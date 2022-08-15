THE BIG3 ANNOUNCES STAR-STUDDED COACH AND PLAYER LINEUPS FOR INAUGURAL ALL-STAR GAME

Legends Julius Erving and George Gervin to serve as coaches

First All-Star game part of the BIG3's biggest weekend ever with Monster Energy Celebrity Game and 2022 BIG3 Championship Game all hosted in Atlanta at State Farm Arena this Sunday

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The BIG3 today announced the players and coaches selected for the league's inaugural All-Star Game at State Farm Arena in Atlanta this Sunday, August 21. Coverage of the game begins at 3:30 pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ followed by the 2022 BIG3 Championship Game. It is a part of a massive weekend that also includes guest musical performances, the BIG3's first-ever Monster Energy Celebrity Game, and the 2022 Championship Game.

The teams are as follows:

Team DOC Team ICE Head Coach: Julius Erving Head Coach: George Gervin Michael Beasley: 3's Company Kevin Murphy: 3-Headed Monsters Deshawn Stephens: Aliens Isaiah Austin: Enemies Gerald Green: Bivouac Jason Richardson: Tri-State Mario Chalmers: 3's Company Jodie Meeks: Ball Hogs Mike Taylor: Ghost Ballers Donte Greene: Killer 3s Dusan Bulut: Aliens Jeremy Pargo: Triplets

"We're proud to feature the amazing talents in the BIG3 with our first-ever All-Star game - the game gets better every year," said BIG3 co-founder Ice Cube. "We can't wait to show out in Atlanta - with the All-Star Game, Celebrity Game, and Championship Game it is the best ticket in town."

Trilogy's Isaiah Briscoe and Earl Clark, and Power's Glen Rice Jr. were awarded All-Star game honors, but will not be playing due to their teams making it to the Championship game. Leandro Barbosa was also selected but will not play due to an injury. Donte Green will take Franklin Session's place to represent the Killer 3s as Franklin is unavailable for personal reasons.

Tickets for Championship weekend can be purchased here . The All-Star and Championship games will air on CBS and Paramount+ with coverage starting at 3:30 pm ET. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to BIG3.com and follow @thebig3 on twitter and instagram .

