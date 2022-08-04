OMNIPRESENT LAUNCHES OMNIACADEMY TO EMPOWER HR PROS TO HIRE AND ONBOARD GLOBAL TALENT

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global employment partner Omnipresent today launches the OmniAcademy, a free online learning platform dedicated to helping HR professionals and senior leaders to grow successful, international businesses with ease.

Developed by Omnipresent's team of HR experts, the OmniAcademy's first course - 'Everything you need to know about international hiring' - comprises 13 step-by-step videos with downloadable guides for time-strapped teams. This is the first in a series of courses, and those who complete them will receive certification for the skills developed in each course.

The launch of the OmniAcademy comes at a time when 96% of HR professionals are facing challenges with 'future of work initiatives', but 47% 'don't know the best tactics or tools to overcome these issues'.¹ All this in a post-pandemic world where they are tasked with delivering hybrid and remote set-ups, while maintaining a positive employee experience.

CEO and Co-founder of Omnipresent, Matthew Wilson says, 'We founded Omnipresent on the belief that borderless hiring is a key component in the future of work. And with organisations looking increasingly further afield to hire the best talent in a competitive market, HR leaders need to be equipped with the right information to guarantee a positive employee experience, wherever their employees are based. However, we know first hand that this can be extremely complex - our team of over 400 is currently based in 53 countries, so we've had to navigate these very challenges ourselves. This is why we've created the OmniAcademy: to help HR teams make the most of global work and create a seamless experience for their employees.'

About Omnipresent

Founded in 2019, Global employment partner Omnipresent provides client-focused, tech-enabled business solutions combined with personalized expertise to support hiring people globally. Businesses looking to go global can hire and manage employees compliantly in more than 160 countries through the OmniPlatform, Omnipresent's proprietary digital platform and SaaS product. Companies can easily integrate HR administrative duties, including payroll, expenses, taxes, and benefits, to let them focus on growing their business. As a fully remote company with no corporate headquarters, Omnipresent has grown from a team of two to more than 400 people in 50+ countries worldwide.

