Petasites for Migraine Prevention Deemed Safe and Effective

Clinical Trials with Butterbur Find Significant Reduction in Migraine Attacks

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in Frontiers in Neurology, one of the most-cited journals in its field, details important data on mode of action, pharmacodynamics, and toxicity data of Petasites for migraine prevention.

Petasins are the pharmacologically active ingredients of butterbur, a perennial herb that has been used for centuries for its medicinal properties. Among the various butterbur extracts, Petadolex® is a well-established herbal remedy for the prevention of migraine attacks. It is produced from the rhizome of Petasites hybridus and is the only butterbur extract that was extensively evaluated for safety and clinical efficacy in the preventive treatment of migraine.

The study, Petasites for Migraine Prevention: New Data on Mode of Action, Pharmacology, and Safety; is authored by internationally recognized hematologist and toxicologist Jurgen Borlak and renowned Neurologist and headache specialist Stephen Silberstein, among others.

The multi-faceted research includes animal and human models and deploys cutting edge techniques including genomic toxicology. In randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled trials with Petadolex®, migraine attack frequency was reduced significantly, and no relevant abnormal liver function was reported.

The anti-inflammatory properties of petasins provide a rationale for the use of butterbur in the treatment of migraine attacks.

Petadolex®, a patented, proprietary, and popular natural supplement for migraine prevention, has over 20 years of accumulated clinical data and experience.

The new research shows Petadolex® works by modulating CGRP as well as having several discrete anti-inflammatory actions.

Petadolex® is available in the U.S. and is now being approved in Canada and, most recently, Brazil. Application for German approval is pending. Learn more about Petadolex®: https://petadolex.com/

View the full Frontiers in Neurology review article: https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fneur.2022.864689/full

