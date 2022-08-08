Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Another Day Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Another Day Limited ("AnotherDay"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2016, AnotherDay is a UK-based risk management consultancy, helping organizations across 90 countries pre-empt and prepare for complex threats, react to crises and investigate criminality through the use of intelligence and technology. The firm has worked with Gallagher since its inception providing clients with specialist risk management and crisis response services. The firm is headed up by Jake Hernandez who will continue to run the business.

"I am delighted to welcome the AnotherDay team to Gallagher. This business is a great fit with our UK-based specialty operations and will provide highly complementary additional expertise for our large corporate clients looking for support in this growing area of risk," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "I look forward to continuing to work with Jake and his associates, and delivering the growth opportunities this acquisition will bring."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

