Dr. John Kahen Voted Top Hair Surgeon by Ritz Carlton Experience's Magazine

This recent award is one of many for the doctor who continues to shine in all that he does. Hollywood is a town often portrayed as glamour and vanity-obsessed with plastic and cosmetic surgery at its root. Nevertheless, world-renowned hair restoration surgeon Dr. John Kahen brings consciousness, innovation, and empowerment to a roster of clients ranging from Hollywood elite to fortune 500 CEOs looking to be their best selves on screen and in the boardroom. The importance of our hair extends beyond the superficial presentation and deep into our subconscious and self-image. Through time, culture, and religion, hair has been a sacred symbol of strength, respect, confidence, health, and belonging.

These are values Dr. Kahen exemplifies. Dr. Kahen entered private practice exclusively as a hair restoration surgeon in Beverly Hills in 2007 and proudly retains membership with the International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.

He is one of the first hair surgeons to apply the science of Platelet Rich Plasma in hair restoration, prioritizing award-winning results and long-lasting healthy hair that breeds confidence. Fellow celebrity plastic surgeons trust Dr. Kahen's reputation, and he has received the "Aesthetic Award." for three consecutive years. Dr. Kahen has been featured in Robb Report Best of the Best, Newsweek Top Doctors, ESPN, CNN, CNBC, Marketwatch, BBC, USA Today, New York Times, Los Angeles Times, U.K. Daily Mail, and Beverly Hills Times Magazine. The only thing more impressive than Dr. Kahen's resume and awards is the love he earns from his happily satisfied clients.

