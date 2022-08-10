KDD 2022 Reveals Schedule of Data Mining and Knowledge Discovery Papers Chosen for the Conference

Selected from over 2,000 submissions, these papers will be featured at KDD 2022 in Washington, D.C. from August 16-18, 2022

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KDD 2022 , the premier interdisciplinary conference in data science, today announced the official lineup of research and applied data science papers that will be presented at the conference. Registration is open for KDD 2022, to be held in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center starting August 14, 2022.

"The annual KDD conference showcases the most innovative research and applied data science being conducted today," said Wei Wang, SIGKDD chair, Leonard Kleinrock chair professor in computer science, and director of the Scalable Analytics Institute at University of California, Los Angeles. "Collectively, these papers represent the future and promise of data science. We encourage everyone interested in science to attend this year's conference."

KDD 2022 welcomes submissions on all aspects of knowledge discovery and data mining, from theoretical research on emerging science to papers assessing. This year's papers were selected from over 2,000 papers initially submitted for consideration at KDD 2022. Topics of focus for this year's papers include adversarial learning, anomaly detection, deep learning, text mining, and data ethics.

The full KDD 2022 program entails keynote presentations and workshops, in addition to academic and industry led sessions. KDD 2022 is a dual-track conference that provides distinct programming in research and applied data science. Both the research papers track and the applied data science papers track will take place August 16-18, 2022.

The schedule of this year's research papers track can be found at: https://kdd.org/kdd2022/paperRT.html.

The schedule of this year's applied science papers track can be found at: https://kdd.org/kdd2022/paperADS.html.

For the conference's complete program agenda and schedule, please visit: https://kdd.org/kdd2022/programAgenda.html.

For more information on this year's event, please visit: www.kdd.org/kdd2022/.

About ACM SIGKDD:

ACM is the premier global professional organization for researchers and professionals dedicated to the advancement of the science and practice of knowledge discovery and data mining. SIGKDD is ACM's Special Interest Group on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining. The annual KDD International Conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining is the premier interdisciplinary conference for data mining, data science and analytics.

For more information on KDD, please visit: https://www.kdd.org/.

