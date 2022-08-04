TALKSHOPLIVE® TO EXCLUSIVELY STREAM HIGHLIGHTS FROM GARTH: LIVE FROM CENTRAL PARK IN CELEBRATION OF THE CONCERT'S 25TH ANNIVERSARY ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Garth Brooks announced on Good Morning America that talkshoplive®, the leading social selling, online network, will exclusively stream highlights from Garth: Live from Central Park for the first time since 1997 on this Sunday, August 7, in celebration of the concert's 25th anniversary.

Brooks will go live from Studio G in Nashville during this special talkshoplive® event to cut in and intersperse live commentary as he showcases some of his favorite moments from his 1997 historic musical event. On August 7, 1997, an estimated one million people showed up to the once-in-a-lifetime concert. The HBO special was the most-watched special on cable television in 1997, drawing 14.6 million television viewers. It was also nominated for six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Performance in a Variety or Music Program; and Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special.

"Time is a friend to all things good, and the Central Park Concert will forever remain a GREAT chapter in our story," said Garth Brooks.

Earlier this week on Monday, August 1, Garth Brooks joined live from his studio on talkshoplive® with SiriusXM The Highway's Storme Warren for the release party of The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years. Brooks shared some of the stories that are included in The Anthology, Part II highlighting special moments from the concert in Central Park. During the episode on talkshoplive®, Brooks also spotlighted the influence of others close to him as he embarked on this journey, answered questions from fans, and noted that The Anthology starts in a "whirlwind." To watch the episode on talkshoplive®, please visit https://talkshop.live/watch/0AEtmX1I5Gm5 .

In The Anthology, Part II, Brooks picks up where he left off in The Anthology, Part I: The First Five Years, telling his story in his own words and offering fascinating insights to the music industry, his career, and personal life from 1996-2001. It also takes an in-depth look at the stories behind the songs and Garth's recording sessions for "Fresh Horses," "Sevens," "The Limited Series," "Double Live," and "Scarecrow" and contains a 6-disc set of musical highlights from albums released during that time including two previously unreleased recordings including a new duet with Trisha Yearwood. In addition to the music, The Next Five Years chronicles Garth's 24-hour signing session at Fan Fair in 1996 that demonstrated his powerful connection to his fans. It also explains the reason for the delay in the release of Sevens and his decision to announce his retirement. The Anthology, Part II: The Next Five Years with the limited edition silver sleeve is available for purchase here exclusively on talkshoplive®.

About TalkShopLive®

talkshoplive® is the leading livestreaming, social selling online network. Sellers showcase their products via live shows, displaying product details and chat in real-time, with customers who can purchase with one click on the Buy button. Shoppable video content created on the platform can be shared and embedded on multiple sites and social platforms, eliminating all click-through and creating multiple points of purchase. The platform and iOS app are full service for sellers - from live show creation to order processing to ease of shipping and payouts. Buyers are able to access unlimited channels and live product shows. With talkshoplive®, buying has never been more interactive and entertaining.

An incredible lineup of stars and brands have launched their own talkshoplive® channels including Oprah Winfrey, Walmart, Best Buy, Fred Segal, Condé Nast, Hearst, BuzzFeed, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Dude Perfect, Dolly Parton, Alicia Keys, Julie Andrews, Meghan Trainor, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patti LaBelle, Drew Barrymore, Rachael Ray, Ree Drummond, Jamie Foxx, Tim Tebow, Kristin Cavallari, Tim McGraw, Jenna Dewan, Leslie Jordan, Michelle Williams, Kathy Ireland Worldwide and many more.

