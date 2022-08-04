Foundry Director of Economic and Community Development Adrian Hale Named 2022 IGNITE Award Finalist

Award Recognizes Young Leaders on Personal and Professional Accomplishments

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundry Digital LLC ("Foundry"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group ("DCG") focused on empowering a decentralized infrastructure and progressing the digital asset mining and staking industry, announced that the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce selected Foundry's Director of Economic and Community Development Adrian Hale as an IGNITE Award finalist. The award recognizes outstanding contributions in the areas of personal and professional accomplishments, leadership, and community service.

With Adrian Hale's community-focused mindset, Foundry's ROC The Block fellowship program is empowering recent RCSD graduates to become contributing members of the blockchain community through education, exposure, expertise, and employment. The pathway program encourages recent RCSD graduates to join a two-year industry-based curriculum within Foundry, providing hands-on training, competitive salaries, and benefits.

Before entering the crypto industry, Adrian worked to improve educational outcomes for the community's youth and enhance the quality of the Rochester regional workforce. He was the youngest Greater Rochester Chamber executive in the organization's history, creating its talent, workforce development, and education initiatives office. Hale was also nominated for and awarded various leadership and community-focused awards throughout his professional career, including the Center for Teen Empowerment Award, Champion for Youth Leadership Award, two ROC Black Men Achieve Awards, and 40 Under 40 recognitions.

Hale said, "I am grateful for this recognition from the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce. My goal will always be to give back to the Rochester community and contribute to the region's economic progress by doing what I can today until I can do more tomorrow. I also congratulate my fellow finalists for their personal and professional achievements across the Rochester and Finger Lakes region."

Foundry's VP of Operations Andrea Childs stated, "I've had the pleasure of witnessing Adrian's dedication to the Rochester community both inside and outside of Foundry. I'm excited to see how he will continue to prioritize and bring community to the forefront of Foundry's mission to empower a decentralized infrastructure."

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bob Duffy said, "Greater Rochester's future is bright because of young leaders like our Greater Rochester Chamber IGNITE Award finalists. They exemplify the community-driven nature that is characteristic of so many young leaders and make us proud with the efforts that they are putting into our region. Each of these individuals has impacted the lives of so many through their professional success, community service, and leadership. We look forward to celebrating them in August and seeing what comes next for these exemplary young leaders."

About Foundry Digital LLC

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry Digital LLC was created to meet the institutional demand for better capital access, efficiency, and transparency in the digital asset mining and staking industry. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, Foundry leverages its institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to empower participants within the crypto ecosystem by providing the tools they need to build tomorrow's decentralized infrastructure. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

About Digital Currency Group, Inc.

Founded in 2015, Digital Currency Group is a global enterprise that builds, buys, and invests in blockchain companies all over the world. Today, DCG sits at the epicenter of the industry, backing more than 200 companies in 30+ countries. In addition to its investment portfolio, DCG is the parent company of some of the leading companies in the industry, including Grayscale Investments, Genesis Trading, CoinDesk, Foundry Digital, Luno, and TradeBlock.

View original content:

SOURCE Foundry