HUB INTERNATIONAL BUILDS RETIREMENT AND WEALTH ADVISORY SERVICES WITH ACQUISITION OF THE ASSETS OF WEALTHPLAN ADVISORS, LLC IN ARIZONA

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of WealthPlan Advisors, LLC (WealthPlan Advisors). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, WealthPlan Advisors is an independent investment advisor providing retirement plan and investment consulting. WealthPlan Advisors has nearly 600 clients with assets of more than $2.3 billion as of March 2022.

"Expanding our retirement and wealth advisory services in our region is of critical importance as we continue to add value for our clients and as their needs continue to grow," said Randy Perkins, President of Hub Southwest.

"We are excited to welcome the whole WealthPlan Advisors team and clients to Hub," said Joe DeNoyior, President of Hub Retirement and Wealth Management. "WealthPlan Advisors will be a tremendous asset to our clients and will allow us to continue expanding our retirement and wealth planning services in the Southwest and across the U.S."

The WealthPlan Advisors team will join the Hub Southwest region.

"Joining Hub is an exciting new chapter for our firm," said Scott Schlappi, President of WealthPlan Advisors. "Hub continues to grow in the retirement and wealth planning space, and the amount of talent, resources and tools they have is a win for us and will greatly benefit our clients."

WealthPlan Advisors was represented by Wise Rhino Group for the transaction.

About Hub Retirement and Private Wealth

Hub Retirement and Private Wealth ("RPW") offers institutional and retirement services to for-profit and not-for-profit organizations and customized private wealth management services to individuals and families. Employees of Hub International offer securities through partner Broker Dealers not affiliated with Hub. Employees of Hub provide advisory services through both affiliated and unaffiliated Registered Investment Advisors (RIA). Global Retirement Partners, LLC, Millennium Advisory Services, Inc, TCG Advisors, Hub Investment Advisors, LLC, HUB International Investment Advisory Services, Inc., and Sheridan Road Advisors, LLC are wholly owned subsidiaries of Hub International. Learn more about Hub Retirement and Private Wealth.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

