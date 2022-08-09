Learning Tree Offers Competitive Jump Start to DoD Supply Chain with New Certified CMMC 2.0 Professional Course

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International, a trusted global leader in skill development, training and certification, today announced the launch of the highly anticipated Certified CMMC 2.0 Professional (CCP) Course. It is the most comprehensive training course to date, designed to prepare and train individuals starting the Certified Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Assessor or Instructor career path, cybersecurity managers, consultants looking to provide CMMC guidance, and more than 350,000 organizations who supply products and services to the Department of Defense (DoD) industrial base.

This timely course addresses the needs of the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) community and a widened audience of Employees of Organizations Seeking CMMC Certification (OSCs). Under CMMC 2.0 guidelines, the DoD requires all defense contractors to be assessed and certified, and it is recommended that all organizations within the supply chain seek certification as soon as they are prepared to do so. Compliance with CMMC will make an impact on organizations within the DoD supply chain as early adopters will have a greater chance of being awarded contracts as soon as May 2023 and are less likely to lose DoD business when competing against late bloomers.

Learning Tree, the largest Authorized Training Partner and provider in the CMMC ecosystem, released the CCP Course with official CMMC training content, materials and fully accredited courseware.

"The CMMC certification process requires security skills and a comprehensive understanding of the assessment requirements," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "Many organizations are looking for guidance and assurance that they are taking the right steps to succeed. Our CMMC 2.0 training, assessment support, and consulting services position us to best serve organizations looking to minimize the burden of compliance."

In addition to being one of the first Licensed Training Providers (LTP) of the Cyber-AB (the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body), Learning Tree is a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with a core group of assessors and instructors who have gone through the Provisional Assessors (PA) program. This gives Learning Tree the ability to prepare cyber specialists for certification, provide consultations under the PA program, and deliver updated coaching solutions as CMMC thought leaders.

Learning Tree International is a trusted learning partner to more than 65,000 organizations and 3 million professionals worldwide. Our approach to skills training and development reflects how learning is done today by delivering measurable results with maximal impact. With a dedicated effort to develop tomorrow's talent, we offer mission-critical training and certification solutions for leadership, cybersecurity, process and methodology, and the development of IT technical skills. Our vision is supported by a team of instructors and subject-matter experts with real-world experience, who help bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life.

