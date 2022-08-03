InventHelp Inventor Develops Delicious and Healthy Coffee Option (OCC-1613)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Majority of my family suffer from diabetes," said the inventor from Lake Forest, Calif., "so I created INSTANT COFFEE with added health benefits that would allow individuals to drink coffee without adding sugar. My design would offer a delicious and healthy coffee option that can be prepared and enjoyed in a matter of minutes."

The invention provides a delicious and healthy alternative to conventional coffees. In doing so, it offers a great aroma. It also enhances flavor and taste and it could help to decrease inflammation and relieve chronic pain. The invention features an all-organic design that is easy to prepare and enjoy so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1613, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

