NFTs with a mission- HUSL is aiming to help thousands break free of their 9-5 jobs!

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jonathan Bodnar of HUSL NFT is excited to offer an escape from the 9-5 lifestyle with HUSL NFTs. The project features 5,000 fully-developed, automated, online businesses wrapped and sold as NFTs! HUSL's main goal is for each business to yield ongoing residual income for thousands of people.

Driven by a passion to have a positive impact on the world, Jonathan wants to make financial freedom a reality with HUSL. This is why each NFT will give you access to a business management dashboard that will allow you to allocate & pay for ad spends, manage customer relations, grow your SEO and organic marketing, and purchase done-for-you services for your new company.

Each business also comes with essential ingredients to success such as: a pre-made brand, carefully-curated marketing materials, and ready-to-go ads hand-crafted by Apollo Eleven's growth experts. The user experience is designed to be simple & seamless for each NFT owner.

To fund the vision, HUSL is releasing 1,000 Founders Cards minted as NFTs. Each Founders Card will be eligible to collect staking rewards generated from transactions within the HUSL Ecosystem; including NFT sales, managed ad spends and revenue from the 5,000 businesses. Founders Cards come with day one perks like a business academy, automatic whitelist, and a dollar-for-dollar discount off minting one of the 5,000 businesses!

To prove the value of what we're offering the HUSL community, we are going to grow one of the 5,000 businesses to $10,000 in recurring monthly revenue, in front of the entire Discord community, using the same tools and resources that will be available to you after mint. Then, we're just going to give it away. Check out #business-giveaway in HUSL's discord for more info!

These businesses will be built to help individuals find freedom, provide for their families, and help those around them all at once! HUSL works to transform clients' lives from that of a 9-5 to a life of freedom and positive social impact. We believe that the best way to find wealth is to give it.

About Jonathan Bodnar

Jonathan was homeless eleven years ago, but he had the desire to go to theological college. He searched online for the best way to make money online (at that time), the first skill listed was web design. So like many entrepreneurs, he taught himself the necessary skills, and eventually started his first business in web design.

Prior to HUSL, Bodnar also created "Apollo Eleven," a marketing and software development agency that have brought brands to 10x growth within 90 days! Additionally, he built and marketed SAAS products in 15 industries.

As of today, Bodnar has built and sold multi-million dollar companies. His goal is to create an impact with everything he does, which is why all of his companies give away 10% of gross revenue.

He is now passionate about bringing his knowledge and passion of positive social impact to the NFT world with HUSL NFT.

About HUSL

HUSL is about impact. Our mission is to free thousands of people from their 9-5s into a life of freedom and impact. We believe that the best way to find wealth is to give it.

HUSL is building 5,000 fully automated, online businesses wrapped and sold as NFTs. Each HUSL business will come with a pre-made brand, marketing materials, and ready-to-go ads hand-crafted by our growth experts. These businesses will be built to help you buy your freedom, provide for your family, and help those around you.

Each NFT will give you access to your business management dashboard that will allow you to pay for ad spending, manage customers, grow your SEO and organic marketing, or purchase done-for-you services for your new company.

HUSL is changing lives daily through our NFT offerings, community-raised funds for various charities, and 10% of the revenue going directly to non-profit organizations. Be a part of changing online businesses forever, making a difference, and building the future you never thought possible! Be part of the HUSL!

