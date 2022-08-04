Introducing Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails, A New Range of Premium Ready-To-Enjoy Beverages

The Miami-Inspired Pre-Mixed Drinks Line Is Perfect For Warm-Weather Sipping

MIAMI, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Haig Club is making a splash this summer with the launch of a new line of delicious ready-to-drink beverages: Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails. Crafted with a base of Haig Club Clubman Whisky, soda and natural flavors, the brand-new, pre-mixed effervescent drinks are available in Ginger Lime & Soda and Citrus Yuzu & Soda. Designed in partnership with Haig Club brand partner and Inter Miami CF (IMCF) co-owner David Beckham, these elevated canned cocktails were inspired by the vibrancy of Miami. The cans became available throughout South Florida beginning in mid-July 2022.

Packaged in the same electric blue as the brand's striking whisky bottle, Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails are convenient for warm-weather moments, whether enjoyed on the beach, poolside or while watching IMCF games. These pre-mixed cocktails taste delicious cold, straight from the can or poured over ice with a slice of citrus.

David Beckham said, "Miami is such a special place to me. It is a city with a unique and energetic spirit and it is these qualities that not only inspired me to bring my football club here, but also inspired the new Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails. I'm really excited that locals and visitors can now enjoy these delicious, one-of-a-kind drinks, whether they are at the beach or in the stadium."

These fresh-tasting drinks are expertly crafted to honor David Beckham's penchant for smooth luxury, accentuating the light, smooth taste of Haig Club Clubman. The whisky base gives these canned cocktails subtle notes of butterscotch, green apple and a lingering hint of cinnamon spice, while premium ingredients like fiery ginger root and bright citrus provide complexity and nuance. The Ginger Lime & Soda flavor begins with an aroma of fresh ginger and a hint of spice, followed by a taste of crisp ginger ale with undertones of scotch, finishing with sweet ginger and a twist of lime. The Citrus Yuzu & Soda flavor starts with an aroma of juicy citrus, followed by a taste of fresh lemon and rindy yuzu, finishing with a hint of sweet, candied lemon. Topped with bubbly seltzer, the result is a balanced and delicious ready-to-enjoy cocktail, perfect for sipping this summer.

Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails are available to purchase on ReserveBar, Drizly.com, the Drizly app and in select alcohol retailers in South Florida. The canned cocktails are sold individually and in packs of four with a suggested retail price of $3.99 and $14.99 respectively.

ABOUT HAIG CLUB

Founded in partnership with global icon David Beckham, Haig Club is a sophisticated whisky designed for the modern world. Launched in the U.S in South Florida as the official whisky of the Inter Miami CF, Haig Club Clubman is crafted to honor Beckham's penchant for smooth luxury. This versatile whisky can stand alone, complement other ingredients when mixed into a drink and serve as the perfect bright and bold base for Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails. To learn more about Haig Club, please visit www.haigclub.com/en or follow @haigclub on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practices. Follow Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA .

Please Drink Responsibly. HAIG CLUB GINGER LIME & CITRUS YUZU. Scotch Whisky Mixed With Soda And Natural Flavors. 5.8% Alc/Vol. Haig Club Canning Co., STE. Genevieve, MD.

