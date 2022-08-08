InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Changing Seasonal Tires

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to switch between seasonal tires in your garage or driveway," said an inventor, from Binbrook, Ontario, Canada, "so I invented the TIRE CHANGE BUDDY. My design helps to simplify the process and it reduces the risk of injury and strain."

The invention provides an easier way to switch between winter and summer tires. In doing so, it eliminates the need to directly lift and turn a heavy wheel/tire set for installation. In doing so, it increases convenience and safety and it reduces physical strain and struggle. Additionally, the invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for do-it-yourselfers, automotive mechanics, etc.

