Insight Success Magazine to Select Panaya ForeSight as Top 10 Most Trusted Salesforce Solution Providers

HACKENSACK, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence and Smart Testing for CRM, ERP and Enterprise Cloud Applications, is pleased to announce that it will be featured in a special edition of Insight Success Magazine, covering the Most Trusted Salesforce Solution Providers in 2022.

Panaya ForeSight enables Salesforce professionals to see the full impact ahead of any planned change they intend to make before going live. Panaya ForeSight points out precisely what may break, what should be fixed, cleaned, or removed, and how to manage testing based on risk. It allows organizations to overcome some of the most critical challenges of planning, executing, and testing the next steps in upgrades, migrations, or, more broadly, digital transformations. Panaya ForeSight uses AI methodologies to deliver the right insights and the most advanced solutions to engage better with business users.

As a company that brings solutions to one of the fastest-growing and ever-changing platforms, Panaya ForeSight is structured to keep pushing the limits to offer additional value, adding new capabilities and covering more use cases, such as Smart Testing for Salesforce, CPQ support and root cause analysis, Critical Change alerts and Org Comparison and adding AI and intelligence to master Salesforce DevOps cycle.

"Panaya ForeSight lets you innovate intelligently and without fear and allows you to change confidently," says Sumita Sarkar, Editor-in-Chief at Insights Success, "which is why Insights Success is featuring them in its next edition, 'The 10 Most Trusted Salesforce Solution Providers 2022,' celebrating their ideologies of embracing changes."

"I believe being selected as a Top Trusted Salesforce Provider gives recognition to our innovative solutions to enable organization's hyper-growth while dealing with their challenges and creating an accelerated, safe, and smart Salesforce experience," says Avi Rosenfeld, General Manager, Panaya Foresight Line of Business. "We are proud to provide a technology that truly impacts our customers' growth and ROI and helps Salesforce professionals with their day-to-day challenges."

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2006, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise ERP and CRM applications.

