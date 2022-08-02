Goldfish Swim School Makes a Big Splash in the First Half of 2022

Resilient Swim School Franchise Celebrates Innovation, Growth and Making a Difference

TROY, Mich., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldfish Swim School Franchising, LLC, the premier learn-to-swim franchise concept, is celebrating making big waves and hitting new milestones in the first half of 2022. After receiving Franchise Innovation Awards from Franchise Update Media for "Best PR Campaign" and "Most Innovative Employee Hiring," having four franchisees recognized as Franchisees of the Year by the International Franchise Association, and being ranked #53 on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 – number one in its category for the sixth year in a row! – the nation's state-of-the-art swim school is set up for smooth waters ahead.

Goldfish Swim School has made a big splash so far in 2022 with industry award wins, C-Suite growth and 28 new schools signed and 8 new schools opened in the first six months of the year. Pictured: Founders Jenny and Chris McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School Franchising President, Andrew McCuiston and Goldfish Swim School Brand Ambassadors – Four-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Ryan Murphy and Four-Time Olympic Swimming Medalist & First African American World Record Holder, Cullen Jones. (PRNewswire)

With 28 new schools signed and 8 new schools opened in the first six months of the year, Goldfish Swim School's rapid expansion is fueling its mission to provide an inviting and safe place where kids overcome their fears, learn to swim, respect the water and have lots of fun while doing it.

Through its proprietary philosophy, the Science of SwimPlay®, focused on teaching swim and safety skills while building character through guided play, Goldfish Swim School's certified instructors now provide GOLDEN experiences to over 200,000 students every week!

Goldfish Swim School's recognition for innovative hiring stems from their efforts to support franchisees by differentiating Goldfish Swim School as an employer. As a data-driven organization, they conducted immense research with the support of MarTec to identify and understand the ideal team member persona. While other businesses were furiously throwing out higher hourly rates and perks, they enlisted feedback showing this generation of current team members cared more about making an impact, and focused on their work environment and the effect the work can have in the community and in careers.

Just ahead of summer, the franchise launched its second annual National Water Safety Month 'Safer Swimmer Pledge' campaign to help families prioritize water safety and drowning prevention. The award-winning campaign , in which Goldfish Swim School donated $1 for each virtual pledge to the USA Swimming Foundation , the philanthropic arm of USA Swimming, reached over 450 million people and was recognized at this year's Franchise Customer Experience Conference. Due to its expansive reach and success, Goldfish Swim School's total donation now exceeds more than $250,000 for the USA Swimming Foundation. These funds champion Goldfish Swim School's goal of providing the opportunity for every child across the country to learn to swim.

As the brand continues its expansion, founders Jenny and Chris McCuiston are also celebrating a more personal, "full-circle" moment. Since opening the first Goldfish Swim School in Birmingham, MI in 2006, they've grown the franchise to over 133 locations in the U.S. and Canada. Later this year, they will open their second franchise location in West Bloomfield, Michigan - this time alongside Andrew McCuiston, President of Goldfish Swim School Franchising. The trio plan to build upon their unique experience as both franchisor and franchisee – a perspective giving them unique visibility into both sides of the business to help with making the franchise stronger.

"We are so excited to open our new Michigan school to help even more children in the metro Detroit area have access to quality swim lessons," said Jenny McCuiston, Co-Founder and Visionary of Goldfish Swim School. "After helping so many families throughout the years, navigating our way through the pandemic and coming back stronger than ever, we're proud to have built a close-knit franchise system that's become our extended family."

In addition, the brand recently promoted the entire VP Suite to C-Suite executives. This decision was fueled by Goldfish Swim School's record growth and the Extraordinary Results the brand has seen under the leadership team's direction. The change will not only play into its strategy going forward, but will open up the opportunity for additional growth and solidifies its position as true leaders in the franchise space.

Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years, teaching children how to be safer in and around the water. The school offers swim lessons and programs using a proprietary philosophy, The Science of SwimPlay®, to build life skills both in and out of the water using play-based learning in a fun and safe environment. Goldfish Swim School's number one focus and main priority is always the same – educating children on water safety while teaching them how to swim and respect the water.

The brand is seeking qualified, active and engaged individuals who are involved with their community, have a passion for water safety, and are hungry to dive into the world of franchising. Today, with over 120+ locations in development across 34 states and Canada, the Goldfish Swim School is on track for strategic franchise expansion.

For more information on Goldfish Swim School, please visit https://www.goldfishswimschool.com/ .

About Goldfish Swim School

Founded by husband and wife team Chris and Jenny McCuiston, Goldfish Swim School provides swim lessons and water safety instruction to infants and children ages four months to 12 years. Classes are offered by specially trained instructors in a safe, child-friendly and fun environment using their research-based philosophy called The Science of SwimPlay®. Headquartered in Troy, Michigan, Goldfish Swim School was established in Birmingham, Michigan in 2006, and opened its first franchise location in 2009. Recently, the brand was recognized by Entrepreneur in its Franchise 500® ranking, Franchise Times' Fast & Serious List, and Inc. Magazine's Top 5000. Goldfish Swim School is currently in the process of expanding franchise opportunities throughout North America, with more than 133 schools open, and an additional 120+ in development in more than 30 states and Canada.

Media Contact: Greg Avdoian, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300, gavdoian@fishmanpr.com

(PRNewsfoto/Goldfish Swim School) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Goldfish Swim School