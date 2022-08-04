SoftwareReviews' Latest Report Reveals the Best IT Service Management Solutions to Improve Service Ticket Resolution

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 IT Service Management (ITSM) Emotional Footprint, with seven top software providers identified as Champions in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces.

IT Service Management - Enterprise (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

ITSM software supports the various processes carried out by an IT department's service desk, such as service request fulfillment, incident management, and problem management. As many employees around the world continue to work remotely, organizations are rapidly increasing their digital transformation efforts with a focus on hyperautomation and AI-powered service management to help resolve service tickets faster, saving both time and money.

To support organizations searching for the right ITSM software for their unique needs, SoftwareReviews has identified the top ITSM software providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 1,475 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise IT Service Management Software Champions are as follows:

The 2022 Midmarket IT Service Management Software Champions are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate ITSM providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' IT Service Management dedicated category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

IT Service Management - Midmarket (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Logo (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews