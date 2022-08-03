DISH Network Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) reported revenue totaling $4.21 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, compared to $4.49 billion for the corresponding period in 2021.

Net income attributable to DISH Network totaled $523 million for the second quarter 2022, compared to $671 million for the year-ago quarter.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.82 for the second quarter, compared to $1.06 per share during the same period in 2021.

Pay-TV

Net pay-TV subscribers decreased approximately 257,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of approximately 67,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 9.99 million pay-TV subscribers, including 7.79 million DISH TV subscribers and 2.20 million SLING TV subscribers.

Wireless

Retail wireless net subscribers decreased by approximately 210,000 in the second quarter, compared to a net decrease of 201,000 in the year-ago quarter.

The company closed the quarter with 7.87 million retail wireless subscribers.

Additional Details

Detailed financial data and other information are available in DISH Network's Form 10-Q for the quarter ending June 30, 2022, filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. DISH Network will host its second quarter 2022 financial results conference call today at noon ET.

Participant conference numbers: (800) 289-0720 (U.S.) and (323) 701-0160; Conference ID: 4146227.

A webcast replay will be available on DISH's Investor Relations website at http://ir.dish.com , and will remain available for 48 hours.

About DISH

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

For company information, visit about.dish.com























Quarterly Metrics Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020





















Other Data:



















Pay-TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 9.988 10.245 10.707 10.980 10.993 11.060 11.290 11.423 11.272 11.323 DISH TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 7.791 7.993 8.221 8.424 8.554 8.686 8.816 8.965 9.017 9.012 Sling TV subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 2.197 2.252 2.486 2.556 2.439 2.374 2.474 2.458 2.255 2.311 Pay-TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.257) (0.462) (0.273) (0.013) (0.067) (0.230) (0.133) 0.116 (0.096) (0.413) DISH TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.202) (0.228) (0.203) (0.130) (0.132) (0.130) (0.149) (0.087) (0.040) (0.132) Sling TV subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.055) (0.234) (0.070) 0.117 0.065 (0.100) 0.016 0.203 (0.056) (0.281) Pay-TV ARPU $ 101.30 $ 99.44 $ 97.53 $ 96.31 $ 96.32 $ 93.63 $ 94.47 $ 91.79 $ 92.17 $ 88.76 DISH TV subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.156 0.159 0.200 0.224 0.201 0.210 0.235 0.292 0.268 0.299 DISH TV churn rate 1.51 % 1.59 % 1.61 % 1.39 % 1.29 % 1.30 % 1.44 % 1.41 % 1.14 % 1.54 % DISH TV SAC $ 980 $ 1,088 $ 789 $ 824 $ 890 $ 790 $ 842 $ 864 $ 834 $ 861





















Wireless subscribers, as of period end (in millions) 7.867 8.203 8.546 8.774 8.895 8.894 9.055 9.418 - - Wireless subscriber additions, gross (in millions) 0.793 0.796 0.826 0.888 0.944 1.032 0.989 1.104 - - Wireless subscriber additions (losses), net (in millions) (0.210) (0.343) (0.245) (0.121) (0.201) (0.161) (0.363) (0.212) - - Wireless ARPU $ 37.90 $ 37.72 $ 38.76 $ 39.25 $ 39.10 $ 38.89 $ 38.32 $ 38.17 - - Wireless churn rate 4.39 % 4.64 % 4.95 % 4.67 % 4.33 % 4.44 % 4.88 % 4.64 % - -

