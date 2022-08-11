Utah Ranchers Innovating To Fight Water Crisis

Sustainability, Regenerative Agriculture, and Bird Migration

Made In America: Farms Across America

CORINNE, Utah, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media presents episode #8 of Made In America: Farms Across America, featuring a family of long-time Utah farmers and ranchers taking a hard look at water, drought, and crops to meet today's needs, and change the likelihood of future water crises.

Utah is the second driest state in the nation. Compounded by what scientists are calling a generational drought, the runoff effects on the agricultural and state economies are potentially even more disastrous. The Great Salt Lake is at a record low level, and the snowpack is at least 25% below normal. In this episode, we meet the Ferry family of Corinne, Utah, which is using regenerative agriculture and strategic partnerships to create efficiencies for their crops and the surrounding valley and wildlife.

JY Ferry and Son have a century-long history of water conservation in the Great Salt Lake Valley, and continue to find ways to improve upon that legacy. The ranchers are using laser leveling, flood irrigation, planned grazing, no-till farming, and crop rotation to build healthy soil that retains water even in a drought. Notably, the Ferrys don't go at it alone – they are collaborating with the government agencies overseeing neighboring wetlands to make sure millions of birds make their critical migratory paths through the Great Salt Lake region.

"Consensus is excited to share the Ferry family's story of harnessing sustainability initiatives and innovation to overcome water shortages and prepare for the future," said Conor Gaughan, CEO and Publisher of Consensus Digital Media. "By working with government agencies, community groups, and neighboring ranchers, the Ferry family is creating a legacy of improving the local environment and economy."

