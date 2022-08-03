The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. Announces New Association President Timothy Braniff

QUANTICO, Va., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Board of FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) announces the appointment of Timothy Braniff during his official swearing-in ceremony held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at the FBINAA 58th National Annual Training Conference held in Cleveland, Ohio.

President Braniff was sworn in by Commander Jim Mack from the Lacey Police Department, and Mr. Dave Bangart from the Office of Insurance Commissioner. President Braniff succeeds now Past President Ken Truver, Chief, Borough of Castle Shannon (PA).

President Braniff is currently a Plans & Prevention Program Manager in Emergency Management with Sound Transit. He started his law enforcement career in 1983 as a police officer in Zillah, Washington, before being hired by the Washington State Patrol (WSP).

He transitioned to Undersheriff in Thurston County in 2011 after retiring from the WSP where he last served as a Captain. He retired as Undersheriff in Thurston County after serving 10 years. He has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, and Associates Degree in Business. He is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Session 226 and is the Past President of the Washington Chapter of the FBINAA.

President Braniff continues to serve on the IACP Transnational Crime Committee, and as Chair of True Responders Charity along with being active in several community organizations and advisory boards. One of Tim's twin sons is a police officer in Lacey, WA. Tim lives in Thurston County with his wife Kari as they enjoy family time plus visiting the desert in Southern California.

President Braniff has been serving on the FBINAA National Board for the past seven years and will serve as the Association President until August 1, 2023.

The FBI National Academy Associates looks forward to the leadership of President Braniff.

About the FBI National Academy Associates, Inc.

The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to providing the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, leadership training, and information to law enforcement executives around the world. The Association's Mission is "Impacting communities by providing and promoting law enforcement leadership through training and networking." Association members are graduates of the prestigious FBI National Academy Program. The FBINAA has nearly 16,000 members representing all 50 US states, over 8,200 law enforcement agencies, and 194 countries worldwide. The FBINAA is the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world. Located in Quantico, VA, the FBINAA is a non-political organization and is not affiliated with any special interest group.

