ACUTRAQ Background Screening, Inc. and CredHub launch partnership to help the multifamily industry collect more rent and improve NOI

ACUTRAQ Background Screening, Inc. and CredHub launch partnership to help the multifamily industry collect more rent and improve NOI

The combination of tenant screening and rental credit reporting services provide a powerful way for Property Managers to rent to quality residents and ensure timely payments.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ACUTRAQ and CredHub are combining their tenant screening and credit reporting services to help Property Managers and Landlords improve quality of tenants and reduce payment delinquency when they need it most. The two best-of-breed service providers now provide a full service "pre" and "post" move-in NOI improvement option for the industry.

CredHub Logo (PRNewswire)

ACUTRAQ and CredHub provide an innovative, full-service solution for challenges in multifamily profitability.

Tens of thousands of operators rely on ACUTRAQ to ensure the most qualified applicants occupy your rental property. ACUTRAQ has improved thousands of businesses and property management companies by providing accurate, easy to read background screening reports for almost 25 years. Their proven methods are here to help you make the right decision.

Once you have screened and rented your property to qualified tenants, CredHub helps keep them that way by providing payment priority with credit reporting to all three major credit bureaus.

Increasing on-time rent payments is the single biggest reason that property owners and managers are interested in resident credit reporting. Credit reporting creates an incentive for residents to pay rent on-time. And the results prove that this incentive system works. CredHub's clients see an average of 50% reduction in delinquency once fully implemented.

The nation's most innovative providers have turned to CredHub for complete credit reporting, both paid and unpaid balances. They depend on CredHub to navigate the complex and diverse compliance landscape, reward quality tenants who pay on time, and provide leverage to collect from those who don't.

ACUTRAQ and CredHub provide an innovative, full-service solution for new challenges in multifamily payment performance and profitability. To learn more visit https://credhub.com/acutraq/.

Contact:

ACUTRAQ CredHub Jeannie Baker Steve Jarvis President/CEO President/CEO 888-361-7036 833-888-2733 info@acutraq.com info@credhub.com

ACUTRAQ Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CredHub