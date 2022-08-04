From Montreal to LA, Dulcedo rebrands from solely a model agency to multidisciplinary powerhouse representing world's top sports and media stars

Dulcedo rebrands to showcase talent depth across pro sports, film, television, modeling, and gaming

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Though it began as a modeling agency, Dulcedo has grown to represent talents across an array of industries: celebrity, influencer, athlete, and gaming representation. Dustin Poirier, Theo Von, Sarah Nurse, Javon "Wanna" Walton (Euphoria, Umbrella Academy, Samaritan), and Shina Novalinga are a few of Dulcedo's household names outside of modeling.

The goal with the rebrand was to individualize each branch of the company while weaving a common thread throughout to unite. "For many years, we were still perceived as a standard modeling agency when in reality, we were representing talents across all spectrums and across North America," says Karim S. Leduc, CEO and Co-Founder of Dulcedo. "It was time to shift and rework our branding. We wanted each branch to have its own personality and identity but still share a strong connection."

To take on this task, Leduc contracted art director, Catherine Pelletier, to make his vision come to life. "We incorporated the symbolic rings into each branch logo. The rings unite us all. It's a powerful symbol that expresses our presence globally and that we are all interconnected. We each have our own unique and distinct talents and industries but at the end of the day, we are all Dulcedo. And Dulcedo, we shall always remain," says Leduc.

For the better part of a decade, Dulcedo has grown from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down. The company has made multiple, successful mergers and acquisitions, employs staff across North America, launched its rapidly growing Gaming & Entertainment division during the pandemic, recently signed actor and boxer Javon "Wanna" Walton of Euphoria fame, and plans to accelerate their digital marketing services by launching new branches to cater to market needs.

"Who knows what the future holds for Dulcedo! Perhaps a PR branch, a television and theatrical branch — anything is possible. The sky's the limit!"

About Dulcedo: Founded in 2008, in Montréal, Dulcedo Management Group is a global multi-disciplinary talent management agency with head offices in Montréal and Toronto with a talent roster from all over the world. Dulcedo currently has four branches, representing talents within the Modeling, Sports, Influencer, and Gaming industries. Visit www.dulcedo.com to learn more.

