Prominent Executive Named MemorialCare Chief Strategy Officer

LOS ANGELES and ORANGE COUNTIES, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent health care executive Laurie Sicaeros has been named Chief Strategy Officer and Leadership Academy Dean for MemorialCare, a nationally recognized Southern California health system.

Since 2018, Sicaeros has served as Chief Operating Officer for MemorialCare Medical Foundation, one of the country's fastest growing physician organizations and acknowledged national innovator in value-based care, serving hundreds of thousands of patients. With more than 2,000 employed and affiliated physicians that are part of MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians, the Medical Foundation—which she was instrumental in establishing in 2010—also includes 225 outpatient surgery, imaging, urgent care, breast health, kidney dialysis, physical therapy and other health centers throughout Southern California. Sicaeros also served as MemorialCare Senior Vice President of Physician Integration.

"Laurie's significant contributions, deep commitment to MemorialCare and excellence in operational and business strategy and cultivating innovative partnerships, uniquely qualifies her as Chief Strategy Officer," says MemorialCare President & CEO Barry Arbuckle, Ph.D. "Over the last 25 years, Laurie has achieved exceptional success with a 'can-do' style and extraordinary leadership in pivotal initiatives that transformed MemorialCare from a hospital system to an integrated health network."

Sicaeros' past MemorialCare management roles include business development, mergers and acquisitions and physician practice alignment. Her work in clinical informatics and electronic health record integration link physicians and outpatient centers to MemorialCare hospitals in Orange and Los Angeles counties—providing seamless continuity of care for millions of patients served by nearly 3,000 affiliated physicians. She helped expand MemorialCare's footprint into an ambulatory network of primary and specialty care medical groups, Independent Practice Association (IPA) for physicians and outpatient center partnerships.

She played a major role expanding MemorialCare Physician Society, dedicated to clinical and customer service best practices that drive superior clinical outcomes and performance that often rank above national and regional benchmarks.

"I'm honored to be named MemorialCare's Chief Strategy Officer and continue my work with our remarkable physicians, employees and communities," says Sicaeros. "MemorialCare has been a big part of my life and career, and it's exciting to help advance our vision of continuing excellence."

Sicaeros holds a master's degree in health care administration from Chapman University and bachelor's degree from California State University, Long Beach.

MemorialCare, nonprofit Southern California integrated delivery system and innovator in value-based care, has over 225 care locations; 15,000 employees and affiliated physicians; top hospitals—Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center; award-winning MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; MemorialCare Select Health Plan; and outpatient surgery, imaging, urgent care, dialysis, breast health and physical therapy centers. MemorialCare's many honors have included Best U.S. Health Systems, Top Places to Work, Top Hospital rankings from readers of eight regional newspapers, 10 Largest U.S. Children's Hospitals, Top 100 Hospitals, A Hospital Safety Score, Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals, Magnet nursing excellence status for all MemorialCare hospitals, among much more. Visit www.memorialcare.org.

