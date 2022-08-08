Creality CR-Laser Falcon Makes it Easier Than Ever to Engrave and Cut a Masterpiece

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creality, a global pioneer in 3D printing, officially introduced its laser engraver and cutter, CR-Laser Falcon, at the "Make it NEO-Creality Summer Upgrade" ceremony on August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The CR-Laser Falcon with a 10W module and the proven 3D core technology of the Creality Ender 3D series, ensures quality, stability, and accuracy. It will be available in the United States at the official Creality Store from August 18, at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Users in European countries can also purchase from store.creality.com/de on August 22, at 10:00 a.m. (GMT+2).

The 5W laser module CR-Laser Falcon was released in April this year. Its ease-of-use, precise engraving, and unique color left a deep impression on users. However, some users gave feedback that they were eager to experience a higher laser module in order to be able to cut deeper wood board and even acrylic.

Enter the CR-Laser Falcon with its 10W laser module. It features 0.06mm of precision, 12mm one-pass cutting and easy operation. For all types of users, from DIY hobbyists to those that run a maker's workshop, it is a useful machine to have access to. Compared to the CR-Laser Falcon 5W, the latest CR-Laser Falcon 10W has stronger engraving and cutting performance. With the advanced LD+FAC+C-Lens technology, it compresses the focal spot to only 0.06mm which translates to sharp and deep edges, as well as clean engravings.

The 10W laser module makes it easier to cut through thicker materials. It can cut through 12mm wood board with one pass and engraves patterns on objects as hard as stainless steel. CR-Laser Falcon has a 400x415 mm work area, which allows users to process larger pieces of material each time. Importantly, an optional raiser can be chosen to increase engraving height (approx. 150mm). With the optional raiser, patterns can be engraved and designed on a higher object, such as guitars or skateboards.

One-button control makes this engraving machine really easy to use, which can be operated offline. In its offline working mode, users can import files through a TF card, operate the machine with one button to preview, start, pause, or stop engraving and cutting. It is perfect for users to use indoors, outdoors or wherever they like without a computer.

Focusing is not a tricky operation for CR-Laser Falcon and can be done in only takes 3 steps. The laser module screw just needs to be loosened, and then the module needs to be slid until its protective cover touches the focus block, and then the screw tightened. Focusing is then complete.

CR-Laser Falcon is equipped with all-around safety protections. The protective cover around the laser head prevents the laser from dazzling the eyes. It also features a gyroscope, buzzer, and indicator so that the machine will stop working in case of an accidental tilt, flip or drop and sends an alert.

CR-Laser Falcon comes with a variety of user-friendly designs not found on other machines in this price class, such as:

Built-in leveler: A visualized aid to level the machine body for ideal engraving consistency.

Multi-level fixed focus block: It helps users find the suitable focus distance for different depths of materials without measuring.

Measuring scale on the axis profiles: Allows for quick location of the engraving position and gauging of the engraving object size.

Thanks to the 3D core tech of the Ender series of 3D printers, CR-Laser Falcon has a superbly robust design that makes it a leader in motion stability:

Stability-oriented drive: 32-bit chip, silent mainboard, and a self-developed algorithm to drive the steppers on the X and Y axes precisely, synchronously, and quietly.

Synchronous and smooth motion: 4 durable Y-shaped motion wheels come with a stable v-slot sliding rail and high-tension timing belt with no motion gaps present even after long term usage.

Stable and robust structure: An 8mm shaft instead of the ordinary 6mm shaft, and L-shaped anti-slip rubber tripods, enhancing stability in the structure.

The 10W Laser Engraver will be available on Creality US online store on 10:00am(EDT), 18th, Aug. while be available on Creality European online store on 10:00am(GMT+2), 18th, Aug. Users might have chance to get it with 50% OFF and get a $100 return within the first two hours. Their release benefits are really big and attractive.

10W CR-Laser Falcon Details: https://bit.ly/3dhlasZ (US Page); https://bit.ly/3vMFit6(EU Page)

About Creality

Creality is a leading, global consumer-level 3D printing brand, focusing on 3D printer research and production. The self-developed and manufacturing FDM and Resin 3D printers are pioneering in the 3D printing market. In 2021, Creality developed and launched our first laser engraving machines, CV-01, and then the CV-01 Pro, 5W CR-Laser Falcon, 10W CR-Laser Falcon. We are constantly updating our laser engravers in terms of laser power, engraving size, and structure to meet the ongoing upgrading needs of users.

