398
6,398
919
(919)
9
Treasury stock
(27,643)
(27,643)
—
—
Profit employed in the business
39,282
35,390
3,881
11
9
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,553)
(799)
(754)
—
Noncontrolling interests
32
35
211
(214)
9
Total shareholders' equity
16,516
13,381
4,257
(1,122)
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 82,793
$ 50,009
$ 34,984
$ (2,200)
1
Elimination of receivables between ME&T and Financial Products.
2
Reclassification of ME&T's trade receivables purchased by Financial Products and Financial Products' wholesale inventory receivables.
3
Elimination of ME&T's insurance premiums that are prepaid to Financial Products.
4
Reclassification reflecting required netting of deferred tax assets/liabilities by taxing jurisdiction.
5
Elimination of other intercompany assets between ME&T and Financial Products.
6
Elimination of payables between ME&T and Financial Products.
7
Elimination of prepaid insurance in Financial Products' other liabilities.
8
Elimination of debt between ME&T and Financial Products.
9
Eliminations associated with ME&T's investments in Financial Products' subsidiaries.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 3,210
$ 2,868
$ 346
$ (4)
1
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,110
715
395
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
(283)
(232)
(51)
—
Other
49
(54)
(93)
196
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
283
(32)
12
303
2,3
Inventories
(2,003)
(2,003)
—
—
Accounts payable
427
396
11
20
2
Accrued expenses
(80)
(89)
9
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
(445)
(428)
(17)
—
Customer advances
514
515
(1)
—
Other assets – net
86
(44)
(25)
155
2
Other liabilities – net
(322)
(323)
149
(148)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
2,546
1,289
735
522
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(586)
(583)
(5)
2
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(688)
(11)
(683)
6
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
468
43
433
(8)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(6,705)
—
(7,175)
470
3
Collections of finance receivables
6,519
—
6,896
(377)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
615
(615)
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
21
—
21
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
—
3
(3)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(36)
(36)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
1
1
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
1,204
1,014
190
—
Investments in securities
(2,118)
(1,724)
(394)
—
Other – net
32
58
(26)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,888)
(1,238)
(125)
(525)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,187)
(1,187)
—
—
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
4
4
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(1,924)
(1,924)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(3)
—
3
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
4,015
—
4,015
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(4,246)
(13)
(4,233)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
(553)
(141)
(412)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(3,891)
(3,264)
(630)
3
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(7)
—
(7)
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(3,240)
(3,213)
(27)
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,263
8,433
830
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 6,023
$ 5,220
$ 803
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
Caterpillar Inc.
Supplemental Data for Cash Flow
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Millions of dollars)
Supplemental Consolidating Data
Consolidated
Machinery,
Financial
Products
Consolidating
Adjustments
Cash flow from operating activities:
Profit of consolidated and affiliated companies
$ 2,945
$ 2,933
$ 368
$ (356)
1,5
Adjustments for non-cash items:
Depreciation and amortization
1,173
772
401
—
Provision (benefit) for deferred income taxes
68
111
(43)
—
Other
(20)
74
(169)
75
2
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures:
Receivables – trade and other
(343)
(206)
11
(148)
2,3
Inventories
(1,179)
(1,180)
—
1
2
Accounts payable
893
871
2
20
2
Accrued expenses
22
93
(71)
—
Accrued wages, salaries and employee benefits
618
593
25
—
Customer advances
49
49
—
—
Other assets – net
(47)
(154)
15
92
2
Other liabilities – net
(133)
(157)
97
(73)
2
Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities
4,046
3,799
636
(389)
Cash flow from investing activities:
Capital expenditures – excluding equipment leased to others
(419)
(417)
(7)
5
2
Expenditures for equipment leased to others
(681)
(13)
(670)
2
2
Proceeds from disposals of leased assets and property, plant and equipment
636
49
595
(8)
2
Additions to finance receivables
(6,203)
—
(6,680)
477
3
Collections of finance receivables
5,580
—
6,095
(515)
3
Net intercompany purchased receivables
—
—
(78)
78
3
Proceeds from sale of finance receivables
27
—
27
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
1,000
2
(1,002)
4
Investments and acquisitions (net of cash acquired)
(398)
(398)
—
—
Proceeds from sale of businesses and investments (net of cash sold)
28
28
—
—
Proceeds from sale of securities
276
35
241
—
Investments in securities
(500)
(225)
(275)
—
Other – net
(63)
26
(89)
—
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
(1,717)
85
(839)
(963)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Dividends paid
(1,126)
(1,126)
(350)
350
5
Common stock issued, including treasury shares reissued
123
123
—
—
Common shares repurchased
(251)
(251)
—
—
Net intercompany borrowings
—
(2)
(1,000)
1,002
4
Proceeds from debt issued > 90 days
4,906
494
4,412
—
Payments on debt > 90 days
(5,966)
(1,902)
(4,064)
—
Short-term borrowings – net < 90 days
1,460
(6)
1,466
—
Other – net
(2)
(2)
—
—
Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities
(856)
(2,672)
464
1,352
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
3
(5)
8
—
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
1,476
1,207
269
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
9,366
8,822
544
—
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 10,842
$ 10,029
$ 813
$ —
1
Elimination of equity profit earned from Financial Products' subsidiaries partially owned by ME&T subsidiaries.
2
Elimination of non-cash adjustments and changes in assets and liabilities related to consolidated reporting.
3
Reclassification of Financial Products' cash flow activity from investing to operating for receivables that arose from the sale of inventory.
4
Elimination of net proceeds and payments to/from ME&T and Financial Products.
5
Elimination of dividend activity between Financial Products and ME&T.
View original content:
SOURCE Caterpillar Inc.