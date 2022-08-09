Invitation to presentation of Q2 2022

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 17 August 2022 at 15.00 CEST. The session will feature a presentation of the Q2 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.
Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO
The audio transmission can be followed via this link:
https://tv.streamfabriken.com/concordia-maritime-q2-2022
The teleconference is accessed via:
SE: +46 850558374
UK: +44 3333009268
US: +1 6319131422 PIN US: 47611910#
Questions can be posed verbally via the teleconference, or in writing via the audio transmission.
After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.
CONTACT:
For more information, please contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com
Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
Email: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com
