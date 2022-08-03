E Source Forum 2022 is prepared to Empower the Sustainable Utility

Celebrating 35 years as the premier utility conference with insights from utility peers

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source is thrilled to announce that 2022 marks the 35th year of the annual E Source Forum. To celebrate, the Forum will facilitate networking and collaboration among utility professionals from across the US and Canada, while offering information and best practices from highly regarded industry experts. The conference will be held at the Sheraton Denver Downtown, September 13–16, 2022.

The theme, Empowering the Sustainable Utility, will prepare attendees to prioritize:

Honoring a commitment to environmental responsibly

Ensuring safety and reliability

Serving all customers equitably

Maintaining a bottom line that enables innovation and community support

"I'm excited to dedicate this year's E Source Forum to helping every utility do the hard but important work it takes to become a Sustainable Utility," says Michael Carter, president of Research and Advisory at E Source. "Let's have the difficult conversations now to equip ourselves for the inevitable changes ahead."

Jennifer Montague, senior vice president and CCO of NiSource, will kick off the event as the keynote speaker. Montague's session, "What it means to be a Sustainable Utility," will take place on Wednesday, September 14, at 9:00 a.m. Montague and E Source leaders will discuss how they and others are tackling some of the energy industry's biggest challenges.

The E Source Forum will conclude by focusing on the important topic of equity. Quinn Parker, founder and CEO of Encolor, will close out the event on Friday, September 16, at 10:45 a.m. with "How to make equity part of your day-to-day work." Parker will emphasize that equity needs to transform from a task or project into something that's ingrained in daily activities.

To learn more, view the agenda, and register to attend, visit www.esource.com/forum2022.

