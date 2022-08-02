Global HR Research Continues to Lead the Background Screening Space by Announcing Four New Integrations with Key HCM and ATS Partners

GHRR launches modern, seamless integrations with, AviontéBOLD, JobDiva and Oracle HCM delivering best-in-class background screening solutions

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR), a leader in employment screening technology and services, has strategically integrated its advanced employment screening solutions with the industry's leading recruitment and human capital management software platforms: AviontéBOLD, JobDiva and Oracle HCM,. The launch of these four strategic integrations demonstrates GHRR's focus on being the best choice for high-volume, regulated employers looking to leverage modern, compliant screening technology. It represents another high-growth milestone for GHRR and, more importantly, for its joint customers with these platforms. These advanced integrations will simplify and streamline talent acquisition, onboarding and screening for middle-market and enterprise employers. "We are dedicated to delivering the most expansive features and functionality to serve the specific needs of discerning employers and human resource decision-makers as well as their teams in a wide variety of industries. These critical partnerships are part of a strategic roadmap to support our mission to be the best employment screening option in the market," said Brandon Phillips, GHRR founder and chief revenue officer. "Our sharp focus on exceeding our client's expectations and our accelerated growth have firmly established our increased value as a technical and business partner recognized by leading HCM technology companies around the world."

With just a few clicks, AviontéBOLD, JobDiva and Oracle HCM clients can now access GHRR's employment screening platform to accelerate the candidate pre-hire process at scale without leaving their main HCM or ATS solution. The integrated technology improves the candidate and employee experience while driving recruitment, staffing and HR productivity and decreasing critical time to talent to gain a competitive advantage. For these reasons and many others, GHRR has made it its mission to prove that together, its services and technology are better by every measure.

Other key benefits:

Workflows – Better workflows, report grading and report management with the ability to set permissions for each user to control visibility into specific areas of the screening process

Compliance – Platform automation and superior business intelligence for peace of mind and, for staffing firms, easier management of a variety of clients with different state requirements

Candidate experience – Use of smart forms and smart automation with geolocation and data pre-population to streamline the candidate experience and complete the hiring process faster than competitors

Speed of integration availability – GHRR's integration methodology is modern and industry leading. With GHRR's streamlined approach, a client will be able to leverage the integrated solution within days to a few short weeks versus the industry average of months

GHRR offers its partners' clients a flexible and intuitive web platform that's also mobile-enabled. The GHRR solution is built on scalable, sustainable infrastructure with uptime exceeding 99%.

About GHRR:

Better by every measure.

Global HR Research (GHRR.com) has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50, Forbes's Largest Private Companies, and Inc's Top 5000 companies across the U.S. by leveraging its proprietary employment screening platform, Clairiti, and a team of expert consultants. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded for over a decade by the industry's most influential associations and news publications, including HRO Today magazine's "Bakers Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers for the past nine years. And GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), as recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) and by SHRM as an accredited educational resource. Its advanced proprietary platform gives its customers a set of employment screening, compliance and risk management solutions and a comprehensive set of tools that help them make better hiring decisions faster. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for its customers. In short, GHRR provides better data intelligence, better technology and better teams.

About Avionté

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, healthcare, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits, boost productivity and grow their businesses.

About JobDiva

JobDiva, the global leader in talent acquisition, talent management and applicant-tracking technology, is delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruiting industry. A powerful cloud solution, JobDiva combines CRM synchronization with all major job boards and VMS providers, BI analytics, a mobile app, and the largest resume database in the world to deliver staffing solutions with unmatched speed and precision.

About Oracle HCM

Natively built for the cloud, Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management is a complete solution connecting every human resource process from hire to retire. It provides a consistent experience across devices, enables one source of truth for HR data to improve decision-making, and empowers its clients with market-leading innovation to address their needs today and into the future. This is what Oracle calls work made human.

